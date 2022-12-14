Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
The best Star Wars aliens
Being set among the far reaches of space, it’s no surprise that the many Star Wars movies and Star Wars series have a huge variety of fascinating and endearing Star Wars aliens. Some Star Wars projects have embraced the aliens of the galaxy more than others. For example while Star Wars: Clone Wars volume one and two was filled with great Star Wars aliens, the new sci-fi series Andor has generally been alien-sceptic.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: who is Luke Skywalker’s son?
Who is Luke Skywalker’s son? Luke Skywalker is the ultimate Jedi, and the main Star Wars character in the original trilogy. For many people, he’s the definitive science fiction movie icon, portrayed brilliantly by Mark Hamill. As well as helping the Rebellion to defeat the Galactic Empire, led...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: why does General Grievous have a cough?
Why does General Grievous have a cough in the Star Wars movie Revenge of the Sith? General Grievous is a rather contentious Star Wars villain. For people who grew up with the character, he and his four arms are the epitome of cool. But, for some older fans, the Star Wars character can seem silly with his spinning and his eccentricities.
What is the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Release Date?
Star Wars has not had many games coming out over the past decade and those that have come out have not always satisfied the fans. One that did was Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order which followed in the steps of a brand new character, Kal Kestis. He was able to find himself and barely survived a very intense encounter when players last saw him. Now, after a few years of waiting, fans will finally get to see the next chapter in his story. But when will they be able to play the game? Here is the likely Star Wars Jedi Survivor Release Date.
In defense of the Anakin and Padmé romance in Star Wars:Attack of the Clones
Okay, haters, cue up "Across the Stars" and set down your blasters, because I've got something to say. The Anakin and Padmé romance in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones is romantic and engaging and pretty damn good, actually. This is a take I will cling to as tightly as a Bespin weather vane, and one which I defended as passionately as a roll down a Naboo meadow while appearing on EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast.
fanthatracks.com
Comic Review: Star Wars: Hidden Empire #2
Dreaming of a freer galaxy, LADY QI’RA and her organization, CRIMSON DAWN, have waged a secret war against the Empire. Qi’ra activated operatives across the galaxy to cause havoc and distract the Emperor while she sought a power capable of deposing the Sith Lord. Qi’ra learned the means...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: lightsaber colour meanings explained
What do the different lightsaber colours mean? Lightsabers, you know them, you love them. They’re the weapons of the Jedi Knights, not as clumsy or random as a blaster; instead, they’re elegant weapons for a more civilised age. We’ve seen countless lightsabers across the myriad of Star Wars movies and Star Wars series, and these weapons come in a variety of different colours.
Star Wars x Columbia The Clone Wars Collection Has Arrived Online And In-Store
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Columbia and the Star Wars franchise are teaming up on a new collection of gear for the 2022 holiday season. Slated to be released on December 2, the latest Star Wars Collection from Columbia is inspired by the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series. If a Columbia x Star Wars collaboration sounds familiar, it’s because this is actually the 8th year that Disney/Lucasfilm has teamed up with the sportswear for a holiday collection. 2020’s Columbia x Star Wars merging notably channeled the super popular Mandalorian franchise. Over...
thedigitalfix.com
What happened to Jake’s Toruk in Avatar 2?
What happened to Jake’s Toruk in Avatar 2? In the first Avatar movie, Jake Sully was thrown out of the Omaticaya clan when it was revealed he’d been spying for the RDA and was indirectly responsible for the destruction of the Hometree and the death of Neytiri’s father.
thedigitalfix.com
When will Avatar 2 come to Disney Plus?
When will Avatar 2 come to Disney Plus? The next instalment in James Cameron’s growing sci-fi epic Avatar is about to hit theatres and fans can’t wait to get back to Pandora so they can catch up with Jake Sully, Neytiri, and all the new Na’vi. It’s...
thedigitalfix.com
The best Star Trek starships
At its best Star Trek is about the quest for exploration in the depths of space. This is made possible by the many Star Trek starships, each helmed by a Star Trek captain. It isn’t unusual for these starships to steal the show, so naturally we decided to pick the best of the best.
Xbox Game Pass gets this popular Star Wars game tomorrow
If you like Star Wars and subscribe to Xbox Game Pass then you're about to get a lot of fun unlocked
Secret Wars and Kang Dynasty leaks might reveal the Avengers’ new endgame
The Multiverse Saga will conclude with two epic Avengers movies set one year apart. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty premieres on May 2nd, 2025, with Secret Wars following on May 1st, 2026. The two stories should do for the Multiverse Saga what Infinity War and Endgame did for the Infinity Saga in 2018 and 2019. But if the newly leaked plot details for The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars are accurate, we already have an idea of what Marvel’s endgame is here.
thedigitalfix.com
Will there be an Avatar 6?
Will there be an Avatar 6? After more than a decade of waiting, Avatar 2 is finally about to hit theatres, and we couldn’t be more excited to get to Pandora and see what Jake and Neytiri have been up to over the last 13 years. Of course, though,...
thedigitalfix.com
The internet has noticed something really weird in the Avengers movies
The Avengers movies are the absolute pinnacle of the MCU – packed to the brim with epic action sequences, heart, and drama. But now the internet has just noticed something strange about the last two Avengers MCU movies. Reflecting back on the superhero movie franchise, the first two Avengers...
A.V. Club
Marvel's Midnight Suns
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?. I’ve been playing...
‘Willow’: Swords, Sorcery, and a Head-Scratching Sequel
One of the main characters on the great FX comedy Reservation Dogs is named Elora Danan, after the baby from the Eighties fantasy film Willow. It’s a running gag that everyone on the reservation has not only heard of the movie, but has strong opinions about it. Back in 1988, Willow — in which aspiring sorcerer Willow (Warwick Davis) and mercenary Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) have to protect Elora Danan after a prophecy declares she will bring about the end of an evil queen’s reign — was a modest box office success. It’s largely been forgotten, though, a footnote in the...
It's Doom 2099 vs. Ultron in Savage Avengers #8
Two powerhouse villains clash in a dystopian future in this preview of Savage Avengers #8
Comments / 0