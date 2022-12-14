Prince Harry claims his brother, Prince William, broke a pact the pair made not to let their offices trade negative press stories about each other. “William and I both saw what happened in our dad’s office and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office,” he said in the latest episodes of the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan.” “I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game or business of trading,” said the Duke of Sussex, 38, “and to see my brother’s office doing the same thing that we promised...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO