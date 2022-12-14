ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

SCSU Women’s Hockey Has International Connections

The St. Cloud State women's hockey team is ranked #15 in the nation in the latest USCHO.com Division I poll. The 11-10 Huskies are coached by first year head coach Brian Idalski. Idalski joined me on WJON. He has an interesting resume that includes coaching 10 Olympians, 26 national team members from eight countries. Idalski served as the head coach for the Chinese National women's hockey team in 2022 in Beijing. Prior to that he spent three seasons as the head coach of the Shenzhen KRS Vanke Rays in the Zhenskaya Hockey League. His team became the first non-Russian team to win the league’s championship.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students

Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
COLORADO STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Schmitt: Snow Creating Challenges For Ice Anglers

The snow is no only challenging to drive on in Central Minnesota but it is creating some challenges for ice anglers. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says there is going to be water underneath the snow and on top of the ice. Schmitt indicates the weight of the snow makes it difficult to move and to get to the ice and create roads on the ice. He says ice depths aren't negatively affected by the snow with depths in the area with around 6 to 8 inches of ice on many areas lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

15th Annual Flight to the North Pole Aboard Minnesota Based Sun Country Airlines

I've always loved the Make A Wish foundation. They make it possible for kids with illnesses to have a "wish" granted. This is the 15th year that Sun Country has bee able to partner with the Make a Wish Foundation to grant wishes for up to 70 kids in Minnesota to take a "flight to the North Pole" to see Santa. They did have to take the last 3 years off due to COVID protocols, but they were very happy to be able to bring it back again this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

7 Fun Indoor and Outdoor Activities For Anyone to Try During a Minnesota Snowy Day!

Driving in to work today through the fresh fallen snow, I kept thinking of what it was like growing up and being a kid in Minnesota during a snow day. Learn the lesson early kids, don't ever say "you're bored" when at home on a snow day. My brothers and I learned that early on, because growing up in the country that usually meant dad or mom could find us things to do like, shoveling snow, cleaning our rooms, or worst yet...helping to clean the house. No. Thank. You.
MINNESOTA STATE
SCSU Reschedules Commencement For Friday

SCSU Reschedules Commencement For Friday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Due to the winter storm, St. Cloud State University has rescheduled its commencement ceremonies for the fall of 2022. The ceremonies will now begin Friday morning at 9:00 with the School of Public Affairs and University College and end at 5:00 p.m. with the College of Education and Learning Design, College of Liberal Arts, and School of the Arts.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CSB/SJU Welcomes 'Bigs on Campus'

CSB/SJU Welcomes ‘Bigs on Campus’

UNDATED (WJON News) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is expanding its ‘Bigs On Campus’ program to St. John’s University and the College of St. Benedict. Starting in January, sixth and seventh-grade students from Kennedy Community School in St. Joseph will be matched with students at St. John’s and St. Ben’s and will meet twice a month for help with homework, group activities, and tours of the campus.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December

There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
WISCONSIN STATE
