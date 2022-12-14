Read full article on original website
As goes the University of Montana's schedule, so goes my schedule this weekend! Two commitments for sure. Don't know about the sweater. My coworker, Peter Christian, and I once again have the honor of reading the names of graduating University of Montana students who are participating in the Fall Commencement ceremony, as they come up on the stage to receive their diplomas.
Flathead Beacon
Winter Prep Sports Preview 2023
The pivot from fall to winter sports seems to happen faster each year, but high school athletes also seem to tackle the switch with more poise. Wrestling will once again be a dominant storyline this winter as Flathead High School is still the reigning champion for both boys and girls. Will the Flathead Valley retain its title as Montana’s wrestling mecca? Beyond the mats, top local athletes will be competing in the pool and on the basketball courts, aiming for prep honors.
NBCMontana
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week
A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
How U of Montana’s Grizzly Promise Makes College More Affordable
An aggressive initiative has been launched, intended to benefit in-state Montana students. Only time will tell if it goes far enough. UM News Service informed us today (Tuesday) that the University of Montana has introduced the Grizzly Promise. It is a program whose mission is to ensure that Montana students will not turn away from a college education because of financial barriers.
Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
Gov. Gianforte donates part of salary to Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry
Gov. Gianforte has donated a quarter of his annual salary to the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry.
Governor Gianforte welcoming Amazon to Missoula
Governor Greg Gianforte announced Friday that Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently being built in Missoula.
More Snow Coming for Missoula on Top of 48 Inches Now
Winter isn't even officially here yet, and already Missoula the most snow since Bill Clinton was re-elected, the Nintendo 64 was brand new, and there was the first outbreak of Mad Cow Disease. And anyone who survived one of the worst winters in the recent history of the Pacific Northwest,...
mtpr.org
Get ready for a week of bone-chilling temperatures
After widespread snowfall in Montana this week, forecasters expect an Arctic cold front to envelop the nation, bringing cold that hasn’t been felt in Montana in several years. The coldest temperatures of the season are expected in the northern Rockies on Monday — single digit daytime highs are likely as are sub-zero overnight lows.
Huge New Missoula Warehouse Will be For Amazon Delivery
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte broke the news for Missoulians on Friday as he welcomed Amazon to Montana with a huge new warehouse near the Missoula International Airport that will be used as a delivery station. If you Guessed that new Warehouse was for Amazon, you...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,094 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,634,328 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 562,931 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 230,050 doses have been administered and 76,584 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
railfan.com
Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold
ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Preparing for Homicide Trial Next Month
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 17 new criminal complaints this week, which is one less than last week and slightly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, five of those cases involved crimes against persons. “There were two aggravated...
Free Build Days For Your LEGO-loving Kids at the Missoula Library
Christmas vacation brings much joy to children and sometimes a lot of stress to parents. What activities can you find to help keep them out of trouble? What do they like to do that will hold their attention? Who got in the closet where the presents are hidden? How did that get broken? Why is the dog wearing my track suit?
DON’T Feed Urban Deer in Missoula Despite Winter Conditions
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It can be so heartbreaking when you see deer digging through the snow banks to find what little vegetation there might be to eat, that it’s tempting to throw out some bread or other food for the deer, however, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Missoula Police Department both warn that feeding urban wildlife is illegal.
Missoula Police Investigate Incident at the Johnson Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 15, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a violent offense at 1919 North Avenue West, which is the location of the Emergency Winter Shelter. According to Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold, the suspects involved in the incident fled the scene and...
Suggestions For Missoula’s Uplifting End Of Year Giving
The end of the year is coming soon. This is a great opportunity to take a look at local organizations that can use your help. Missoula has so many great organizations that are here to help our friends and neighbors. The need is growing. We work with a lot of...
Favorite Missoula Gym For Sale. Please Don’t Change A Thing
One of Missoula's favorite gyms has been put on the market for sale. Here are the details. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
Flathead Beacon
Grievances Take Center Stage at Education Forum
The Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) on Dec. 12 held its first of four “Bridging the Communication Between Schools and Families” sessions at Sykes Diner in downtown Kalispell. Hosted by OPI Superintendent Elsie Arntzen, the meeting aimed to connect Flathead Valley residents to the Superintendent and to provide a forum for discussion. The gathering of parents, teachers, local politicians and community members took a sharp turn as attendees called for the dissolution of teachers unions, cuts to educator salaries, the integration of conservative values in public schools and an overhaul of history curriculum.
This Adorable Montana Town is a Christmas Time Capsule
If you'd like to see what Christmas in Montana used to be, there's no better destination than Philipsburg, the historic Granite County community that's still the greatest historical landmark west of the Divide. Every year, for more than a hundred years, the merchants of Philipsburg have celebrated the season with...
