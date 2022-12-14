ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Braverman refuses safe alternatives to Channel crossings despite more drownings

By Lizzie Dearden
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IvLVk_0jiYORpf00

Suella Braverman is refusing to set up new safe and legal routes for asylum seekers despite another English Channel tragedy in which at least four drowned.

Search efforts were ongoing for more victims overnight , after survivors – including women and children – were pulled from the icy waters by a fishing vessel.

The government was accused of having “blood on its hands” and “forcing people to get on flimsy dinghies” by failing to create alternatives despite years of calls for change from parliamentary committees and charities.

But the home secretary reiterated Rishi Sunak’s pledge to refuse asylum to small boat migrants, saying Channel crossings were “totally unnecessary”.

“We will extend safe and legal routes once we have dealt with the appalling people smuggling gangs risking people’s lives,” she added.

“I’m very proud of the track record that this government has demonstrated over recent years.”

A union representing Border Force and Coastguard staff called on the home secretary to resign “in disgrace”, accusing her of “vilifying and demonising” asylum seekers rather than offering safety.

Official figures show that almost 86,000 people claimed asylum after travelling to the UK in the year to September, but only 1,391 refugees were brought to the country through government resettlement schemes.

Nine in 10 small boat migrants are asylum seekers and more than half of the claims processed so far have been granted, with Afghans, Iranians, Syrians and Iraqis among the most common nationalities.

Ms Braverman hailed the Afghanistan evacuation and separate visa programmes targeting Ukraine and Hong Kong, which do not confer refugee status, but a government report noted that resettlement and family reunion options for other countries “remain below pre-pandemic levels”.

The Care4Calais charity accused the government of having “blood on their hands” over the “wholly unnecessary and preventable deaths” in Wednesday’s tragedy and the disaster that saw more than 30 migrants drown just over a year ago.

The prime minister’s spokesperson said the comment was not “appropriate”, adding: “The government is firmly fixed on resolving this issue and many others talk about wanting to put an end to this – vulnerable people being exploited and making these unsafe journeys.

“We have accepted hundreds of thousands of individuals through safe and legal routes over a number of years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rH0ni_0jiYORpf00

MPs from all major political parties challenged the home secretary on why the government would not set up new routes immediately to reduce demand for Channel crossings.

Conservative MP David Simmonds said one of his constituents was an Iranian refugee and her family had “no safe and legal route” to join her in Britain.

“Breaking the model of people smugglers depends entirely on the existence of a safe and legal route,” he warned.

Alison Thewliss, of the Scottish National Party, said that laws passed in April to criminalise Channel crossings had not worked as a deterrent and accused the government of “ignoring reality”.

“Where safe and legal routes do not exist, desperate people will continue to make life-threatening journeys because they feel they have no choice,” she added.

“Safe and legal routes should be expanded now, not at some vague point in the future … dangerous to repeat the same mistakes.”

Ms Thewliss called for the government to reinstate previous routes for unaccompanied children and asylum seekers in EU countries, to allow them to “get on a plane rather than forcing people to get on flimsy dinghies in the depths of winter”.

Under British law, people must be physically present in the country to claim asylum but there is no visa for reaching the UK for that purpose.

Several Labour MPs demanded that the home secretary explain how people who are not from Afghanistan, Ukraine or Hong Kong could claim asylum in the UK without resorting to a small boat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sn7hY_0jiYORpf00

Ms Braverman said there were “several mechanisms” and denied that the UK’s system was inadequate, but added: “People do not need to seek asylum if they are already in a safe country.”

Earlier this year, a senior National Crime Agency official told The Independent that while it was attempting to arrest smugglers in France and attack their logistics and supply chains, Channel crossings were being driven by “a degree of supply and demand”.

He said migrants on the French coast are “determined to cross the Channel” after making long journeys at great financial cost.

Ms Braverman said the policies announced by the prime minister on Tuesday would act as a deterrent but an internal Home Office research document from September 2020 advised ministers that many asylum seekers “have little to no understanding” of UK law.

The report warned that refugees “can be displaced into irregular migration routes by limited or absent legal and safe migration routes”.

Similar warnings have been sounded by several major reports, including one by parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee that said “in the absence of robust and accessible legal routes for seeking asylum in the UK, those with a claim are left with little choice but to make dangerous journeys by land and sea”.

A 2020 report by the immigration watchdog said Home Office officials told inspectors that small boats rose “as a consequence of the success of the extensive work done by the UK and its European partners, in particular the French, in making other methods of illegal entry more difficult”.

French politicians have called for change, with president Emmanuel Macron telling the European parliament in January: “They have not sufficiently organised legal, stable, secure ways and means to seek asylum in Britain. That is why we are faced with this situation.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: What happens with the Northern Ireland peace deal will reverberate far beyond the UK

“When your own prime minister shafts you; when he comes to this city and says there will be no border between us and Britain, and then breaks his word so easily; when your voice is being ignored – you feel abandoned, and there are consequences,” said the loyalist community leader in Belfast after another night of petrol bombs and buses being set on fire.The man speaking to me was a former member of the Red Hand Commando who had fought during the long years of the Troubles. The violence we were witnessing was taking place in spring 2021, as tensions...
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
The Independent

Man who took daughters from mother and left them in Libya jailed for fifth time

A man who took his two daughters from their mother and left them with relatives in Libya nearly eight years ago has been jailed for a fifth time.Sir Jonathan Cohen handed Mohammed El Zubaidy a 12-month jail term at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Friday.The judge concluded that El Zubaidy had breached orders made during a High Court fight with estranged wife Tanya Borg and was in contempt.Ms Borg has been fighting to get Angel El Zubaidy, now 22, and her 11-year-old sister Maya back to Britain since El Zubaidy left them with his mother in...
The Independent

College student who disappeared while studying in France is reunited with his mother and coming home to US

The American college student who mysteriously disappeared while studying abroad in France has been reunited with his family. Ken DeLand Jr disappeared a little more than two weeks ago, launching an international missing persons search as his family feared the worst.On Friday, the student’s father broke the happy news that his son had been found alive and well in Spain.French authorities confirmed on Saturday that Mr DeLand Jr “is currently in Lyon with his mother and they should be taking a plane together for the United-States today during the day.”Details surrounding his disappearance remain unclear. The college student’s father, Ken...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia war – live: Top Ukrainian general says Putin planning new offensive from north

A top Ukrainian general has warned of a possible Russian invasion from the north, Sky News reported.Major General Andrii Kovalchuk said yesterday that Ukraine is preparing for another possible round of attacks from Russia from the north, adding that the country would need more military support to fight the Russians.Ukrainian defense officials say Russia is looking to launch another offensive in January as well as a second attempt to capture Kyiv.Last week, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi told the Economist that Russia is preparing new rounds of attack on Ukraine “as soon as January, but more likely in the spring”.Ukraine’s...
The Independent

Voices: This December, can we please cancel one awful Christmas song?

I’m not the first to demand that it be banned, cancelled and burned (should such a thing be possible) and yet this year, like all those that have come to pass since 1984, we’ve been forced to suffer through it again. I’m talking about the Band Aid 1984 charity single, “Do they know it’s Christmas?”.First, let’s answer the question; yes, they damn well do know it’s Christmas. Politicians and celebrities get “cancelled” for far less but every year, Africans in the UK hear this embarrassment of a song and are expected to smile, ignore it or even sing along.Bob...
The Independent

Mass funeral in Gaza draws tears, rare criticism of Hamas

Thousands of people on Sunday joined the funerals of eight young Palestinian men who drowned off the coast of Tunisia nearly two months ago as they tried to sail to new lives in Europe.The drownings have reverberated across Gaza, drawing attention to the dire conditions in the territory after a 15-year Israeli-Egyptian blockade but also prompting some rare public criticism of the ruling Hamas militant group.“The government that governs us here is the reason. It’s to blame. It’s to blame,” said Naheel Shaath, whose 21-year-old son Adam was among the dead. “I blame all officials here who don’t care...
The Independent

Top Ukrainian general says country is preparing for Russian invasion from the north

One of Ukraine's most senior military officers has said the country is 'preparing' for the likelihood of Russian attacks on the north.Major General Andrii Kovalchuk spoke to Sky News, where he warned that the worst could be yet to come, but he's confident that Ukraine will come out on top."We are considering a possible offensive from Belarus at the end of February, maybe later," he said."It will no longer be the case that they [the Russians] will simply walk in, as was the case on 24 February (2022)."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The Independent's Rebecca Thomas wins at British Journalism AwardsUkrainian soldier does ‘Pikachu dance’ in the face of ongoing explosionsUkrainian soldier shares footage of ‘mass grave’ for Russians in burned-out hanger
The Independent

Former Australian deputy PM falls ill after drinking entire bowl of sedative drink

Australia’s former deputy prime minister was taken to hospital after drinking an entire bowl of a traditional drink with sedative qualities that was meant to be sipped.Michael McCormack was treated for dehydration after consuming an entire shell of Micronesian sakau in one go, believing it to be similar to South Pacific kava.The drink is intended to be consumed in small quantities at a time.The Nationals MP said: “In a bid to show my respect to local traditions I drank the whole bowl of Sakau. Feeling much better now.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Australia’s leader of the opposition repeatedly calls female deputy speaker ‘Mr Speaker’Moment lightning strikes near nursing home as storms hit LouisianaOne arrested and three in critical condition after crowd crush at Brixton Academy
The Independent

UN and Lebanon hold memorial for killed Irish peacekeeper

The Lebanese army and U.N. peacekeepers held a memorial at the Beirut airport on Sunday for an Irish soldier killed by a mob that opened fire last week at two vehicles belonging to the U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, a traditional stronghold of the militant Hezbollah group. The attack that killed 24 year-old Pvt. Seán Rooney of Newtowncunningham took place near the southern town of Al-Aqbiya on Wednesday night, as he and seven other Irish peacekeepers from U.N. peacekeeping mission, known as UNIFIL, were on their way to the Beirut airport.A person familiar with the investigation said local residents...
The Independent

Governments move closer to deal at biodiversity conference

There were signs Sunday that negotiators were closing in on a deal at a U.N. conference that would protect nature and provide financing to set up protected areas and restore degraded ecosystems.China, which holds the presidency at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, released a draft deal that calls for protecting 30% of the most important global land and marine areas by 2030. Currently, 17% of terrestrial and 10% of marine areas are protected. The draft also calls for raising $200 billion by 2030 for biodiversity and working to phase out or reform subsidies that could provide another $500...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak accused of ‘playing the man, not the ball’ after branding RMT boss Mick Lynch ‘Grinch’

Millionaire Rishi Sunak has accused union boss Mick Lynch of being “a Grinch” using workers in a “class war”. The Prime Minister claimed in a Sunday newspaper that union members were being used ‘as foot soldiers’ and that “an increasing number of union members want a deal”.But the RMT has hit back at the comments, accusing the Prime Minister of “playing the man, not the ball” and scuppering efforts to resolve the long-running pay dispute. And the PM’s “Grinch” jibe come after the Independent revealed Mr Sunak’s “stealth tax raid” means Britons will be paying £150bn in extra national...
The Independent

UK can be confident of no blackouts this winter, minister says

There will be no blackouts this winter unless Britain suffers a major external shock to its power supply, a Cabinet minister has said.There have been fears of pressure on the electricity grid if imports from Europe dry up amid a squeeze on global energy supplies, with potential for the first planned outages in decades during the colder months.In what it called an “unlikely” scenario, the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said in October that households and businesses might be deprived of power for short periods to prevent a collapse.But the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said on Sunday...
The Independent

‘We’ve had enough’ – Boris Johnson’s intensive care nurse

The nurse who cared for Boris Johnson when he became seriously ill with Covid-19 has said that nurses have “had enough”.Jenny McGee resigned in 2021, citing the Government’s pay offer and its “lack of respect” for the profession.In a new interview she said nurses feel under “so much pressure… every single shift”.Ms McGee, who cared for Mr Johnson in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London in 2020, said nurses “can’t give the care that we so desperately want to give”."We are terribly understaffed - there are not enough nurses on our wards". Jenny McGee, the nurse who...
The Independent

Scottish budget was ‘bleak’ and public service reform required, says Swinney

The budget he laid out to Parliament on Thursday was “bleak” and the delivery of public services will likely require reform, Scotland’s Deputy First Minster has said.John Swinney, who is also the country’s acting Finance Secretary, laid out the Government’s tax and spending plans this week, with a focus on the NHS and social security.He announced that people earning more than £43,662 would pay more in tax as the higher rate was lifted from 41p to 42p, while the top-rate threshold was brought down to £125,140 as the rate rose from 46p to 47p.Council leaders condemned the budget, saying it...
The Independent

Putin prepares new hypersonic ‘meteorite’ missile that can hit any target in the world in under 30 minutes

Russia’s defense ministry has announced that the country’s hypersonic “Avangard” missile system is to be introduced into service. President Vladimir Putin claimed in 2018 that the intercontinental missile was “invincible” and that the weapon could hit any target on Earth within 30 minutes and travel at 27 times the speed of sound.“Another missile regiment will be introduced into service in the Yasny military formation for the anniversary of our Strategic Missile Forces – now with the Avangard missile system,” Russian Strategic Missile Forces commander Sergey Karakayev said last week, according to the news agency TASS.The defense ministry said the...
The Independent

The Independent

982K+
Followers
316K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy