The Supreme Court Will Soon Decide Whether The Student Loan Forgiveness Program Is Legal, Although The Chances Are Not Good
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court accepted the federal government’s petition to determine whether the secretary of education can forgive federal student loans under the HEROES Act. The forgiveness plan, which would forgive $10,000 in loans or $20,000 if the debtor has received a Pell Grant, has been blocked by two federal appeals courts.
Supreme Court agrees to decide on Biden’s stalled student loan forgiveness plan
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused an emergency appeal to immediately revive President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, but agreed to rule early next year on its legality. The justices left in place an appeals court ruling that has put the program on hold. The decision is a...
GAO Report Prompts Push for Bipartisan Student Loan Reform Bill
In response to a recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report, a bipartisan effort to require greater transparency from schools to help prospective students understand the true cost of higher education is underway. Key Takeaways. Most colleges in the United States understate the total cost to attend. Some colleges list student...
200,000 student-loan borrowers were just granted $6 billion in debt relief after a federal judge approved a settlement with Biden's Education Department
A federal judge granted final approval of a settlement involving defrauded student-loan borrowers. 200,000 borrowers are expected to get $6 billion in debt relief, and the department will review other pending claims. The 2019 lawsuit was filed in response to a backlog of borrower defense claims that hadn't been processed.
A Florida teacher thought she'd settled her student loan debt 20 years ago. Then she got a bill for $1 million.
For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone's wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
9 million student-loan borrowers got an email in November with the wrong subject line informing them their debt relief has been approved. Corrections are coming.
An Education Dept. contractor told Insider an email mistakenly telling borrowers their student-debt relief is approved was a result of "human error."
Student loan forgiveness approval letters are going out. Here's what they mean.
About 16 million borrowers who had applied for the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program received letters staring last weekend letting them know that they've been approved for debt relief. However, the letter states that a number of lawsuits "have blocked our ability to discharge your debt at present." The...
4 Ways Biden's New Student Loan Repayment Plan Could Help Borrowers
Student loan forgiveness has captured the attention of millions of Americans, as they wait to see how the Supreme Court will rule on the Biden Administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of federal debt per borrower. But while loan forgiveness has been in the spotlight, many student borrower...
