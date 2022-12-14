Brock Purdy passes another test for NFC West-winning 49ers. When Kyle Shanahan is on, he’s one of the finest play-callers in the NFL. And based on what we’ve seen the past 11 days, Purdy looks to be the real deal. Those aren’t mutually exclusive. Yes, most of Purdy’s passes went to open receivers, but he’s still making the throws -- and even in tough spots. That’s what counts, and it was what helped deliver San Francisco the NFC West title with Thursday night’s win. Purdy started sharply, hitting on his first 11 passes (with another erased by penalty during that streak). The highlight was a Purdy beauty on the touchdown pass to George Kittle, faking two screens before firing the ball on a delay route to the open tight end, who did the rest of the work on the 28-yard score. Purdy did get away with a few passes late in the first half, throwing what should have been an interception right into the chest of the Seahawks’ Quandre Diggs late in the second quarter. But Purdy got back on track and handled a few tricky spots -- maybe where other young quarterbacks might start melting a bit -- and played another clean, strong game overall. Through three (nearly full) games, he’s thrown for six TDs and one INT and completed nearly 67% of his passes.

