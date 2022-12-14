Read full article on original website
Related
Delish
Melt-In-Your-Mouth Chicken
The title of the recipe says it all: This chicken melts in your mouth. Okay, not literally, but slowly baking chicken breasts that are slathered with a garlicky sour cream and mayonnaise mixture renders them ridiculously tender. (We found that a combo of the sour cream and mayonnaise creates the right amount of tang and richness.) This simple method works so well because the creamy layer locks moisture into the chicken for a truly melt-in-your-mouth texture. It’s so easy to make six chicken breasts all at once, which either means you can feed a hungry family for weeknight dinner, or you’ve got leftovers for another meal.
Delish
Perfect Sweet Potato Fries
I'm asked a lot how I make sweet potato fries, and I'll admit, as a chef I've even gone through the trial and error of avoiding the soggy mess that can come with using sweet potato. But there are four major rules to the perfectly crispy sweet potato fry:. Rule...
Easy 'Christmas Morning Breakfast Casserole' Is a Serious Crowd-Pleaser
You can even put it together ahead of time.
Tasting Table
The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'
Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
TODAY.com
Ina Garten shares her go-to holiday appetizer recipes
Legendary Food Network host, entertaining expert and cookbook author Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share some of her go-to recipes to make holiday hosting easy and enjoyable. She shows us how to make crispy goat cheese and fig toasts, salmon-and-mascarpone-stuffed croissants, spicy cheese crackers and a bright cranberry cocktail.
Simple snowball cookies for Christmas: Try the recipe
Enjoy a sweet and festive treat this Christmas season with these delicious snowball cookies that can be paired with coffee or a rich cup of hot cocoa.
Delish
Brussel Sprout Pesto Pasta
Bright green pesto pasta dishes are everywhere at the moment, and with Christmas around the corner, we wanted to give you a new way to jazz up the green gem that is Brussels sprouts. This recipe couldn't be easier - the only thing you need to boil is the pasta,...
Epicurious
Peel and Eat Boiled Shrimp
I like to boil shrimp with the shells on because it’s less work for me. It also keeps the shrimp more tender, juicy, and flavorful, and it creates a fun ice-breaking project for dinner party guests to peel shrimp themselves and get a little dirty as they eat. Ask your fishmonger for deveined and “easy-peel” shell-on shrimp if you can, or follow the instructions for prep below. Set out a few empty bowls around the table for people to dump shrimp shells in and save them to make a shrimp stock! Serve with aioli, French bread, and a green salad.
The Daily South
Pecan Kisses
Holiday baking is where pecans really shine. Starting with Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving, through to Christmas where they dazzle in all sorts of showstopping cakes and of course, cookies. With only four ingredients in these Pecan Kisses, the nut’s buttery, sweet flavor is on center stage. Which is why in a cookie like this, it’s important to use fresh pecans—the ones hanging around the pantry from last year are probably well past stale.
Delish
Forget Gingerbread Houses, We’re Making Charcuterie Chalets This Year
Building a gingerbread house is a fun thing to do over the holidays. But whether you buy a kit or put in the extra effort to make one from scratch, we can all agree that they're not the most appetizing holiday treat. By the time you get around to eating it, the gingerbread is stale, the icing is rock hard, and the candy decorations, well, they were never good in the first place (who actually likes gumdrops?).
TODAY.com
Elizabeth Heiskell's simple holiday snacks: Spiced pecans, baked brie and stuffed mushrooms
Chef, cookbook author and entertaining expert Elizabeth Heiskell of the Debutante Farmer is joining TODAY to share a few of her go-to easy entertaining recipes for the holidays. She shows us how to make creamy sausage-stuffed mushrooms, smoky spiced pecans, sweet and cheesy baked brie and a festive cranberry cocktail.
12tomatoes.com
Easy Chicken Enchiladas
A restaurant classic made easy as can be. This is not the first time I’ve told you how much I love enchiladas. No, I’ve told you here and here and here. I’ll probably tell you again a number of times, too. But these Chicken Enchiladas are especially easy to love. They have classic flavor, take only a few ingredients to whip up, and are easy enough for any given weeknight. Give them a try and they’ll surely be a new go-to.
Delish
Garlic Bread Pizza
Looking for a fun, easy twist on homemade pizza? Skip the dough and use frozen. instead. Taking advantage of a grocery store staple, this playful mash-up promises the saucy cheesy goodness of your favorite pizza, all atop a super-soft, garlic buttery base. Crusts will never be thrown out again. Baking...
agupdate.com
Italian Cookies
Add T. of milk, if needed. Cream sugar and shortening. Beat eggs with vanilla. Mix all dry ingredients; add to shortening and sugar, a little at a time, alternating between egg mixture and flour mixture until all are mixed thoroughly. Dough will be very stiff. If the dough seems dry or crumbly, add a little milk, 1 T. at a time. It should not be sticky but hold together and be soft.
Delish
Kung Pao Chicken
Growing up eating a ton (and yes, I mean a ton) of American Chinese food, kung pao chicken was near the top of my all-time faves. Slightly spicy, a bit sweet, packed with peanuts and tender nubs of chicken, it was perfect to eat over rice or out of the fridge at midnight.
Epicurious
Sloppy Joes
If you grew up in the US, this recipe for classic sloppy joes might give you flashbacks to your childhood, when you may have been subjected to a canned version of the tomatoey loose-meat sandwich filling. But never fear: Here, we’ve swapped out the canned stuff for a tangy, sweet, and savory homemade sloppy joe sauce.
Here’s the Correct Way to Flip a Pancake Without Splattering Everywhere
There’s nothing quite as disheartening as a deformed stack of pancakes. Even if you whip up the best homemade pancake recipe in the world, if the pancake splatters everywhere and creates a not-so-round shape, the effect of a perfect fluffy stack of flapjacks kind of loses its appeal. But what if the pancake seems to splatter every time you flip it on the pan?
Epicurious
Buttermilk Vinaigrette
Aretha Franklin used to come into Le Bernardin for her birthday every year. And she wouldn’t order a single item that was actually on the menu. One of her standing requests was a shredded carrot salad with raisins and ranch dressing! Needless to say, we didn’t have bottles of Hidden Valley squirreled away in Le Bernardin’s kitchen. So since I was working the sauce station, the task of making ranch from scratch invariably fell to me.
Epicurious
Stroke of Midnight
Active Time 5 minutes Total Time 25 hours 5 minutes, including chilling time. To me, there’s nothing more elegant than sipping on a martini. I’ve opted for a 50-50 style for this make-ahead cocktail, with an even split of botanical gin and vanilla-and citrus-scented Lillet Blanc. A touch of pear eau de vie and green cardamom add unexpected twists. Also, a quick note on the fridge-to-freezer method—not only will this guarantee an ice-cold cocktail, the extra hour in the freezer will result in a luscious, silky texture, making the whole experience that much more luxurious.
Epicurious
Bushwick Thirst Killer
Active Time 20 minutes Total Time 30 minutes, including syrup. A new twist on a classic but underutilized form, The Bushwick Thirst Killer is an homage to an old drink: the Japanese Thirst Killer. That historic and mostly forgotten recipe is a unique example of the style of drink known as a phosphate. Once served alongside the rickeys, egg creams, and shakes that remain icons of the classic soda fountain, phosphates combined flavored syrup, cold soda water, and sometimes fresh juice along with their namesake ingredient. Widely available again today, acid phosphate is a shelf-stable souring agent that can stand in for citrus but without all the flavors unique to those fruits.
