Wyoming: One of the States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring
Business in all industries have been having a hard time finding potential employees, but it for Wyoming, it has been increasingly difficult. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, recently listed the "States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring" and the Cowboy State was in the top ten. Wyoming was ranked 8th overall out of the entire country, which is not where we want to be.
Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?
There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
Three Men Charged in One of the Largest Poaching Cases in Wyoming History
Three men were charged with more than 100 wildlife violations in one of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming history, wrote the Game and Fish in a recent news release. Russell Vick, Robert Underwood and David Underwood were convicted of multiple wildlife offenses and cumulatively fined $171,230 and $131,550 in restitution.
Wyoming Department of Health Adds New Options to Senior Program
The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced in a press release that the GetSetUp program is adding new options for the holidays. Jeff Clark, a Community Health Section manager with the WDH Aging Division, said in the release that the platform helps older adults in the state. "Wyoming residents can...
Can Technology Help You Battle The Wyoming Cold?
Technology usually will make life easier and make normal tasks easier. It was only time before technology put it's mark on keeping us warm. As we brave the Wyoming winter cold, snow and outdoors, we constantly look for items to give us an advantage keeping warm. If you're one that can't seem to stay warm, there may be an option for you.
Colorado River Water Users Convening Amid Crisis Concerns
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for a conference in Las Vegas about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River. This year's Colorado River Water Users Association meetings are addressing crisis concerns after more than two decades of record...
North Dakota Governor Bans TikTok in Executive Agencies
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has banned the popular social media app TikTok from devices owned by the state government’s executive branch. Burgum joins several other Republican governors who have done so citing the platform’s Chinese ownership and growing national security worries. He...
Why It’s Important To Clear Your Car Of Wyoming Snow?
There are just a few things in life you can count on happening. Sunrise, sunset, arguing over politics and snow during the winter in Wyoming. Depending where you are in Wyoming, the snow totals every year will be different, but many places will experience many feet of snow over the winter months and driving in those conditions are dangerous.
Today is National Miner’s Day, DEQ Thanks Wyoming Miners
Today is National Miner's Day. National Miner’s Day marks the anniversary of the worst mining accident in history on this day, 1907, in Monogah, West Virginia. After at least 362 West Virginia coal miners died in a catastrophic explosion, Congress proclaimed the day be observed each year on December 6th.
Court Denies State’s Motion to Dismiss the Wyoming Education Association’s School Finance Lawsuit
WEA President Grady Hutcherson announcing the WEA’s school finance lawsuit in front of the Capitol building in Cheyenne (Above). Courtesy WEA. The 1st Judicial District Court of Laramie County has denied the State’s motion to dismiss the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA’s) school finance lawsuit. The Court...
Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?
It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
Wyoming, This is the Last Week to Get Christmas Packages in the Mail
The U.S. Postal Services (USPS) is getting ready for it's busiest week of the year. According to the USPS, this is the last week to get holiday gifts and other packages in the mail by the recommended deadlines. Customer traffic has been increasing steadily since Dec. 5, and this week...
Who Makes Sure The Casper Mountain Trails Are Groomed?
Casper Mountain is full of opportunities for adventure all year round. During the summer there is mountain biking and hiking and in the winter there's snowshoeing, cross country skiing, downhill skiing, sledding and snowmobiling. We know that Hogadon Basin Ski Area is an option for downhill fun, but what about...
Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video
The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
We Love To Celebrate With Holiday Candy In Wyoming
A popular Christmas tradition many families have is making Christmas candy and cookies. If you don't make it, you surely like to eat it. The types, shapes, flavors and difficulty levels vary, but the result is the same... happiness. My mom, sisters, sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews get together a couple...
Oil Groups File Lawsuit Against Federal Government Over Lease Sales in Wyoming
On Monday, the Petroleum Association of Wyoming (PAW) and Western Energy Alliance (WEA) announced in a press release that they had filed a lawsuit against the Department of the Interior for not holding an oil and gas lease sale in the third quarter of 2022. In the suit, the groups...
Here’s How To Winterize Your Home In The Wyoming Cold
The winter wind, snow, ice, sub-zero temperatures, are all weather problems we deal with during the Wyoming winters. We know it's coming and we know we have to prepare, but sometimes we run out of time and forget. We've already had freezing temps and snow storms, and with the official date of winter lurking, you still have time to act and get your home ready.
Casper Mountain Fire Station Burglarized; $6,000 Worth of Items Taken
A suspect or suspects recently burglarized the Casper Mountain Fire Department Station 14 on Lemmers Road and stole more than $6,000 worth of items, according to a news release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. They forced their way into the Fire Station and burglarized it between Dec....
Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?
If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
Here’s A Refresher On How To Merge Onto Wyoming Roads
We are into holiday traveling season and thought it was a good idea to refresh your merging skills while driving. Whether it's merging onto a highway or merging into traffic on a street, knowing the proper way to merge is important. I've seen to many close calls lately and thought we should cover the basics of merging. Using the proper procedures will help ensure your experience.
