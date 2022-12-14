Read full article on original website
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Prevention
‘The Voice’ Fans Can’t Control Themselves After Blake Shelton Embarrassed Himself on TikTok
After 11 years of being a coach on The Voice, folks might think Blake Shelton only loves to ham it up for the TV cameras. As it turns out, he's not afraid to make fun of himself regardless of the audience. Back in November, the country singer posted a clip...
Catherine Zeta-Jones Has a Refreshing Take on Why She Doesn't Want Her Marriage to Michael Douglas to Be 'Relationship Goals'
Catherine Zeta-Jones loves being married to Michael Douglas, but she doesn’t want the pressure of their marriage to become a “relationship goals” hashtag. The 53-year-old actress is here to remind everyone that they have issues just like any other couple — life is not always sunshine and roses. “I think it’s more about not thinking, for one, that we are on a pedestal in which people go, ‘Oh, that’s perfect,’ because nothing is perfect — ever, ever, ever, ever,” she explained in a new interview with InStyle. What works for their 22-year marriage, which includes daughter Carys, 19, and son Dylan, 22,...
Meghan Markle Talked ‘Through Her Teeth’ During Wedding Gown Interview
Meghan Markle didn't appear 'engaged' in a documentary interview about her 2018 royal wedding dress, according to a body language expert.
Why Ireland Baldwin, Lily-Rose Depp and Gwyneth Paltrow claim famous parents didn't help their careers
A brand expert explained to Fox News Digital why stars such as Ireland Baldwin and Lily-Rose Depp would claim their parents aren't the only reason they have successful careers.
Amanda Bynes & On-And-Off Fiancé Paul Michael Going Strong, Spotted Together 8 Months After Drama Spills On Social Media
Amanda Bynes and her off-and-on fiancé Paul Michael are still going strong as the former child star pursues her new career path, eyewitnesses told RadarOnline.com.The Hairspray actress and her beau are often spotted together at her Los Angeles-based apartment, while an insider tells us they keep a low profile.Bynes still sports the heart tattoo on her face these days, per the eyewitnesses, and is seen coming and going as she works toward her goal of becoming a manicurist. The former child star's attorney, David A. Esquibias, previously confirmed that she was home-hunting around the city, dishing in March of...
Prince Harry and Meghan show different side to themselves when they thought cameras were off
Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got to see a rare glimpse into their relationship during a sweet moment between filming an interview. Watch the adorable moment below:. Harry and Meghan can be seen giggling and gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes and make silly faces as they joke around and hold onto each other’s hands.
Kate jokes about her singing as royal family out in force at carol service
Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents for a Christmas carol concert where the Princess of Wales joked about her singing talents with the star guests.The royal family put on a united front at Westminster Abbey just hours after the final part of the Sussexes’ documentary dropped on Netflix.The King, the Queen Consort and Prince of Wales joined Kate and the wider royal family for her festive concert on Thursday evening.The princess, who was smiling and looked relaxed, arrived before 4.20pm dressed in an elegant deep red coat dress with matching shoes and clutch bag.She greeted clergy at the...
Prince Harry reveals the pact Prince William broke: It was ‘heartbreaking’
Prince Harry claims his brother, Prince William, broke a pact the pair made not to let their offices trade negative press stories about each other. “William and I both saw what happened in our dad’s office and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office,” he said in the latest episodes of the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan.” “I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game or business of trading,” said the Duke of Sussex, 38, “and to see my brother’s office doing the same thing that we promised...
William shares message on ‘togetherness’ hours after bombshell new Harry and Meghan claims OLD
Prince William quoted an extract from the late Queen’s Christmas message on “togetherness” tonight at a carol concert, just hours after bombshell claims were made by Harry and Meghan in the final part of their Netflix documentary. The royal family put on a united front at Westminster Abbey, with the King, the Queen Consort and the Prince of Wales joining Kate and the wider royal family for her festive concert on Thursday evening.Kate, who was hosting the event, thanked those taking part, including actor Hugh Bonneville who read a letter from Paddington to his Aunt Lucy. Laughing and joking with...
Will Smith Fans Upset He's on 'Personal Baggage' List With Brad Pitt
The Hollywood Reporter listed Will Smith and Letitia Wright on a list with Brad Pitt and several others whose alleged behavior might affect their Oscar success.
Meghan Markle’s baby carrier for Lilibet and Archie has tons of great reviews
It seems even royal kids get hand-me-downs. And when it comes to baby carriers, Meghan Markle’s regularly reached for Ergobaby products for both her son Archie, now 3, and daughter Lilibet, now 1. In Netflix’s buzzy “Harry & Meghan” docuseries — which is packed with never-before-seen family photos and videos of the Sussex kids — the former “Suits” star is seen cradling Lilibet in the brand’s Omni 360 All-Position Baby Carrier ($114, originally $180), which is designed for lumbar support. Perhaps she’s reusing one that used to belong to baby Archie, as she was spotted carrying him in the bestselling baby carrier on...
Elite Daily
Olivia Wilde Is Reportedly "Still Upset" About Her Split With Harry Styles
Breakups are never easy, but when your ex is Harry Styles, they’re bound to be extra tough. Styles and Olivia Wilde reportedly took a “break” on Nov. 18 after two years of dating, and it sounds like it has been challenging. Wilde is reportedly “still very much upset” about her breakup with Styles. I get it, darling.
Drew Barrymore Reveals She’s Finally Started Dating Again 6 Years After Will Kopelman Divorce
Drew Barrymore, 47, revealed that she’s dating again six years after her divorce from Will Kopelman, 44. Drew dropped the big news on her talk show this week during a chat with Whoopi Goldberg, 67, who has been open about not wanting a longtime partner anymore. “The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren’t dating. Are you dating now?” Drew asked Whoopi, who said she isn’t, as Drew admitted, “I am!”
‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ TV Ratings Revealed
The numbers for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas special are in, and the country queen dominated in the ratings. NBC’s holiday movie starring Parton was a rating success, landing in the top 10 among total viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas made the chart for adult ratings in the 18-49 demographic.
Dying of Politeness review – Geena Davis’s journey to ‘badassery’
The Thelma & Louise star bewails the treatment of women in the film industry in a conversational and often humorous account of her career
Billie Lourd Reveals Newborn Daughter's Name — Which Follows Mom Carrie Fisher's Tradition
Congratulations to Billie Lourd, who recently welcomed baby number 2! The Ticket to Paradise actress and husband Austen Rydell announced her baby news, revealing their daughter was born on Dec. 12. Lourd and Rydell are already parents to son Kingston Fisher, 2. “1️⃣2️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣ Introducing: Kingston’s sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖,” she wrote on Instagram today. It seems like she is carrying on a tradition set by her mom, the late Carrie Fisher, of naming her daughter after a typically masculine name (just like Billie). It’s subtle, yet so beautiful! Lourd also shared the first glimpse of the baby girl, posting a...
Jennifer Lawrence Says She Refused to Diet for The Hunger Games, Encourages Body Positivity
The Causeway actress spoke about the expectation to lose weight for the role of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games during a chat with Viola Davis Jennifer Lawrence looked back on her time as the lead of the hit film The Hunger Games. During a chat with Viola Davis for Variety's Actors on Actors issue, the Causeway star said there was a "conversation" about how much weight she planned to lose for the 2012 action movie. Lawrence, 32, added that she was adamant about not dieting and talked...
