ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Buccaneers HC gives disappointing news ahead of Bengals matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going up the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 and as we all know, this isn’t your father’s -or even grandfather’s- Bengals team. This is the new-age Bengals, aka the defending AFC champs, led by superstar quarterback Joe Burrow. So, when it comes...
TAMPA, FL
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction

The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets

The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
DETROIT, MI
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 15 sleepers

Congratulations! If you're reading this column, it means you made the playoffs. Welcome to the second season. If you somehow missed the playoffs and are still reading this column, I'm grateful for your continued patronage and wish you nothing but the best in your future. But for those of you...
MINNESOTA STATE
nbcsportsedge.com

Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 15 of the Fantasy Football Season

Cliches are cliches because they are true and just have been spoken, over and over, until folks are sick of them. Perhaps no phrase more so than “Hey, you never know.”. At least in fantasy football. I can't tell you how many times I have said that to friends and family members worried about their matchup. Convinced they are absolutely going to win or worse, dead solid sold on the fact that this is it, their season is over. It happens every year, every week, every game.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL betting picks, Week 15: Winners, ATS, total

Week 15 of the NFL season started Thursday night with the San Francisco 49ers clinching the NFC West division title with a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. The 49ers won, covered the spread and the Under hit in the game. There are three games on Saturday, 11...
NFL

RB Index, Week 15: Three fresh-legged running backs who could impact the NFL playoff picture

J.K. Dobbins' electric performance last week was a welcome sight, especially for a Baltimore Ravens offense limping into the stretch run. Dobbins returned from a six-game injury absence for a gotta-have-it matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, racking up 120 rush yards, including a 4-yard touchdown run, on 15 carries for an impressive 8.0 yards per carry in the 16-14 victory. Dobbins missed all of the 2021 season with a knee injury, and his 2022 campaign has been only slightly less frustrating. He first took the field in Week 3, only to play four games -- rushing 35 times for 123 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and one score -- before having another surgery to remove scar tissue.
MINNESOTA STATE
NFL

Cowboys made a late run at Odell Beckham Jr. after signing T.Y. Hilton

When the Cowboys signed T.Y. Hilton last Monday, the immediate thought was that it closed the door on any possible signing of Odell Beckham Jr. The reality was far different. Sources say that following the signing of Hilton, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called Beckham to make a run at signing him. In fact, since Beckham left Dallas after his free-agent visit, it has been Jones speaking to him directly almost exclusively, discussing a possible signing.
ClutchPoints

Rhamondre Stevenson to leave fantasy owners high and dry as playoffs arrive

While the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, many fantasy football owners are getting ready for their first-round playoff matchups. Those that have New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson on their fantasy roster may have to make alternate lineup decisions. The Patriots,...
NFL

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Downgrade all Jets

We're here to answer your Week 15 questions after the 49ers got it done on Thursday Night Football against the Seahawks, clinching the NFC West. Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are here to help you narrow down some tough decisions for your lineups ahead of a huge playoff weekend and discuss the impact to fantasy weapons for the Jets now that Mike White has been ruled out. The hosts also look ahead to the Saturday slate of games for guys they are keeping their eye on and hand out a couple sleepers for the week that could help you advance.
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 16

DL Zach Allen (hand) ruled out. OG Chuma Edoga (knee) has been ruled out versus New Orleans, per coach Arthur Smith. WR D.J. Moore (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Steelers. WR Laviska Shenault (shoulder) questionable. S Xavier Woods (ankle) questionable. 2022 · 3-10-0 INJURIES.
NFL

Bills clinch fourth straight playoff berth with win over Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth with their last-second 32-29 win Saturday night over the Miami Dolphins. They're the first AFC squad to punch a playoff ticket. Buffalo took a step closer to clinching the AFC East with the win, but that will wait for at least...
BUFFALO, NY
NFL

Niners clinch NFC West title with win over Seahawks

The NFC West belongs to the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners clinched their first division title since the 2019 season on the strength of their 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan's crew is the second NFL and NFC team to lock up a playoff...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy