The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor (MTUM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (Symbol: MTUM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $145.87, changing hands as low as $145.17 per share. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Zacks Value Investor Highlights: NexTier Oilfield Solutions, JinkoSolar Holding, Albemarle, Wintrust Financial and Wells Fargo
Chicago, IL – December 16, 2022 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
What's Next For Boston Scientific Stock After An 11% Rise In A Month?
Boston Scientific stock (NYSE: BSX) has seen an 11% rise in a month and year-to-date. This compares with 1% and -16% returns for the broader S&P500 index over the same periods, respectively. This recent outperformance of Boston Scientific can partly be attributed to its announcement to acquire Apollo Endosurgery in a $615 million deal. This move is largely seen as positive for the company enabling it to expand its endoscopy offerings. Boston Scientific has also announced its plans to acquire a majority stake in Acotec Scientific Holdings – a Chinese medical technology company focused on solutions for interventional procedures. Acotec will strengthen Boston Scientific’s MedSurg segment.
Oversold Conditions For RBC Bearings
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Stocks lose ground on Wall Street, extending weekly losses
Stocks fall on Wall Street as worries grow that the Federal Reserve is willing to bring on a recession if that's what it takes to tame inflation.
Hill Path Ups Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Stake to 11.6%
Fintel reports that Hill Path Capital LP has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,605,965 shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY). This represents 11.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 13, 2022 they reported 5,018,004 shares and 10.30% of the company,...
Crypto, the Metaverse, or the Stock Market: Which Is the Best Buy for 2023?
There's been no escape from the bear market of 2022. Stocks are down. Bonds are down. And formerly high-flying speculative bets (cryptocurrency and various metaverse projects) are down an especially egregious amount. Some of these investments are off 90% or more from all-time highs. With such a mess on our...
Zacks.com featured highlights Clearfield, DHT Holdings, AerSale, Leonardo DRS and NOW
Chicago, IL – December 16, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT, AerSale Corp. ASLE, Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS and NOW Inc. DNOW. 5 Stocks to Watch Amid Crisis as Analysts Initiate Coverage. Recession fears have been dominating the...
Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
GILD vs. AMGN: Two Splendid Dividend Stocks, but One Looks Better
Investors have had a love/hate relationship with biotech stocks for years, and it's easy to see why. Between drug trial results and patent expirations, it's important to stay on top of each company's prospects. In this piece, I compared two biotech stocks to see which is best. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)...
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWO) where we have detected an approximate $177.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 42,100,000 to 42,900,000). Among the largest underlying components of IWO, in trading today Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) is down about 0.7%, Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP) is off about 0.7%, and Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) is relatively unchanged. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IWO Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IWO, versus its 200 day moving average:
Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 16, 2022 : ACN, DRI, WGO
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/16/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Accenture plc (ACN)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.91. This value represents a 4.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ACN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ACN is 25.70 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
The bear market rally is running out of stream, and it is time to take profits, says Morgan Stanley’s Wilson
The stock market’s bounce off the October lows is running out of room, and it is time to take profits, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson. The chief equity strategist who correctly predicted this year’s stock-market selloff, now expects the S&P 500 to resume declines from the beginning of the year, after the benchmark last week crossed above its 200-day moving average.
OceanFirst Financial Enters Oversold Territory (OCFC)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
INDB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.83, changing hands as low as $81.49 per share. Independent Bank Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INDB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
SUB: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (Symbol: SUB) where we have detected an approximate $303.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 95,000,000 to 97,900,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SUB, versus its 200 day moving average:
ETF Investing Strategies for 2023
(1:30) - What Should Investors Expect Heading Into 2023?. (10:50) - Learning To Live With Inflation: How To Invest Around This Theme. (17:45) - Positioning Your Portfolio For 2023: Should You Invest In Short or Long Duration TIPS?. (25:00) - Good Investment Themes For 2023. In this episode of ETF...
Invest like a Pro: These 10 Stocks Could Outperform in 2023
The year 2022 was marked by a slew of macroeconomic factors that elevated the prospects of certain sectors while considerably diminishing the outlook for a few others. The unprecedented war led to a rise in oil and gas prices, which tremendously brightened the prospects of the Energy sector. However, the same inflationary environment dug a hole in consumers’ pockets, leading to a steadfast decline in the Retail industry.
BancFirst Becomes Oversold (BANF)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
