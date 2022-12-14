Read full article on original website
Related
Bengals issue final injury report before Week 15 vs. Buccaneers
The week leading up to the showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was one of the most eventful injury report lists for the Cincinnati Bengals all season long. Joe Burrow, after all, popped up on the first injury report of the week with an elbow issue, although the team listed him as a full participant.
atozsports.com
Buccaneers HC gives disappointing news ahead of Bengals matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going up the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 and as we all know, this isn’t your father’s -or even grandfather’s- Bengals team. This is the new-age Bengals, aka the defending AFC champs, led by superstar quarterback Joe Burrow. So, when it comes...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Detroit Lions at New York Jets: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 15 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 15 matchup between the Detroit Lions and New York Jets.
Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction
The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Yardbarker
The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets
The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 15 sleepers
Congratulations! If you're reading this column, it means you made the playoffs. Welcome to the second season. If you somehow missed the playoffs and are still reading this column, I'm grateful for your continued patronage and wish you nothing but the best in your future. But for those of you...
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 15 of the Fantasy Football Season
Cliches are cliches because they are true and just have been spoken, over and over, until folks are sick of them. Perhaps no phrase more so than “Hey, you never know.”. At least in fantasy football. I can't tell you how many times I have said that to friends and family members worried about their matchup. Convinced they are absolutely going to win or worse, dead solid sold on the fact that this is it, their season is over. It happens every year, every week, every game.
NFL betting picks, Week 15: Winners, ATS, total
Week 15 of the NFL season started Thursday night with the San Francisco 49ers clinching the NFC West division title with a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. The 49ers won, covered the spread and the Under hit in the game. There are three games on Saturday, 11...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 15: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
The NFL Week 15 schedule brings us games on Saturday and fantasy football playoffs, so we're here to help you win your league. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 15: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL
2022 NFL season's top 10 wide receivers: Justin Jefferson reels in No. 1 spot over Tyreek Hill
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 wide receivers heading into Week 15. Before we...
NFL
RB Index, Week 15: Three fresh-legged running backs who could impact the NFL playoff picture
J.K. Dobbins' electric performance last week was a welcome sight, especially for a Baltimore Ravens offense limping into the stretch run. Dobbins returned from a six-game injury absence for a gotta-have-it matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, racking up 120 rush yards, including a 4-yard touchdown run, on 15 carries for an impressive 8.0 yards per carry in the 16-14 victory. Dobbins missed all of the 2021 season with a knee injury, and his 2022 campaign has been only slightly less frustrating. He first took the field in Week 3, only to play four games -- rushing 35 times for 123 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and one score -- before having another surgery to remove scar tissue.
NFL
Cowboys made a late run at Odell Beckham Jr. after signing T.Y. Hilton
When the Cowboys signed T.Y. Hilton last Monday, the immediate thought was that it closed the door on any possible signing of Odell Beckham Jr. The reality was far different. Sources say that following the signing of Hilton, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called Beckham to make a run at signing him. In fact, since Beckham left Dallas after his free-agent visit, it has been Jones speaking to him directly almost exclusively, discussing a possible signing.
Rhamondre Stevenson to leave fantasy owners high and dry as playoffs arrive
While the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, many fantasy football owners are getting ready for their first-round playoff matchups. Those that have New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson on their fantasy roster may have to make alternate lineup decisions. The Patriots,...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Downgrade all Jets
We're here to answer your Week 15 questions after the 49ers got it done on Thursday Night Football against the Seahawks, clinching the NFC West. Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are here to help you narrow down some tough decisions for your lineups ahead of a huge playoff weekend and discuss the impact to fantasy weapons for the Jets now that Mike White has been ruled out. The hosts also look ahead to the Saturday slate of games for guys they are keeping their eye on and hand out a couple sleepers for the week that could help you advance.
New Snow Forecast Released Ahead Of Bills' Home Game vs. Dolphins
A matchup between the top two teams in the AFC East this Saturday night could be made even more interesting by a massive snowstorm. According to the most recent reports by the National Weather Service, more than nine inches of snow is being forecasted to fall in Buffalo by kickoff of Bills ...
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Week 15 (Dec. 18)
Colin Cowherd gives his five best NFL gambling picks for Week 15.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 16
DL Zach Allen (hand) ruled out. OG Chuma Edoga (knee) has been ruled out versus New Orleans, per coach Arthur Smith. WR D.J. Moore (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Steelers. WR Laviska Shenault (shoulder) questionable. S Xavier Woods (ankle) questionable. 2022 · 3-10-0 INJURIES.
NFL
Bills clinch fourth straight playoff berth with win over Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth with their last-second 32-29 win Saturday night over the Miami Dolphins. They're the first AFC squad to punch a playoff ticket. Buffalo took a step closer to clinching the AFC East with the win, but that will wait for at least...
NFL
Niners clinch NFC West title with win over Seahawks
The NFC West belongs to the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners clinched their first division title since the 2019 season on the strength of their 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan's crew is the second NFL and NFC team to lock up a playoff...
Comments / 0