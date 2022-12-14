Copperas Cove area residents have several options to choose from to celebrate this season. Santa has returned this year to Logsdon Street! The Logsdon Street Santa will make two more appearances on December 17 and on Christmas Eve at 3222 Logsdon Street in Copperas Cove. The house and yard are lit up with hundreds of lights and decorations, while Santa sits inside, waiting for children and families to come take free pictures. Santa will be available for pictures from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, and Saturday, December 24.

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO