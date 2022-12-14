Read full article on original website
Related
KENS 5
AG Ken Paxton announces $168 million for Texas in Walmart opioid settlement
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a planned settlement with Walmart concerning the retailer's role in the opioid epidemic. Paxton said the total settlement was for $3.1 billion, with more than $168 million designated for Texas. “The opioid epidemic has had devastating impacts on...
KENS 5
10 years after Sandy Hook, schools focus on mental health
HARTFORD, Conn. — Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker was part of the department’s team that spent long days and nights at Sandy Hook. “I remember the day when all the educators came back in one building and to be there not sure what was going to happen in that space," she said.
KENS 5
Report: Texas attorney general’s office sought state data on transgender Texans
HOUSTON — This past summer, the Texas Attorney General's Office reportedly asked the Texas Department of Public Safety to compile a list of individuals who had changed their gender on their Texas driver's licenses and other department records during the past two years. According to a report by The...
KENS 5
Dog who ran away from Texas home found 7 years later in Florida, reunites with family
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Texas family is finally reunited with their dog who ran away after being scared off by fireworks seven years ago. The dog, Jazzy, was found abandoned in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, earlier this month, according to Orange County Animal Services. The shelter...
KENS 5
You may have free money waiting for you! How Texans can check for unclaimed property
HOUSTON — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in 2019. While a lot of people are pinching pennies and cutting corners these days, they might be missing out on free money from the state of Texas. The Unclaimed Property Division at the Texas Comptroller’s Office has billions of...
Comments / 0