THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Santa Clara OKs lease for 10-acre solar project
The village of Santa Clara is one step closer to having a community solar project, after trustees gave their approval Thursday to a lease with a Massachusetts company. The vote was unanimous at Thursday night’s regular meeting of the board to approve a 25-year lease with Ameresco for 10 acres of village property next to the Dollar General.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Hospital tackles new renovations and old grudges
At Thursday’s meeting of the Governing Board of Gila Regional Medical Center — made up entirely of Grant County’s five county commissioners — hospital management announced a reduction in on-site radiology, progress in bringing cancer treatment in-house, a construction plan to renovate the obstetrics department, good news on insurance for employees, a return of COVID booster shots, a new protocol to safeguard patients at high risk for falls, aspirations regarding cash on hand and results of a recent employee survey.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Florida company purchases Silver Health CARE
Silver Health CARE and its five facilities have been purchased by a Florida-based national management company, in a deal that both parties said would improve rural health care delivery in the region — and even beyond. Dr. James Skee, one of the owners of Silver Health CARE, and Rise...
