KTVL
Oregon State Police Seek Public's Assistance
Merlin, ORE. — Today marks the 2nd anniversary of the tragic death of Kurt Krauss. On the morning of December 14, 2020, Krauss was found deceased outside his place of business on Corporate Way in Merlin, Oregon. Investigators continue to work diligently to follow up on every tip received...
Oregon gray wolf killed illegally; $5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for killing a male gray wolf in southwest Oregon. The GPS-collared wolf, known as OR 103, was found dead Oct. 6 near Upper Klamath Lake, about 70 miles east of Ashland. Gray wolves are federally protected and listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon, the federal agency said in a statement Thursday.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A Roseburg man was jailed for alleged criminal trespass by Roseburg Police Thursday morning. An RPD report said just before 6:50 a.m. officers responded to a business in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street after a caller said a man would not leave the store after being asked to. The 63-year old was identified and taken into custody.
KDRV
Police: Man got drunk, crashed into cars and tried to run away on foot several times
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A man has been jailed after police say he got drunk and crashed into several cars and attempted to elude police. On Thursday morning at 10:29 am, the Grants Pass Police Department began receiving calls about an erratic driver and numerous hit and runs. The vehicle was captured on city cameras as it drove the wrong way on NE 6th Street, passing the Police Station, before its involvement in its first crash, hitting two vehicles.
mybasin.com
75-YEAR-OLD MAN DEAD AS RESULT OF FIGHT AT THE WONDER BUR LOUNGE IN GRANTS PASS
Grants Pass, Ore. – On Thursday, December 1st, Grants Pass Police responded to the Wonder Bur Lounge & Café regarding a fight between multiple subjects inside the establishment. Upon arrival, Officers learned an off-duty bartender, Todd A. Heckers, 40 years old, had been in a fight with three men ages 75, 75, and 63. One of the 75-year-old men sustained serious injuries, including broken ribs and a laceration above the eye. The other 75-year-old was transported to the Three Rivers Medical Center by ambulance with critical injuries, where he later died. Heckers fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. The fight was captured on surveillance video.
KTVZ
More details emerge about 2 black bears illegally shot and left in trees near Talent
TALENT, Ore. (KTVZ) — Jackson County firefighters have seen it all, but even they were shocked to find the bodies of two black bears killed and found high in two pine trees this fall. Oregon State Police continue to seek information about the Oct. 29 case and are providing more details, in hopes of finding the perpetrators.
KDRV
Ashland police say transient with machete made threat, stole, and resisted arrest
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Ashland police say today a transient is responsible for a death threat and robbery at an Albertson's store. Ashland Police Department (APD) says its officers needed a taser to arrest 58-year-old Jacques Norman Gerardy, listed as an Ashland area transient. APD says at approximately 10:37pm last night...
kymkemp.com
Three Arrested by Yurok Tribal Police After Failure to Pull Their Vehicle Over
On December 13, 2022, a Yurok Tribal Police Officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that violated California Vehicle Code 22450(a), failure to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle failed to yield to the officer initially but did eventually stop. The officer contacted three individuals inside the vehicle. The two [passengers] provided a false name but upon further investigation, the officer was able to identify all occupants by their real names and found that the driver and one passenger had outstanding warrants. One of the occupants was in possession of Methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl. All three individuals were placed under arrest and transported to Del Norte County Jail.
KDRV
Suspect arrested after breaking windows at In-N-Out, threatening customers with knife
MEDORD, Ore. -- A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after breaking multiple windows of the In-N-Out restaurant and threatening customers with a knife. The Medford Police Department says 23-year-old Logan Carranza-Legarda was arrested early Wednesday morning after breaking a window and trespassing at the In-N-Out on Crater Lake Highway. Later...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER RETURNING TO HOME FOLLOWING PRIOR TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed after returning to a home following a prior trespass incident on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 1:50 p.m. the 37-year old allegedly came back to a residence in the 3200 block of West Shasta Avenue. Officers had responded to the same house approximately four hours earlier and told the suspect not to return or he would be arrested.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Roseburg reaches agreement in principle to settle majority of Mill Fire claims
WEED, Calif. -- Roseburg Forest Products has agreed in principle with four law firms representing the majority of claims to settle the families’ property losses, personal injuries, and wrongful death claims arising from the Sept. 2 Mill Fire. Pete Hillan, company spokesperson, told WoodworkingNetwork that "The settlement we announced...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR PAROLE VIOLATION AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A Roseburg man was jailed following a traffic stop on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 9:30 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle for a speeding violation near the corner of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and Northwest Troost Street. Officers identified the 32-year old driver and determined his driver license was suspended at the misdemeanor level.
KTVL
Police ask for help identifying suspect after recent theft
PHOENIX, Ore. — Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in this photo. According to officials, it is in connection to a recent theft of Ray's Food Place on Dec. 9. If you recognize this person, contact the Phoenix Police Department at 541-535-1113...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/14 – Medford’s Foothill Road Widening Project To Start In 2023, Rogue River Elementary Shuts Down For The Week Due To Widespread Illness
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:18 PM DEC. 13, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM...
KDRV
Jackson County grand jury indicts couple for animal abuse and neglect
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A Jackson County couple today faces 16 counts of criminal charges involving animals. The Jackson County District Attorney's Office (JCDA) says a grand jury indicted Michael Hamilton and Debbie Hamilton yesterday. JCDA says the indictment involves an animal cruelty case with more than ten animals that...
kqennewsradio.com
MEN JAILED FOR WARRANTS, ONE CITED FOR METHAMPETAMINE
Two 35-year old Roseburg men were jailed for warrants, and one was cited for a violation amount of methamphetamine by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 3:00 p.m. the two men were contacted at the duck pond in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. One of the men had one warrant while the second had two warrants. The first man was allegedly found to have methamphetamine in his pocket during a consent search.
KDRV
Brown appoints two new judges for Jackson and Klamath Counties
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. -- Two Oregon counties are getting new judges this month at the appointment of Governor Kate Brown. Brown announced today she is appointing Jeremy Markiewicz to the Jackson County Circuit Court to fill a vacancy created by Judge Lorenzo Mejia’s planned retirement and is appointing Stephen Hedlund to the Klamath County Circuit Court to fill a vacancy created by the planned retirement of Judge Daniel Bunch.
kqennewsradio.com
ADULTS CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING JUVENILES
Two adults were cited for recklessly endangering two juveniles, by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at about 10:15 p.m. the man and woman allegedly had a domestic disturbance inside their vehicle, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The woman...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lumber company settles lawsuits from fire that devastated Northern Californian town
An Oregon wood products manufacturer that operates a Northern California lumber mill linked to September’s deadly Mill Fire has reached settlement agreements with most of those who brought claims against the company, attorneys for the company and for fire victims said Tuesday. Roseburg Forest Products Co. in a news...
KTVL
Firefighters put out fire at marijuana warehouse
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says multiple units contained a fire near Rossanley Drive Wednesday morning. According to officials, the fire was at a marijuana warehouse. The fire was contained in a single room. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
