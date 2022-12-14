Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Five Out Of Six New England States Agree On Most Popular Christmas Movie
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — While each state has its own favorite Christmas movie, five of six New England states seem to be on the same page. A new report by Scholaroo shows which holiday movies are the most popular in each state. "Home Alone" is listed as Massachusetts' holiday...
One Brave Soul Is Threatening A Petition To End Maine’s Winters
I think we've all wanted to do something about the cold. But what can you actually do. Well, then answer is simple. Nothing. We can do absolutely nothing about it. I've wanted to somehow, secretly. Like, if I could have a super power, it would be to change the weather. Then it would only rain at night, and it would never be humid, hahaha.
2023 Date Set For Maine Free Ice Fishing Weekend
In February, a special weekend allows anyone to fish Maine waters without a license. Free Fishing Weekends are already set for the upcoming year. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has set February 18 and 19 as Free Family Fishing Days. On these designated days anyone can fish in Maine waters without a license. These days are listed on page 49 in the newly released 2023 Maine fishing law book.
25 of the Best and Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Maine
Nothing beats good Chinese food. There is something so delightful about good Chinese food. Heck, there's even something delightful about not-so-good Chinese food. It's one of my favorite things to get takeout. In fact, I don't remember the last time I actually ate Chinese food IN a restaurant. Although I...
I Confess, I’ve Lived In Maine For Years, But Don’t Own These
With the exception of a few months I spent in South Carolina, I have always lived in the northern part of the United States. Ya' know, the part of the country where it snows. I grew up in Houlton, went to college in Bangor, lived in Burlington (Vermont), worked in North Conway (New Hampshire), and spent eighteen months in Erie (Pennsylvania), before moving back to Maine.
WMTW
Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time
PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have closed school Friday due to snow. Check the latest list here.
A Large Chunk of Maine’s Workforce is About to Get A Sweet Raise
When I was in high school, minimum wage was like $3.65/hr. Granted, you'd hope after 30+ years, that minimum wage would've gone up a smidge. One could further argue that it should be a lot higher than it is after 30+ years. I tend to agree. I literally remember thinking how cool it would be if it ever got up to $10 an hour. That seemed like big-time money of the future.
These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name. I like the idea of unique when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean? Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts.
Infamous Abandoned House In the Middle of Hampden Finally Torn Down
If you're from Hampden, you know exactly what I'm talking about. If you're not from Hampden, there's still a chance you know what I'm talking about. I'm talking about the house that's been sitting empty for god-knows-how-many-years, but nothing done with it. It's been developed around for decades, leaving people to wonder how it always escaped what little "gentrification" Hampden has experienced.
All Maine State Offices to Close at 1 on Friday Due to the Storm
Get your errands involving state agencies today done early because all state offices are closing at 1:00 this afternoon. Governor Janet Mills is concerned about the impending winter storm and wants to keep state workers safe. So she announced on Thursday that all state offices would be closing at 1:00 on Friday.
Was It Ever Really Against the Law to Speak French in Maine Schools?
These days, it's easily one of the most taught foreign languages in Maine schools. Once upon a time though, that wasn't the case. You hear stories about it from older Mainers all the time. In many ways, the French-Canadians were seen with great disdain around here. It seemed to center around the border created when Maine became a state.
Which Maine Specialty License Plate Is the Most Popular? Here’s How They Rank By Sales
In 1994, Maine began offering specialty license plates for an extra charge beyond registration, with a portion of the extra fees going to a cause depicted on the plates. Currently there are nine specialty plates available in Maine. The Bangor Daily News gathered the data of sales from specialty plates...
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. Governors Menu.Photo bythe owner.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire closings, delays reported ahead of incoming storm
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Closings and delays are starting to be reported as an incoming winter storm could bring up to a foot of snow to parts of New Hampshire Friday and Saturday. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
whdh.com
Heavy winds, snow and rain all in the forecast as storm approaches New England
A storm sprawling across half of the country is set to roll through the area on Friday, with southern New England likely to get plenty of rain while the north sees heavy snow during the evening. Forecasts indicate the Route 495 corridor in eastern Massachusetts will see mostly rain while...
Phys.org
New study shows trends of lymphoproliferative disease among Maine wild turkeys
The potentially lethal lymphoproliferative virus (LPDV) is becoming more prevalent among wild turkeys in the Northeast. With wild turkey populations growing, the risk of disease transmission between them, their domesticated counterparts and chickens may increase. In a new University of Maine-led study, researchers identified the prevalence of LPDV in wild...
The Northeast braces for latest winter storm
With the first winter storm of the season in the forecast Friday – people around our area are getting ready. “We lived in New England our whole life so if we didn’t like it, we’d be in Florida,” says Wilder Resident Harry Kendrick. “I’m not too concerned about it,” says driver Terri Bell. “[I’m] not […]
Maine Snowfall Totals Map Released Ahead of Friday/Saturday Nor’easter
As Maine prepares for its first winter-weather nor'easter of the year, many people have been asking the question, 'how much snow are we going to get?'. Well, until this morning, that question was fairly hard to answer, at least according to Maine meteorologists, because of the storm's potential to shift its track.
Here Are 21 Totally Not Real Towns in Maine that People Think Are Totally Real
Maine has "towns" that don't even have names. But if you head north on Interstate 95, you will eventually see a sign for T2-R8. As in a town line of sorts. I know there are lots of folks who drive through it all the time. I'm assuming it's based on where it falls on a map, or some kind of grid. Never mind all the unorganized territories people also live in.
