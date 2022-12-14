DAILY DIGEST, 12/14: Water wells go dry as California feels warming impacts; Atmospheric patterns influencing the upcoming dry stretch in NorCal; Court directs Delta landowner to restore sensitive tidal channels and marsh; Water sector angles for climate funds; and more …

California storms bring some improvement to drought conditions. “California remains in the grip of a yearslong drought but recent storms have led to some improvement, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s weekly report. The latest map issued Thursday showed some contraction in all categories of drought, including “exceptional” and “extreme,” compared to a week earlier. A year ago the two worst categories combined covered most of the state. “Hefty rainfall amounts in some of the coastal mountain ranges of California caused high streamflow, which lessened precipitation deficits and led to localized improvements,” the monitor reported. “Widespread improvements occurred in parts of the central Sierra Nevada range, where heavy snow fell and added to a healthy early-season snowpack.” … ” Read more from KCRA here: California storms bring some improvement to drought conditions.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO