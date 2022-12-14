Read full article on original website
Ice brings winter weather advisory to the piedmont, ice storm warning for Blue Ridge and the Valley
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Rain turns into freezing rain around midnight according to Accuweather’s Joe Lundberg meaning a slippery morning drive Thursday. He expects that to stick around until about lunchtime in Charlottesville and Albemarle, then change to plain rain for the rest of the day into the evening. That’s why we are under a “Winter Weather Advisory” from 7 this evening until 1 Thursday afternoon. Roads will be slick for the morning drive, and power outages are possible, especially as you get closer to the Blue Ridge. They will be widely scattered.
Community Corner Interview: Kevin Thurman from Boar’s Head Resort on Winter Wander
Kevin Thurman from Boar’s Head Resort joined Kendall in the studio to tell us all about this year’s edition of Winter Wander Trail of Lights at Boar’s Head. It’s open now through January 7th and Kendall has your last chance to win tickets tomorrow morning on the One Second Music Quiz just before 8! Can’t wait to win? Find more information and purchase tickets here: Winter Wander | Charlottesville Christmas Lights (boarsheadresort.com)
D’Sean Perry’s parents advocate gun violence and mental health reforms
CORAL GABLES, FL (WINA) – University of Virginia football player D’Sean Perry’s parents conducted a press conference in Coral Gables, FL to say they’ve been drawn into a movement for common sense gun and mental health laws. D’Sean’s mother, Happy Perry, is also asking the entire football community on behalf of D’Sean to give voice to the effort. The family’s attorney, Michael Haggard, said through no fault of their own, the Perry family has been drawn into this fight with the loss of their son to someone who should have set off red flags.
