The Penguin show release date speculation and more on Batman spin off
When will The Penguin show release date be, and what else can we expect from The Batman spin off series? After the critical and commercial success of Matt Reeves’s The Batman thriller movie, it was announced that one of the movie’s villains would be getting his very own HBO spin off TV series.
Twister 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
Will there be a Twister 2, and what might the Twister 2 release date be? Twister is a disaster movie classic, and one of the most enjoyable ’90s movies around. Executive produced by cinema legend Steven Spielberg, the thriller movie was written by Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton. It follows a group of low-level (but enthusiastic) extreme weather-fanatics and researchers who are chasing an outbreak of tornados in Oklahoma.
Strike — Troubled Blood: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
Strike — Troubled Blood sees Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger are back on the case.
The Cringeworthy End of Harry & Meghan on Netflix
Well, here we all are again. Ready for three more hours of expensively lit retribution? I hope so, because the second half of Netflix’s documentary Harry & Meghan dropped today, covering the four and a half years from the couple’s wedding to the present day. The final three...
DCEU fans have already fan-cast the perfect new Superman
Welp, it’s official we can’t have nice things, and our dreams of another Henry Cavill Superman movie are over. That’s right; there’ll be no Man of Steel 2, I’ll tell the children. Of course, as sad as this news is for DCEU fans who were hoping James Gunn’s tenure as DC Studios CEO would herald the return of the Synder-verse, it is also quite exciting.
Adam Driver Fights Dinosaurs in First Trailer for Sci-Fi Actioner ‘65’ (Video)
The ”White Noise“ actor plays a pilot who crash-lands on Earth 65 million years ago. Adam Driver shoots a laser gun at dinosaurs in the first trailer for the new film “65,” and for many that will be all the selling point they need to buy a ticket to this Columbia Pictures sci-fi actioner.
Tom Hardy’s Odds of Being the Next James Bond Are Dropping, While Another Marvel Star’s Chances Are Climbing
At one point, ‘Venom’ star Tom Hardy was the odds on favorite to take over the role of James Bond from Daniel Craig.
'Moving On': Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin-Led Revenge Comedy Gets Release Date
The upcoming film Moving On is the latest project from Oscar nominee Paul Weitz, the writer and director of 2002's About a Boy. The film is described as an "original comedy of humor and heart" and once again sees Weitz both holding the pen and standing behind the camera with an all-star cast that features Academy Award Winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award Nominee Lily Tomlin, Malcolm McDowell, and Richard Roundtree. Now, news of the project has just been released by Roadside Attractions, confirming that the film will be released theatrically on March 17, 2023.
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
Netflix viewers livid as 100% rated show axed one month after season two airs
Netflix viewers are once again in a state of fury and disbelief at the news that yet another highly rated show has been sent to the chop. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled a ton of shows before they could really find their feet. I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, and The Irregulars are just a small sample of shows that never made it past the first season.
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
Guillermo del Toro would rather die than attempt to make Avatar 2
When it comes to creating magical worlds and fantastical creatures, very few filmmakers do it better than Guillermo del Toro. But, after watching the latest James Cameron movie, del Toro insisted he would rather die than try and make Avatar 2. Cameron and del Toro are very good friends, and...
CSI: Vegas: Another Original Cast Member Set to Return in Season 2
Early next year, Catherine Willows is going to spot a very familiar face in Sin City. TVLine has learned that original CSI cast member Eric Szmanda is set to reprise his role as Greg Sanders during the latter half of CSI: Vegas‘ current second season. His multi-episode guest stint will reunite him with his aforementioned former co-star Marg Helgenberger. Szmanda portrayed the CSI tech for the entirety of original CSI‘s 15-season run on CBS. Helgenberger was added to CSI: Vegas‘ Season 2 ensemble partly to fill the void left by fellow OGers Jorja Fox and William Petersen, both of whom departed after the revival’s...
'The Little Mermaid': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the Live Action Remake
What is the Official Release Date for The Little Mermaid?. Who are the Cast and Characters in The Little Mermaid's Live-Action?. Walt Disney Studios has established a remarkable trend of making live-action remakes of its classic stories. One after the other, all the fairytales of the past era are being brought to life by the studio in an attempt to tell the magical stories in a new light of living characters. With the success of the most recently released reimagined take on Pinocchio, Disney is back with another princess tale reimagined to make up for a beautiful movie experience.
Tell Me Everything: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
The stresses of mental health in the social media age are explored in provocative teen drama Tell Me Everything.
Superman, Batman series return in March on The CW
The CW announced premiere dates for Season 3 of "Superman & Lois" and the Batman spinoff "Gotham Knights."
Angela Lansbury honoured in Beauty and the Beast anniversary show
Beauty and the Beast is one of the all-time best Disney movies, and part of what makes it great is Angela Lansbury as Mrs Potts. Her rendition of the Disney song ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is a real tearjerker, and at a recent anniversary performance, the late actor was honoured in a beautiful way.
‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2: Everything to Know About New Cast, Release Date and More
Thank the saints! Shadow and Bone is coming back to Netflix for a second season — and the Grisha universe will just keep getting bigger. Season 1 introduced Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a cartographer who learns she has a very rare ability to control light. General Aleksandr Kirigan (Ben Barnes) takes her under his […]
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
