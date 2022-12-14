Read full article on original website
Thanks in part to climate change, vegetable prices have soared in the U.S.
Vegetable prices in the United States were up nearly 40% in November over the previous month, according to new figures from the Labor Department, and climate change is one of the reasons why. In California, an ongoing drought that studies have shown has been made worse because of climate change,...
New York cannabis farms have nowhere to sell a combined 300,000 pounds of weed, valued at $750 million, as delays continue for dispensaries in the state
The legal recreational cannabis market is stalled as applicants for retail and nonprofit licenses continue to await the green light from the state.
10 Wild Mushrooms Found in Spring
Springtime is truly the season of new beginnings and growth. Spring foraging choices expand when the weather warms and everything starts to defrost from the winter. Fresh salad greens, delectable spring flowers and shoots, medicinal herbs, and a few edible mushrooms are all in season right now. In fact, there are many foragable mushrooms to choose from, as spring can be a surprisingly good time to forage mushrooms around the world.
Weird weather hit cattle ranchers and citrus growers in 2022. Why it likely will get worse.
Drought imperils Texas farmers' ability to breed cattle. Hurricanes threaten Florida's iconic citrus. Experts tie the troubles to climate change.
Here Are the Most Endangered Plants in the U.S.
Across the world, there are all kinds of vegetation. This greenery makes up the landscape of the world around us, but not all of them are flourishing abundantly. There are many endangered plants out there that could be gone sooner than you think. It may not seem like a big deal considering that there are so many. But each one is different and can contribute in various ways to whatever ecosystem it's a part of.
US appeals court rejects to uphold pandemic-related restrictions for asylum seeking immigrants
This decision means that the restrictions are still on track to expire on Dec. 21 after being put in place in March 2020 by former President Donald Trump.
Britain 'sleepwalking' into food supply crisis: Farmers warn tomatoes, cucumbers and pears as well as eggs will start vanishing from supermarket shelves amid soaring production costs
Britons could soon face shortages of tomatoes, cucumbers and pears as farmers warn that the UK is 'sleepwalking' into a food supply crisis amid soaring fuel, fertiliser and feed costs. Ahead of an emergency press conference today, the National Farmers Union (NFU) said the Government needed to step in to...
Concern grows over Mexico’s stance on GMO corn
U.S. authorities are concerned about a potential dispute with Mexico over genetically modified yellow corn. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack wrote that “time is running short” to resolve the issue, according to the Associated Press. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said his country will not back down...
Millions of Endangered Monarch Butterflies Blanket Landscape in Mexico City
Millions of critically endangered monarch butterflies cover the landscape in a protected area in Mexico City, raising hopes for the survival of the species. Millions of endangered monarch butterflies cover trees in a rainbow of brown, orange, and black, giving them the appearance of autumn foliage from a distance. They...
Experts urge caution over biotech that can wipe out insect pests
Dozens of scientists, experts and campaigners called for a ban on the release of genetically-edited organisms into the wild, in a statement Friday warning of potentially severe risks to the world's pollinators. But their use in the wild carries "understudied risks which could accelerate the decline of pollinator populations and put entire food webs at risk," according to the letter drafted by the French non-governmental organisation Pollinis.
Symbiotic association of microalgae and plants in a deep water culture system
America’s Egg Farmers Hosts Egg Design Submission Call For Kids
Here's an egg-citing opportunity your kids can take part in: America’s egg farmers are asking kids ages 5-18 to submit egg-sized designs as part of a 2023 Egg Design Submission Call. Selected egg designs will be featured in a special Easter exhibit in 2023. But hurry! The deadline to...
Former White House Chef Says Coffee Will Be 'Quite Scarce' in the Near Future
And there's plenty of science to back up his claims.
Arid Wheat Fields and Dead Cows: a Snapshot of Argentina's Worst Drought in Decades
NAVARRO, Argentina (Reuters) - In the fields around the town of Navarro in Argentina's Pampas farm belt, the dried-out bed of a huge lagoon and decaying bodies of dead cattle are stark signs of a historic drought that is hammering crops and farmers like Ignacio Bastanchuri. Some 100 kilometers (62...
