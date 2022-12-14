Building a gingerbread house is a fun thing to do over the holidays. But whether you buy a kit or put in the extra effort to make one from scratch, we can all agree that they're not the most appetizing holiday treat. By the time you get around to eating it, the gingerbread is stale, the icing is rock hard, and the candy decorations, well, they were never good in the first place (who actually likes gumdrops?).

1 DAY AGO