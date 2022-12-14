Read full article on original website
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.16.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Golden Chick at 3601 North 19th Street in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 73. According to the food safety worker, there were flies throughout the facility. Some of the hot food was not held hot...
Welcome Back! Killeen, Texas’ Hallmark Restaurant Has Reopened And The City Is Ecstatic
Somewhere up there, somebody must like us in Killeen, Texas because our prayers have been answered. Earlier this year in June, I wrote an article saying farewell to the iconic, homestyle favorite Hallmark Restaurant ,which specializes in comfort food that you can see right here. IT WANS'T GOODBYE, IT WAS...
Does Killeen, Texas Approve Of The New Black Bear Diner?
Harker Heights, Texas has waited for almost over a year for a chance to dine at Black Bear Diner. As a matter of fact, I wrote an article earlier this year that you could find here on Black Bear diner making his debut in the South. WEST COAST MEETS THE...
fox44news.com
Pick up some free ‘Clothing for Christmas’
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco community can pick up some free “Clothing for Christmas.”. This event is hosted by L.O.U.D. Ministries and will take place this Sunday, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the Olive Branch Christian Fellowship – located at 1101 Columbus Avenue in Waco. Refreshments will also be served!
Inside the ghost kitchens haunting Austin’s restaurant industry
Since the pandemic forced restaurants to close their dining rooms, a new, lucrative business model began haunting Austin's food industry...but the concept isn't as ominous as it's name sounds.
A Texas Today Exclusive: The story of the Rosebud
TEMPLE, Texas — If you knew fashion back in the eighties and lived in Temple, Texas you knew RoseBud. For 30 years, the iconic store brought in high fashion from all over the world, and at the center of it all was Betty Thrasher. Thrasher, Tom Ford's aunt, opened...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Local restaurant named among top 30 German eateries
Yelp blog writer Samantha Visone has authored a post on “The top 30 German eateries worth traveling to this winter.”. Coming in at No. 20 on the list is Eve’s Café in Lampasas. It is the only German restaurant in Texas to make the top 30 listing.
fox44news.com
Waco restaurant recovering after fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need. An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.
Opening Date For Texas' Newest 2-Story H-E-B Revealed
This marks the first multi-level store in Austin.
hellogeorgetown.com
The Caring Place Announces Changes in Fresh Food for Families Program
Fresh Food for Families, a program of the Central Texas Food Bank, offers free produce in The Caring Place drive through at 2000 Railroad Avenue on the 1st, 3rd and 5th Monday of the month between 9 and 10 a.m. Due to enrollment updates at the Central Texas Food Bank, all participants will need to present The Caring Place’s Food Pantry card to receive food through this program.
Central Texas restaurant ranked among the top German eateries to eat at in America
Some of the best foods in Texas are the staples, steak, Tex-Mex, barbecue among others, but did you know that a Central Texas town is home to one of the top German eateries in the country?
KWTX
Santa is On-Call from 4P - 7P - 1-800-299-5989
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Santa himself is in the KWTX Studios this evening from 4P - 7P to take calls from Central Texas boys and girls. Special thanks to Slovacek’s West for using their connections to get him here!
The T.L.L. Temple Foundation recently awarded grants over $1M to three Texas Food Banks
LUFKIN, Texas — The T.L.L. Temple Foundation recently awarded grants totaling $1,069,788 to the East Texas Food Bank, Southeast Texas Food Bank and Trinity River Food Bank, to help people struggling with hunger. “Our region has higher rates of food insecurity than the state and nation,” said Wynn Rosser,...
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove area offers Christmas activities to enjoy
Copperas Cove area residents have several options to choose from to celebrate this season. Santa has returned this year to Logsdon Street! The Logsdon Street Santa will make two more appearances on December 17 and on Christmas Eve at 3222 Logsdon Street in Copperas Cove. The house and yard are lit up with hundreds of lights and decorations, while Santa sits inside, waiting for children and families to come take free pictures. Santa will be available for pictures from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, and Saturday, December 24.
Does this Texas donut shop have some of the best donuts in the world? Food experts think so
DALLAS (KDAF) — The state of Texas has no shortage of incredible eateries from the juiciest steaks in the world to the best-smoked barbecue and the perfectly seasoned tacos to get your food fix on every day of the year, but there’s a donut shop that is in contention for the best in the world.
Knowmadics announces first Texas office to be located in Round Rock
Knowmadics Co-founder and CEO Paul Maguire said his company selected Round Rock for their new office to "hire people, [and] find new clients and new partners" for the business. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Knowmadics, a Virginia-based defense company specializing in software, integrated solutions and training, announced Dec. 14 the opening of...
KWTX
Hallmark Restaurant in Killeen reopens fully staffed after temporary closure
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - After a six-month temporary closure, the Hallmark Restaurant is back in business. The beloved restaurant has been around since 1984 and was one of the first to open in the area. “It was an emotional day yesterday when we reopened back up,” manager Courtney Greene, who...
Bell County non-profit Family Promise unveils The Promise House in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Non-profit Family Promise of Bell County hosted an open house Wednesday of their new 7,000 sqft. care facility, The Promise House, for underprivileged families. The home sits on two acres of land and will serve as a facility for families, with the goal to help them...
Garth Brooks to Headline 2023 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala
Garth Brooks has added a charitable show to his schedule next year. He'll serve as the headliner for the annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey gala, taking place at ACL Live April 27-28 in Austin, Texas. The Mack, Jack & McConaughey gala is a two-day fundraising event hosted by former Texas...
Over 600 people will receive food donations from local pantry
BELTON, Texas — Helping Hands Ministry in Belton is dealing with what they call "unprecedented times," as more people from the community are showing up in need of free groceries. On Thursday starting at 10 a.m., over 300 pre-registered community members in need of assistance will receive free food.
