Delish
This Map Shows Americans' Favorite Christmas Cookie By State
Move aside, ham. During the holidays, there's nothing more festive than Christmas cookies. From traditional favorites like chocolate chip to unique treats like Panettone cookies and Creme Brûlée Sugar Cookies, the sky's the limit when it comes to baking. And now you can see what the most-searched cookies are in your state, with the help of recently released Google Trends data.
Delish
Tamales Are The Centerpiece Of Latinx Christmas Dinners
Every household has their own traditions when it comes to holiday dinners. Maybe you fry a turkey or roast a whole ham. But for many Latinx families, the centerpiece of their festive celebrations comes in a small package. Tamales have existed in Mesoamerica since long before the region was colonized...
Delish
Forget Gingerbread Houses, We’re Making Charcuterie Chalets This Year
Building a gingerbread house is a fun thing to do over the holidays. But whether you buy a kit or put in the extra effort to make one from scratch, we can all agree that they're not the most appetizing holiday treat. By the time you get around to eating it, the gingerbread is stale, the icing is rock hard, and the candy decorations, well, they were never good in the first place (who actually likes gumdrops?).
