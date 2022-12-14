Read full article on original website
Related
Younger Generations Are Calling Out The Most "Toxic" Things Older Generations Do, And It's Absolutely Brutal
Baby boomers and Gen X'ers: "No one wants to work anymore."
25 Things Millennials And Gen Z'ers Do That Are Actually Very "Toxic"
"Gen Z learned the word 'toxic' and hasn't stopped since then."
Gen X'ers Are Sharing The Things That Define Them, And As A Millennial, I'd Never Considered Some Of These
"My kid called me a boomer, and when I told him, 'No, I’m Gen X,' he said, 'No one cares.' I couldn’t argue with that."
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
Comments / 0