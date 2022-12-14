DAILY DIGEST, 12/14: Water wells go dry as California feels warming impacts; Atmospheric patterns influencing the upcoming dry stretch in NorCal; Court directs Delta landowner to restore sensitive tidal channels and marsh; Water sector angles for climate funds; and more …

Read full article on original website
Related
mavensnotebook.com
Planning for dry times: The West considers more reservoirs and aquifers
California storms bring some improvement to drought conditions. “California remains in the grip of a yearslong drought but recent storms have led to some improvement, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s weekly report. The latest map issued Thursday showed some contraction in all categories of drought, including “exceptional” and “extreme,” compared to a week earlier. A year ago the two worst categories combined covered most of the state. “Hefty rainfall amounts in some of the coastal mountain ranges of California caused high streamflow, which lessened precipitation deficits and led to localized improvements,” the monitor reported. “Widespread improvements occurred in parts of the central Sierra Nevada range, where heavy snow fell and added to a healthy early-season snowpack.” … ” Read more from KCRA here: California storms bring some improvement to drought conditions.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 12/15: Metropolitan declares drought emergency for SoCal; Restore the Delta Files comments on Delta Conveyance DEIR; A simmering revolt against groundwater cutbacks in California; Lawsuit filed to halt removal of Klamath River hydroelectric dams; and more …
MEETING: Delta Stewardship Council beginning at 9am. Agenda items include an update on the environmental justice issue paper, the Delta Levees Investment Strategy, the Lead Scientist report, the Delta science tracker, and a farewell update from the outgoing Delta Watermaster. Click here for the full agenda and remote access instructions.
mavensnotebook.com
THIS JUST IN … Civil Rights Complaint Seeks US EPA Oversight of CA State Water Board: Bay-Delta ecological crisis harms California Tribes and Delta EJ communities
Today, the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, Winnemem Wintu Tribe, Little Manila Rising, Restore the Delta, and Save California Salmon filed a Title VI (Civil Rights) Complaint and a Petition for Rulemaking with the US Environmental Protection Agency. The coalition is represented by the Stanford Environmental Law Clinic. The...
Comments / 0