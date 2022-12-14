ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.16.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Golden Chick at 3601 North 19th Street in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 73. According to the food safety worker, there were flies throughout the facility. Some of the hot food was not held hot...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Pick up some free ‘Clothing for Christmas’

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco community can pick up some free “Clothing for Christmas.”. This event is hosted by L.O.U.D. Ministries and will take place this Sunday, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the Olive Branch Christian Fellowship – located at 1101 Columbus Avenue in Waco. Refreshments will also be served!
WACO, TX
KCEN

A Texas Today Exclusive: The story of the Rosebud

TEMPLE, Texas — If you knew fashion back in the eighties and lived in Temple, Texas you knew RoseBud. For 30 years, the iconic store brought in high fashion from all over the world, and at the center of it all was Betty Thrasher. Thrasher, Tom Ford's aunt, opened...
TEMPLE, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Local restaurant named among top 30 German eateries

Yelp blog writer Samantha Visone has authored a post on “The top 30 German eateries worth traveling to this winter.”. Coming in at No. 20 on the list is Eve’s Café in Lampasas. It is the only German restaurant in Texas to make the top 30 listing.
LAMPASAS, TX
fox44news.com

Waco restaurant recovering after fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need. An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.
WACO, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

The Caring Place Announces Changes in Fresh Food for Families Program

Fresh Food for Families, a program of the Central Texas Food Bank, offers free produce in The Caring Place drive through at 2000 Railroad Avenue on the 1st, 3rd and 5th Monday of the month between 9 and 10 a.m. Due to enrollment updates at the Central Texas Food Bank, all participants will need to present The Caring Place’s Food Pantry card to receive food through this program.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KWTX

Santa is On-Call from 4P - 7P - 1-800-299-5989

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Santa himself is in the KWTX Studios this evening from 4P - 7P to take calls from Central Texas boys and girls. Special thanks to Slovacek’s West for using their connections to get him here!
WACO, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove area offers Christmas activities to enjoy

Copperas Cove area residents have several options to choose from to celebrate this season. Santa has returned this year to Logsdon Street! The Logsdon Street Santa will make two more appearances on December 17 and on Christmas Eve at 3222 Logsdon Street in Copperas Cove. The house and yard are lit up with hundreds of lights and decorations, while Santa sits inside, waiting for children and families to come take free pictures. Santa will be available for pictures from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, and Saturday, December 24.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

Over 600 people will receive food donations from local pantry

BELTON, Texas — Helping Hands Ministry in Belton is dealing with what they call "unprecedented times," as more people from the community are showing up in need of free groceries. On Thursday starting at 10 a.m., over 300 pre-registered community members in need of assistance will receive free food.
BELTON, TX
