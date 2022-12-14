Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Judge Sides with Yost in Temporarily Halting Implementation of Columbus’ New Gun Ordinances
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A Fairfield County judge has granted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) preventing Columbus’ newly passed gun ordinances from taking effect. Judge Richard Berens of Fairfield County Common Pleas Court issued his ruling this morning enjoining the ordinances...
Chillicothe – Local Man Pays Thousands of Dollars in Bills at Walmart
Chillicothe – A Chillicothe Cashier said that a man came into the store and started paying for people’s Groceries, Toys, and Clothing to spread Christmas Cheer on Saturday. According to the Cashier, the younger man walked into the store and stood around four cash registers and when people...
City of Chillicothe Uses Grant to Clean up Vacant and Blighted Properties
Chillicothe – The City of Chillicothe’s Building Department has been working collaboratively with the Ross County Land Bank to enforce building code violations and spur redevelopment. The Ross County Land Bank was awarded a $629,800 Building Demolition and Revitalization grant from the Ohio Department of Development to use for the demolition of vacant and blighted properties.
Pickaway County Common Pleas Information for the Week of 12/12/22
Pickaway County – Cases that were heard in Pickaway County Common Pleas this week. Drake J. Boggs 27 S. Pickaway St., Circleville, OH. Violation of Community Control G Community Control increased to. 5 years. Also ordered to. successfully complete Drug. Court. Melinda J. Fowler 39 U.S. 23 S.,. Circleville,...
Update – Bystanders Save Man in Firey Crash in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – Bystanders jumped into harm’s way, over half a dozen men and women, to save someone who most likely wouldn’t have made it if it wasn’t for their fast action. Around 6:15 pm on Friday, December 17th a two-car crash occurred in the intersection of...
Breaking – Car fire on US-23 In Pickaway County
Pickaway – One person is injured and was pulled from a vehicle that was on fire on US-23 around 6:15 pm on Friday after a two-car crash. According to early reports, someone pulled a person from a vehicle that was on fire in the area of US-23 and Sperry road after a crash.
Fairfield County – Search for Next of Kin for a 56-Year-Old Male
Fairfield County – The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is attempting to locate next of kin for Jack Edward Kvochick, a 56 year old white male who was residing in Lancaster, Ohio. If you have information about Mr. Kvochick’s next of kin, please notify the Coroner’s Office. Contact with the Coroner’s Office can be made by email at [email protected] or leave a message at 740-652-2865. Thank you.
Culinary Students Offered Unique Opportunity with Cameron Mitchell Restaurant
LANCASTER, OH – The students in Lancaster High School’s Gales Culinary Arts program have been extended a unique opportunity resulting from their recent community involvement. On December 19th, the students will be treated to an upscale culinary experience at the Cameron Mitchell restaurant Ocean Club, as well as...
Grove City Police Charge Man for Thanksgiving Burglaries
Grove City – On November 24-25th, 2022 Grove City police investigated several burglaries in the Hover Crossing Neighborhood, now they have a face with the crime. “Grove City Division of Police detectives have identified and charged a suspect for the burglaries that occurred in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood on November 25th, 2022. Twenty-five year old Kah’lil Wade, from Columbus, has been charged with burglary and attempted burglary. ”
Chillicothe Filmmakers Host Second Premier This Weekend
Chillicothe – A movie that sold out of its first premiere, will host another premier this weekend. Chillicothe is known for its historic landmarks and iconic attractions. Now, the producers, actors, and Chillicothe locals, Daniel Griesheimer, Dylan Hughes, and Eric Zanni are looking forward to bringing some of Chillicothe’s beautiful scenery to the big screen in a local movie call, How I Got Here.
Grove City Police Look for ID on Couple who Stole Nintendo Switch From Best Buy
Grove City – Police are asking the public for help in identifying suspects in a theft case. According to a press release on December 15, 2022 a couple stole a Nintendo Switch from Best Buy in Grove City. The Switch is valued at valued at 349.99. Anyone will information...
Ross County Woman Found Guilty of Manslaughter after Shooting Death of Boyfriend
ROSS – A 27-year-old woman has been found guilty and sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison. Morgan Baxter was indicted on the murder of Ethan Sams in 2022. According to several people who reached out to Sciotopost today on a story we did in April 2021, they have been waiting for this day for a while.
