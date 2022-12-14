Read full article on original website
Catherine Zeta-Jones Thought Husband Michael Douglas, 78, Was Going to ‘Have a Heart Attack’ After Surprising Him on Thanksgiving
A close call! Catherine Zeta-Jones thought she put husband Michael Douglas’ health at risk after she gave him a scare on Thanksgiving. “Michael has been in France for what seems like a lifetime shooting a really great project. So the kids and I actually surprised him for Thanksgiving,” Zeta-Jones, 53, said during the Friday, December […]
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
Men's Health
'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes
Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
KGO
Rita Moreno, H.E.R. celebrate inclusivity of 'Beauty & the Beast 30th Celebration' cast, crew
HOLLYWOOD -- To celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Beauty and the Beast," Disney is inviting you to "Be Our Guest" for a new television event. This classic musical has been updated for a new generation. Rita Moreno is one of the actors participating in "Beauty and the Beast: a 30th...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
John Travolta Says His Sister Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Movie, And She Got Her Chance With Lacey Chabert
John Travolta's sister is making a cameo in Lacey Chabert's latest Hallmark movie.
AOL Corp
Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'
Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and...
People
Kevin Coster Reveals 13-Year-Old Son Hayes Will Appear in His Epic Western 'Horizon' : 'He's Really Good'
Kevin Costner's son is following in his father's footsteps. The actor's son Hayes will appear in Costner's upcoming four-part Western epic Horizon, he tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "He's very good," says Costner, who's directing the project. "Hayes plays the namesake character that I actually play in the...
‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Calls Kevin Costner One of the Greatest Actors ‘Of All Time’
Neal McDonough has nothing but admiration for his Yellowstone co-star, Kevin Costner. The actor recently sat down with Fox News... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Calls Kevin Costner One of the Greatest Actors ‘Of All Time’ appeared first on Outsider.
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
suggest.com
Meg Ryan’s Love Life Has Been Full Of Ups And Downs, But She Refuses To Settle For Less Than She Deserves
It is hard to figure out why Meg Ryan has not yet gotten an Oscar nod. The coveted gold statuette has eluded her thus far. She has wowed audiences for years in crowd-pleasing films like Top Gun (1986), When Harry Met Sally (1989), and You’ve Got Mail (1998). Ryan...
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
The Daily South
Danica McKellar Has Taken A Cue From The Movie Characters She Plays And Moved To Rural Tennessee
Southern charm has struck again. Actor Danica McKellar revealed that she packed up her family and left Hollywood for Tennessee. While many have made a similar (wise) choice, McKellar’s decision was based on something fairly unique—Christmas movies. Specifically, the roles she has played in holiday films. McKellar, who...
KTVB
Jim Parsons Says 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom (Exclusive)
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be. The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
Tom Hanks Jokes He 'Slept with the Producer' Rita Wilson for Lead Role in A Man Called Otto
The two-time Oscar winner also worked with son Truman Hanks, who plays the younger version of his character in A Man Called Otto, in theaters Dec. 25 Tom Hanks pulled out all the stops to get a role in A Man Called Otto. "For 365 nights, I slept with the producer to get the part," the two-time Oscar winner, 66, joked Monday during a screening and Q&A for A Man Called Otto at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Conveniently, that producer just so happens to...
‘The Witcher’ Season 3: Joey Batey Teases Jaskier Will Get a Romance – but Who Are His Love Interests in the Books?
Geralt and Yennefer are the main love story in 'The Witcher' series. But based on the books, 'The Witcher' Season 3 will dive into Jaskier's multiple flings and romances.
ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order
ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
