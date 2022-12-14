Read full article on original website
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has clean ACL tear, status for start of 2023 NFL season to be determined later
It was a difficult, tumultuous week for the Cardinals, one that saw them lose their QB for the season and their GM take an indefinite, health-related absence. Add that to the tough loss against the Patriots and a recently fired assistant coach filing a request for arbitration, and there wasn't much good news for Arizona.
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 15 sleepers
Congratulations! If you're reading this column, it means you made the playoffs. Welcome to the second season. If you somehow missed the playoffs and are still reading this column, I'm grateful for your continued patronage and wish you nothing but the best in your future. But for those of you...
Cowboys made a late run at Odell Beckham Jr. after signing T.Y. Hilton
When the Cowboys signed T.Y. Hilton last Monday, the immediate thought was that it closed the door on any possible signing of Odell Beckham Jr. The reality was far different. Sources say that following the signing of Hilton, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called Beckham to make a run at signing him. In fact, since Beckham left Dallas after his free-agent visit, it has been Jones speaking to him directly almost exclusively, discussing a possible signing.
2022 NFL season: Week 15 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. The Titans have allowed the most passing yards, second-most passing touchdowns and second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence each put up over 30 fantasy points against the Titans over the last two weeks. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are finally back healthy and playing at the same time. Herbert should finish as a top-three QB in Week 15, but he has disappointed in other great matchups this year.
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 15 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
This article could be much shorter by simply saying start all the Chargers this week. For those of you looking for reasons, then you're in luck. We love to break down the deeper research, especially for those of you jumping in for the first time after missing out on a playoff berth.
2022 NFL season's top 10 wide receivers: Justin Jefferson reels in No. 1 spot over Tyreek Hill
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 wide receivers heading into Week 15. Before we...
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em Sit 'em -- Week 15 fantasy preview
Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are getting your fantasy lineups set for Week 15! The guys start off by letting you know how they are feeling about a handful of players going into a big playoff weekend and tell you which individuals should undoubtedly be played. Finally, the hosts tell you which players are primed for a big week in Club Dub!
2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Seahawks on Thursday night
Brock Purdy passes another test for NFC West-winning 49ers. When Kyle Shanahan is on, he’s one of the finest play-callers in the NFL. And based on what we’ve seen the past 11 days, Purdy looks to be the real deal. Those aren’t mutually exclusive. Yes, most of Purdy’s passes went to open receivers, but he’s still making the throws -- and even in tough spots. That’s what counts, and it was what helped deliver San Francisco the NFC West title with Thursday night’s win. Purdy started sharply, hitting on his first 11 passes (with another erased by penalty during that streak). The highlight was a Purdy beauty on the touchdown pass to George Kittle, faking two screens before firing the ball on a delay route to the open tight end, who did the rest of the work on the 28-yard score. Purdy did get away with a few passes late in the first half, throwing what should have been an interception right into the chest of the Seahawks’ Quandre Diggs late in the second quarter. But Purdy got back on track and handled a few tricky spots -- maybe where other young quarterbacks might start melting a bit -- and played another clean, strong game overall. Through three (nearly full) games, he’s thrown for six TDs and one INT and completed nearly 67% of his passes.
Steelers to start QB Mitch Trubisky vs. Panthers with Kenny Pickett ruled out
With Kenny Pickett downgraded to out, Pittsburgh will be going forward with its opening-game starter for Week 15. Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is expected to get the start in Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source. The team has since announced the news.
Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl
Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant ahead of the Boilermakers' appearance in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday. "Purdue University is fortunate to have alumni who are impactful leaders...
Jets QB Mike White not cleared to play; Zach Wilson to start vs. Lions
Zach Wilson will get a shot at rewriting the narrative after his midseason benching. New York Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Wilson would start Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared for contact due to a rib injury. White was optimistic he could play this week...
Niners QB Brock Purdy active, will start vs. Seahawks
Brock Purdy mania will be running wild for another week. Purdy is officially active for his San Francisco 49ers' pivotal Thursday night game against the host Seattle Seahawks. The rookie quarterback was questionable coming into the game due to an oblique/rib injury he suffered in his first NFL start, a Week 14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Injury roundup: Bengals WRs Tyler Boyd (finger), Tee Higgins (hamstring) expected to play vs. Buccaneers
Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Tyler Boyd (finger) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) are both expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Both Boyd and Higgins entered the weekend with questionable designations after being limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday and participating in...
2023 NFL Draft: Aspirational pro-player comps for top Senior Bowl prospects
No two players are the same. When evaluating prospects, however, it is helpful to compare their skill sets to those of NFL players. This exercise can show what the future might hold. Below I make aspirational comparisons for the top 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl prospects. It is far from guaranteed...
NFL Continues To ‘Inspire Change’ Through Commitments to Social Justice
For the second consecutive year, the NFL and its 32 clubs will highlight its commitment to social justice during the regular season through gameday stadium activations and awareness. Inspire Change will come to life on the field in Weeks 15 and 16, integrating in-stadium elements as well as video content during game broadcasts that highlight the social justice work done by NFL players, clubs, the league office, and social justice grant partners. New elements this year include the addition of five inspire change grant partners and the NFL's Inaugural Inspire Change Changemaker Award.
Congressional bill could remove coveted Army edge rusher Andre Carter II from 2023 NFL Draft pool
Army's Andre Carter II, a highly touted edge-rushing prospect who has accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl, has the potential to be a top-50 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. But suddenly, he might have to defer his dream of playing professional football because of a new agreement in the United States military's annual budget, which was passed by Congress on Thursday.
DE Nick Bosa leads 49ers' dominant defense, spearheads NFC West title
San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa brings relentless ferocity between the whistles. Off the field, he's a man of few words. Asked by Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung following Thursday night's 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks what goes through his mind when chasing a quarterback, Bosa offered a short and sweet response.
Jaguars No. 1 overall picks Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker questionable vs. Cowboys
The Jacksonville Jaguars' back-to-back No. 1 overall picks are each questionable for Week 15. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence's toe injury and outside linebacker Travon Walker's ankle ailment earned the two Jags questionable designations for Sunday against the visiting Dallas Cowboys. Lawrence, the 2021 NFL Draft's No. 1 pick, is questionable for...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow downplays comparisons to Tom Brady: 'I play the game my own way'
While it's very early, Joe Burrow's career path could end with him earning a place in Canton. The young star still has a ways to go to enter the conversation for a gold jacket, but if his last year of production holds over the next decade, it will become a realistic discussion. Some folks are already moving a few steps ahead on Burrow's board, drawing comparisons between he and legendary Buccaneers signal-caller, Tom Brady, ahead of their Week 15 meeting.
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett suffers broken finger in loss to 49ers; uncertain if he will return this season
A disheartening defeat on Thursday night for the Seattle Seahawks had the added sting of one of their top players possibly being lost for the season. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken finger against the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll announced after the game, and there is uncertainty as to whether he'll be able to play again this season.
