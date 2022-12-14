ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 16, 2022)

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 16, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Coast Guard search underway for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui.
Hawaii News Now - JR - HNN

Hawaii News Now - JR - HNN

FIRST ALERT: Trade winds have faded and south winds have taken over as back to back fronts arrive to the islands. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 15, 2022.
FIRST ALERT: Trade winds have faded and south winds have taken over as back to back fronts arrive to the islands.
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
HANA, HI
Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The double eruption of Mauna Loa and Kilauea on Hawaii Island may be over, but some of us are still feeling the effects of vog. In fact, vog could get worse starting Wednesday as lighter winds take over. Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains symptoms...
HONOLULU, HI
What's Trending: HNN welcomes a new tiny member to our ohana

Coast Guard search underway for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui. U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a medical transport aircraft that went down in waters off Maui with three people onboard. Business Report: November unemployment numbers by island. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Howard Dicus breaks down...
northshorenews.com

Villa Rose Waialua Fresh Eggs Making a Big Impact in a Short Time

The North Shore of Oahu along with the entire state of Hawaii has a passion for eggs. From the hard- boiled eggs that sit next to almost every cash register on the North Shore to all the loco mocos, spam and eggs, or even loaves of banana bread; eggs in Hawaii are a big deal! Historically the egg industry in Hawaii has struggled relying on main-land production. Cur- rently there are only a handful of commercial egg farms on Oahu. In speaking with grocery stores the demand for local eggs is very high with most stores having a hard time keeping them in stock.
WAIALUA, HI
Hawaii reports 4 COVID deaths, nearly 1,200 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported four additional coronavirus deaths and 1,191 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 369,914. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
