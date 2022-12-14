ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 KYSS FM

Graduates, Basketball, Ugly Sweaters This Weekend at U of Montana

As goes the University of Montana's schedule, so goes my schedule this weekend! Two commitments for sure. Don't know about the sweater. My coworker, Peter Christian, and I once again have the honor of reading the names of graduating University of Montana students who are participating in the Fall Commencement ceremony, as they come up on the stage to receive their diplomas.
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Winter Prep Sports Preview 2023

The pivot from fall to winter sports seems to happen faster each year, but high school athletes also seem to tackle the switch with more poise. Wrestling will once again be a dominant storyline this winter as Flathead High School is still the reigning champion for both boys and girls. Will the Flathead Valley retain its title as Montana’s wrestling mecca? Beyond the mats, top local athletes will be competing in the pool and on the basketball courts, aiming for prep honors.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week

A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

How U of Montana’s Grizzly Promise Makes College More Affordable

An aggressive initiative has been launched, intended to benefit in-state Montana students. Only time will tell if it goes far enough. UM News Service informed us today (Tuesday) that the University of Montana has introduced the Grizzly Promise. It is a program whose mission is to ensure that Montana students will not turn away from a college education because of financial barriers.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Get ready for a week of bone-chilling temperatures

After widespread snowfall in Montana this week, forecasters expect an Arctic cold front to envelop the nation, bringing cold that hasn’t been felt in Montana in several years. The coldest temperatures of the season are expected in the northern Rockies on Monday — single digit daytime highs are likely as are sub-zero overnight lows.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Huge New Missoula Warehouse Will be For Amazon Delivery

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte broke the news for Missoulians on Friday as he welcomed Amazon to Montana with a huge new warehouse near the Missoula International Airport that will be used as a delivery station. If you Guessed that new Warehouse was for Amazon, you...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,094 Cases, Four New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,634,328 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 562,931 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 230,050 doses have been administered and 76,584 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
railfan.com

Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold

ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

DON’T Feed Urban Deer in Missoula Despite Winter Conditions

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It can be so heartbreaking when you see deer digging through the snow banks to find what little vegetation there might be to eat, that it’s tempting to throw out some bread or other food for the deer, however, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Missoula Police Department both warn that feeding urban wildlife is illegal.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Police Investigate Incident at the Johnson Shelter

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 15, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a violent offense at 1919 North Avenue West, which is the location of the Emergency Winter Shelter. According to Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold, the suspects involved in the incident fled the scene and...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Favorite Missoula Gym For Sale. Please Don’t Change A Thing

One of Missoula's favorite gyms has been put on the market for sale. Here are the details. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Grievances Take Center Stage at Education Forum

The Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) on Dec. 12 held its first of four “Bridging the Communication Between Schools and Families” sessions at Sykes Diner in downtown Kalispell. Hosted by OPI Superintendent Elsie Arntzen, the meeting aimed to connect Flathead Valley residents to the Superintendent and to provide a forum for discussion. The gathering of parents, teachers, local politicians and community members took a sharp turn as attendees called for the dissolution of teachers unions, cuts to educator salaries, the integration of conservative values in public schools and an overhaul of history curriculum.
KALISPELL, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

This Adorable Montana Town is a Christmas Time Capsule

If you'd like to see what Christmas in Montana used to be, there's no better destination than Philipsburg, the historic Granite County community that's still the greatest historical landmark west of the Divide. Every year, for more than a hundred years, the merchants of Philipsburg have celebrated the season with...
PHILIPSBURG, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy