Governor Green issues emergency proclamation in response to downed medical aircraft
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) – Governor Green and Director of Health Libby A. Char issued the following statement in response to the missing Hawaii Life Flight aircraft:. “An Emergency Proclamation was issued this morning in response to the Hawaii Life Flight air medical aircraft that went missing off...
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 16, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Coast Guard search underway for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Coast...
Hawaii News Now - JR - HNN
FIRST ALERT: Trade winds have faded and south winds have taken over as back to back fronts arrive to the islands. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 15, 2022. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the...
Search continues for missing air ambulance off Maui
Officials said the plane left Maui to pick up a patient in Waimea and disappeared off the radar shortly before 9:30 p.m.
In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation Friday aimed at supplementing Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity following the crash of a medical transport plane off Maui. Green said the proclamation will augment critical care services to the neighbor islands. “An emergency proclamation was issued this morning in...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022
FIRST ALERT: Trade winds have faded and south winds have taken over as back to back fronts arrive to the islands. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 15, 2022. Updated: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:15 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world,...
Arizona prison that houses Hawaii inmates could influence design of long-stalled Oahu jail
Kaneohe family faces new challenge with insurance company weeks after losing home to large blaze. Two neighbors whose homes burned in a fire are having two different experiences with their insurance companies. Hawaii Island preschool to remain closed as legal wrangling over lead continues. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. To...
A natural wonder: Hawaii Island residents spot 'ice rivers' from snow-capped Mauna Kea
The search continues for a reported downed medical transport plane in Hawaii. EPA takes action on 2021 Kailua sewage plant discharge to prevent future spills. Over millions of gallons of wastewater from the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant was discharged in 2021. Prisoners at Arizona's Saguaro Correctional Center partake in...
Search underway for 3 people aboard missing medical response plane in waters off Maui
A search was launched late Thursday night for a missing aircraft that was reported to have three people on board in waters off Maui. The US Coast Guard reports that the agency is responding to a report of a “downed aircraft” in a channel off Maui. ARTICLE CONTINUES...
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
Medical transport plane crashes off Hawaii coast, Coast Guard search underway
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for three passengers after a fixed-wing medical transport airplane went down in waters off the coast of Maui on Thursday night.
DLNR: Witness to shark attack off Maui that left visitor dead saw ‘red cloud’ in water
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A witness saw a large shark feeding on something “in the middle of a red cloud in the water” just before a snorkeler off Maui was reported missing in what’s been classified as a fatal shark attack. The new detail was included in a...
For Hawaii inmates in Arizona, Makahiki celebration is a special connection to home
The search continues for a reported downed medical transport plane in Hawaii. EPA takes action on 2021 Kailua sewage plant discharge to prevent future spills. Over millions of gallons of wastewater from the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant was discharged in 2021. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Here are...
‘We are Filipino’: Hawaii center seeks to strengthen connections — both past and present
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 1 in 4 Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry and most are from one specific region in the Philippines. Unfortunately, many young Filipinos in Hawaii have little knowledge of their heritage. Leaders of the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu are trying to rebuild that connection, including...
Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The double eruption of Mauna Loa and Kilauea on Hawaii Island may be over, but some of us are still feeling the effects of vog. In fact, vog could get worse starting Wednesday as lighter winds take over. Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains symptoms...
Hawaii Island preschool to remain closed as legal wrangling over lead continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool on the Big Island that was forced to shut down partly over lead concerns will remain closed through the new year. For the past month and a half, the state Department of Human Services and Kalamapii Playschool have been in court just about every week.
Gov. Josh Green and government officials evaluate emergency response to Mauna Loa Eruption
The series will be posted on all HNN digital platforms. HNN's Mahealani Richardson joins Dillon Ancheta in the Digital Center with the latest on the environmental disaster. 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dead at 40. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The announcement was made Wednesday by the Los...
What's Trending: HNN welcomes a new tiny member to our ohana
Coast Guard search underway for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui. U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a medical transport aircraft that went down in waters off Maui with three people onboard. Business Report: November unemployment numbers by island. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Howard Dicus breaks down...
Villa Rose Waialua Fresh Eggs Making a Big Impact in a Short Time
The North Shore of Oahu along with the entire state of Hawaii has a passion for eggs. From the hard- boiled eggs that sit next to almost every cash register on the North Shore to all the loco mocos, spam and eggs, or even loaves of banana bread; eggs in Hawaii are a big deal! Historically the egg industry in Hawaii has struggled relying on main-land production. Cur- rently there are only a handful of commercial egg farms on Oahu. In speaking with grocery stores the demand for local eggs is very high with most stores having a hard time keeping them in stock.
Hawaii reports 4 COVID deaths, nearly 1,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported four additional coronavirus deaths and 1,191 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 369,914. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
