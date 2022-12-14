At Thursday’s meeting of the Governing Board of Gila Regional Medical Center — made up entirely of Grant County’s five county commissioners — hospital management announced a reduction in on-site radiology, progress in bringing cancer treatment in-house, a construction plan to renovate the obstetrics department, good news on insurance for employees, a return of COVID booster shots, a new protocol to safeguard patients at high risk for falls, aspirations regarding cash on hand and results of a recent employee survey.

GRANT COUNTY, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO