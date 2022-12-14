Read full article on original website
2022 NFL season: Week 15 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. The Titans have allowed the most passing yards, second-most passing touchdowns and second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence each put up over 30 fantasy points against the Titans over the last two weeks. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are finally back healthy and playing at the same time. Herbert should finish as a top-three QB in Week 15, but he has disappointed in other great matchups this year.
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 15 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
This article could be much shorter by simply saying start all the Chargers this week. For those of you looking for reasons, then you're in luck. We love to break down the deeper research, especially for those of you jumping in for the first time after missing out on a playoff berth.
RB Index, Week 15: Three fresh-legged running backs who could impact the NFL playoff picture
J.K. Dobbins' electric performance last week was a welcome sight, especially for a Baltimore Ravens offense limping into the stretch run. Dobbins returned from a six-game injury absence for a gotta-have-it matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, racking up 120 rush yards, including a 4-yard touchdown run, on 15 carries for an impressive 8.0 yards per carry in the 16-14 victory. Dobbins missed all of the 2021 season with a knee injury, and his 2022 campaign has been only slightly less frustrating. He first took the field in Week 3, only to play four games -- rushing 35 times for 123 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and one score -- before having another surgery to remove scar tissue.
2022 NFL season's top 10 wide receivers: Justin Jefferson reels in No. 1 spot over Tyreek Hill
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 wide receivers heading into Week 15. Before we...
Cowboys made a late run at Odell Beckham Jr. after signing T.Y. Hilton
When the Cowboys signed T.Y. Hilton last Monday, the immediate thought was that it closed the door on any possible signing of Odell Beckham Jr. The reality was far different. Sources say that following the signing of Hilton, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called Beckham to make a run at signing him. In fact, since Beckham left Dallas after his free-agent visit, it has been Jones speaking to him directly almost exclusively, discussing a possible signing.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has clean ACL tear, status for start of 2023 NFL season to be determined later
It was a difficult, tumultuous week for the Cardinals, one that saw them lose their QB for the season and their GM take an indefinite, health-related absence. Add that to the tough loss against the Patriots and a recently fired assistant coach filing a request for arbitration, and there wasn't much good news for Arizona.
Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl
Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant ahead of the Boilermakers' appearance in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday. "Purdue University is fortunate to have alumni who are impactful leaders...
Congressional bill could remove coveted Army edge rusher Andre Carter II from 2023 NFL Draft pool
Army's Andre Carter II, a highly touted edge-rushing prospect who has accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl, has the potential to be a top-50 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. But suddenly, he might have to defer his dream of playing professional football because of a new agreement in the United States military's annual budget, which was passed by Congress on Thursday.
NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Jaguars upset Cowboys; Mayfield magic continues for Rams
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 15 schedule). The Cowboys were on the cusp of losing to the one-win Texans last weekend, but an 11-play, 98-yard touchdown drive improved Dallas to 10-3. With the 'Boys visiting Jacksonville on Sunday, Trevor Lawrence gives them a taste of their own medicine, leading the Jaguars to a late-game, comeback win.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Cardinals despite passing concussion protocol
Russell Wilson will not suit up Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday that Wilson passed concussion protocol but will not play in Week 15. The coach cited precautions for keeping the QB out. "As an organization we decided to give him another week to...
Niners QB Brock Purdy active, will start vs. Seahawks
Brock Purdy mania will be running wild for another week. Purdy is officially active for his San Francisco 49ers' pivotal Thursday night game against the host Seattle Seahawks. The rookie quarterback was questionable coming into the game due to an oblique/rib injury he suffered in his first NFL start, a Week 14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Downgrade all Jets
We're here to answer your Week 15 questions after the 49ers got it done on Thursday Night Football against the Seahawks, clinching the NFC West. Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are here to help you narrow down some tough decisions for your lineups ahead of a huge playoff weekend and discuss the impact to fantasy weapons for the Jets now that Mike White has been ruled out. The hosts also look ahead to the Saturday slate of games for guys they are keeping their eye on and hand out a couple sleepers for the week that could help you advance.
NFL Continues To ‘Inspire Change’ Through Commitments to Social Justice
For the second consecutive year, the NFL and its 32 clubs will highlight its commitment to social justice during the regular season through gameday stadium activations and awareness. Inspire Change will come to life on the field in Weeks 15 and 16, integrating in-stadium elements as well as video content during game broadcasts that highlight the social justice work done by NFL players, clubs, the league office, and social justice grant partners. New elements this year include the addition of five inspire change grant partners and the NFL's Inaugural Inspire Change Changemaker Award.
Three potential best fits for Tom Brady in 2023; examining Steve Wilks' success in Carolina
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. One interim coach showing he deserves a second chance at a full-time gig. The team that suddenly features the league's top edge-rushing duo. But first, a...
Injury roundup: Bengals WRs Tyler Boyd (finger), Tee Higgins (hamstring) expected to play vs. Buccaneers
Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Tyler Boyd (finger) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) are both expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Both Boyd and Higgins entered the weekend with questionable designations after being limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday and participating in...
2023 NFL Draft: Aspirational pro-player comps for top Senior Bowl prospects
No two players are the same. When evaluating prospects, however, it is helpful to compare their skill sets to those of NFL players. This exercise can show what the future might hold. Below I make aspirational comparisons for the top 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl prospects. It is far from guaranteed...
Jaguars No. 1 overall picks Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker questionable vs. Cowboys
The Jacksonville Jaguars' back-to-back No. 1 overall picks are each questionable for Week 15. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence's toe injury and outside linebacker Travon Walker's ankle ailment earned the two Jags questionable designations for Sunday against the visiting Dallas Cowboys. Lawrence, the 2021 NFL Draft's No. 1 pick, is questionable for...
Move the Sticks: Biggest Threat to the Bengals' AFC Title Defense; What's a Better Situation: Cardinals or Colts?
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss how impressed they are with the Lions defense and their rookies this season. Next, the pair look at what's a better situation, the Cardinals or Colts as they look ahead to each team's 2023 first-round draft pick. For the rest of the show, the duo pick which teams are the biggest threat to the Bengals' AFC title defense.
Tom Brady optimistic amid Buccaneers' trying season: 'There's no lack of fight'
Through one of Tom Brady's toughest seasons to date, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback knows the stark reality of his and his team's situation. "No one's feeling sorry for us," Brady said Wednesday. "No one outside the locker room can really do much about it. We've gotta come together and do it ourselves."
Bills clinch fourth straight playoff berth with win over Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth with their last-second 32-29 win Saturday night over the Miami Dolphins. They're the first AFC squad to punch a playoff ticket. Buffalo took a step closer to clinching the AFC East with the win, but that will wait for at least...
