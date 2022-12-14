ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Chillicothe Uses Grant to Clean up Vacant and Blighted Properties

Chillicothe – The City of Chillicothe’s Building Department has been working collaboratively with the Ross County Land Bank to enforce building code violations and spur redevelopment. The Ross County Land Bank was awarded a $629,800 Building Demolition and Revitalization grant from the Ohio Department of Development to use for the demolition of vacant and blighted properties.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Pickaway County Common Pleas Information for the Week of 12/12/22

Pickaway County – Cases that were heard in Pickaway County Common Pleas this week. Drake J. Boggs 27 S. Pickaway St., Circleville, OH. Violation of Community Control G Community Control increased to. 5 years. Also ordered to. successfully complete Drug. Court. Melinda J. Fowler 39 U.S. 23 S.,. Circleville,...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Breaking – Car fire on US-23 In Pickaway County

Pickaway – One person is injured and was pulled from a vehicle that was on fire on US-23 around 6:15 pm on Friday after a two-car crash. According to early reports, someone pulled a person from a vehicle that was on fire in the area of US-23 and Sperry road after a crash.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Fairfield County – Search for Next of Kin for a 56-Year-Old Male

Fairfield County – The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is attempting to locate next of kin for Jack Edward Kvochick, a 56 year old white male who was residing in Lancaster, Ohio. If you have information about Mr. Kvochick’s next of kin, please notify the Coroner’s Office. Contact with the Coroner’s Office can be made by email at [email protected] or leave a message at 740-652-2865. Thank you.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
Culinary Students Offered Unique Opportunity with Cameron Mitchell Restaurant

LANCASTER, OH – The students in Lancaster High School’s Gales Culinary Arts program have been extended a unique opportunity resulting from their recent community involvement. On December 19th, the students will be treated to an upscale culinary experience at the Cameron Mitchell restaurant Ocean Club, as well as...
LANCASTER, OH
Grove City Police Charge Man for Thanksgiving Burglaries

Grove City – On November 24-25th, 2022 Grove City police investigated several burglaries in the Hover Crossing Neighborhood, now they have a face with the crime. “Grove City Division of Police detectives have identified and charged a suspect for the burglaries that occurred in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood on November 25th, 2022. Twenty-five year old Kah’lil Wade, from Columbus, has been charged with burglary and attempted burglary. ”
GROVE CITY, OH
Chillicothe Filmmakers Host Second Premier This Weekend

Chillicothe – A movie that sold out of its first premiere, will host another premier this weekend. Chillicothe is known for its historic landmarks and iconic attractions. Now, the producers, actors, and Chillicothe locals, Daniel Griesheimer, Dylan Hughes, and Eric Zanni are looking forward to bringing some of Chillicothe’s beautiful scenery to the big screen in a local movie call, How I Got Here.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

