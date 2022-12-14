Read full article on original website
Don’t Miss These 8 Events this Cold December Weekend in Twin Falls
The holiday season is in full swing, and Christmas is less than two weeks away. As the holiday gets closer and closer, more holiday events are taking place. The weather will drop this week, and perhaps won't go above freezing, but that doesn't mean you need to stay inside and miss out on the fun events taking place in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this weekend. Here are some of the events this weekend in the Magic Valley and even elsewhere in Idaho.
Why Your Packages and Mail Are Missing in the Magic Valley and Where They Are
There are less than two weeks until Christmas and many of us are checking the mail daily for packages that have been ordered as gifts. Perhaps you are expecting a package from someone, or you have ordered something online for your children, your partner, or somebody else. The mail service and delivery companies are busy this time of year and it isn't uncommon to see packages arrive a day or two later than their expected delivery date. It is a problem though when one of the people that is supposed to be delivering them, decides to stop doing so daily, and that has happened recently in the Magic Valley.
B-I-N-G-O! Get Ready for Bingo Night Fun in the Magic Valley this Week
During the holidays the stress of going to work every day, while having to shop for friends and family, plus making traveling plans, hosting plans, and decorating can take a toll. We all need a break from the holiday stress, and one of the best ways to do so is to stay inside where it is warm and enjoy some games with the family. One game that many enjoy playing is bingo, but you need a good amount of people to play, and finding people to play bingo can be tough. When word of a bingo night pops up, most are usually excited as it means there will be a fun time and prizes to enjoy. A bingo night will be taking place this week, and you won't want to miss it.
Help Bring Missing Twin Falls ID Teen Home For The Holidays
A Twin Falls teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Eleno Alfonso Nico?. Eleno Alfonso Nico, 14, has been missing for over a week now, according to his profile on the Idaho Missing Person's Clearinghouse website. Nico is listed as Hispanic, and is 5'8" and 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
What Would You Do? The Idaho Winter Weather Ruining Roads and Plans
What would you do? What would you do if you have an important meeting, a flight to catch, or an appointment you can't miss, but find that the snow or ice is keeping you from getting where you need to be? Do you risk it and persist through the conditions until you get going? Do you call a friend or family member to come bail you out and risk them being stuck? Do you call an Uber or Lift, that might be able to make it through the conditions? Do you say, 'oh well,' and let the conditions win the day and accept your loss? The weather is coming and many of us will likely be in this fate soon, but what would you do?
Don’t Miss These 9 Events this December Weekend in the Magic Valley
Another week down, another week closer to Christmas and the end of the year. As the week comes to a close, it is time to once again forget the stress of work and focus on Christmas shopping, decorating if you haven't done so, and holiday events around the Magic Valley. No place does Christmas events like Southern Idaho, and the weekends are a joy this time of year because of them. Despite the cold weather and chances of snow, bundle up and get on out to some of the many events taking place this weekend around the Magic Valley.
Bah Humbug! Christmas isn’t Really The Happiest Time of Year in Idaho
Christmas time is supposed to be one of the best times, if not the best time of the year. The music is playing, the lights are shining, Santa is out, everyone is giving, and parties are being thrown. The end of the year means time with your family, candies, cookies, Christmas bonuses, and parades. While many seem to enjoy the holiday season, and the phrase, 'happiest time of the year,' is thrown out, one begs to question, how happy is the holiday season, especially in Twin Falls? While the phrase may be used often, it may not be as exciting of a time as many claims it to be. Here is why the holiday season is not so happy in Twin Falls and the state of Idaho.
Expect Street Closures for Twin Falls Christmas Parade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several streets will be blocked off Friday evening (Dec 9) in Twin Falls for the annual Festival of Lights Parade. The Twin Falls Police Department announced it will begin closing off streets at 2 p.m. in the downtown area along Main Street in preparation fro the parade at 6 p.m. Police ask that anyone parked on Main Street between Jerome and Fairfield streets to move their vehicle before the closure or the vehicle will be towed for safety reasons. The early closure will also allow crews to put up barricades along the parade route (see map below). Main will be closed from Jerome to Castleford Street which will block any cross street in between, including Shoshone Street. Twin Falls Police said the area will remain closed to traffic until the area is clear of pedestrians. The area around the Downtown Commons will stay closed until after the tree lighting ceremony.
Cattle Truck Overturns Near Carey
CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Several animals were killed when a cattle truck overturned Sunday evening near Carey. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the semi-truck crashed a little before 8 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26, just east of Carey. The 30-year-old driver of the truck was not seriously injured, but seven out of the 45 head of cattle had been killed when deputies arrived. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said the driver told deputies he had moved over to avoid a head-on crash with a car. The sheriff's office noted there were no witnesses and no other vehicles found at the location. The driver, from Cut Bank, Montana was wearing a seat belt.
