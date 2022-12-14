Read full article on original website
NEW DATES Gwen Sebastian Live – Local ND Benefit Auction & Raffle
The latest Blizzard in the Dakotas has caused a change in plans and dates! "A Night To Benefit Harper" has moved to Saturday, January 21, 2023. KEEP READING. North Dakota, we have a chance now with odds GREATER than any lottery or scratch-off. Tis the Season for extraordinary things, and that is exactly what is happening right here in the 701. Take a deep breath, because what you are about to read is true and the tickets for this extra special raffle are LIMITED.
Bidding Begins At $200K For “Cadillac” Bismarck Liquor License
As Bismarck was in the throes of another wintery snow squall, the City of Bismarck dropped a major booze bomb on an unsuspecting public. It all came in a standard press release. It was only "wintery" because winter only actually begins next week. But. I digress. The big news dump...
KFYR-TV
A piece of home on the road at Rolling Hills restaurant
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Truck stops become a one-stop destination for drivers and, during winter storms, a place of refuge. Tucked right off the highway in Morton County is Rolling Hills Restaurant and Flying J Dealer--Exit 147 Travel Center. During these cold stormy days, it’s packed with truckers trying to stay out of the elements.
KFYR-TV
Hotel staff steps up during storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many businesses have had to close their doors the past three days. And there’s one industry has a complicated relationship to the storm. Marnie Schlosser says the weather has put stress on the hotel industry. “We’ve had a lot of people cancel, flights can’t get...
Bismarck Mandan Weather Related Announcements For Friday
A BLIZZARD WARNING is now in effect for all of our listening areas including Bismarck Mandan until Friday, December 16th at 6 pm. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected this afternoon and tonight. Northwest winds 20 to 30 miles per hour gusting up to 50 miles per hour. This will create blizzard conditions.
Have You Seen Coyotes In Bismarck Mandan?
It seems in the last week alone, there have been a number of coyote sightings. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. It is due to the early snowfall, colder temps or maybe more that our cities have become spread out further and as they are scavengers, coyotes are adapting to finding new ways to survive. Small pets should be kept indoors if you feel there are coyotes around, or be sure to not leave the pets outside unattended. According to Game and Fish, coyotes are rarely threats to humans, but there are measures to take to ensure safety. ND Game and Fish advises against feeding coyotes or approaching coyotes. And if you do have to ward off a coyote, you should "wave your hands and arms and make loud noises so that coyotes learn being in close proximity to people is dangerous."
In Bismarck-A New Beginning Just Ahead At 4510 Skyline Crossings
There is no doubt that 2022 has been a year of frustration for many Bismarck, Mandan businesses. The sad thing it hasn't been a hidden secret that businesses ( especially restaurants ) have had to deal with being understaffed and have struggled to serve their loyal customers. Two very popular places decided to close their doors for good in the last half year. A chain restaurant, Johnny Carino's lost their Fargo place just weeks before Bismarck's Carino's said goodbye for good back in September. Earlier in the same month, MacKenzie River Pizza Pub and Grill in north Bismarck surprised everyone by announcing on their Facebook Page some heartfelt words. After taking care of so many people for over 10 years - MacKenzie River Pizza Grill and Pub said "... they could no longer maintain the level of service to their customers because of the limited labor available in the Bismarck Mandan area" That's the reality of the times we are going through.
kxnet.com
Man hurt in stabbing in Bismarck
Gusty winds, coupled with snow, made for a bleak view along Mandan's Sunset Drive Thursdsay night, December 15. In the extreme bottom right, a large Husky checks out conditions before heading back inside after less than a minute. Furry Friends: meet Kit and Caboodle. Furry Friends: meet Kit and Caboodle.
KFYR-TV
Old MacKenzie River building to become new burger restaurant
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The MacKenzie River building has been vacant since September 7, but according to the city of Bismarck, the owner of Charras and Tequila, David Mendoza, bought the building on October 26. A new restaurant called Sazón is going to be a burger restaurant. On November...
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
KFYR-TV
Montana-Dakota Utility’s Heskett 1 demolished Tuesday morning in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Montana-Dakota Utilities demolished one of the two Heskett smokestacks in Mandan Tuesday morning. According to MDU spokesman Mark Hanson, the explosives team worked through the nights to prepare for demolition. The demolition team used charges to make the stack fall over, but before they could, Advanced Concrete Cutting did preparation weeks in advance.
dakotanewsnow.com
Conditions change across South Dakota and North Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter weather conditions have changed in Pierre, Bismarck, and Minot Wednesday. Watch on-location updates below.
Wind, snow, cold keep things closed; travel remains hazardous
First, the snow was the main player in the current winter storm. Then, the wind took over and made its presence known Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. Coming up: Bitterly cold temperatures.
North Dakota Snowfall Totals As Of Wednesday At 12 Noon
The Bismarck Mandan area remains in a Winter Storm Warning until tomorrow morning Thursday, December 15th at 6 am. The entire state of North Dakota is currently under this warning, which is somewhat of a rare occurrence to have all of North Dakota under the same weather warning. Here are...
BisMan Alcoholic-“WIN The Lottery And Drink OR Stay Sober?”
I heard this question directed toward a Bismarck alcoholic just yesterday. We all come across conversations by mistake sometimes, I heard this one loud and clear, and it intrigued me. Seems like everywhere we go these days here in Bismarck, and I'm sure all over North Dakota is "WOW, look how much money the North Dakota Lottery jackpot is!" - Everyone has their answers to "What would you do if you WON A BILLION dollars?" - this person had a unique twist to the common question. At first, I was a little miffed at WHY this was asked, but when I realized there was no harm behind it, I dropped my guard. This person obviously knew that the other was a recovering alcoholic, and wanted to know point blank "What would you rather, WIN the North Dakota Lottery and drink, OR Win nothing and stay sober?" To most people, this question wouldn't mean a damn thing, but to an alcoholic, it's a true test of faith and will, in him or herself. How long would you guess this person took to answer?
KFYR-TV
Some small business remain open during storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The winter weather is leaving many snowed in. For small businesses, the severe winter weather can leave their stores empty of customers. The door is unlocked, and the sidewalks are shoveled in front of many stores in downtown Bismarck. Except there is one important detail missing, no customers.
KFYR-TV
Mandan and Bismarck Public Schools adjust school schedules
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE: Bismarck Public School has issued a statement that in-person learning will be canceled on Wednesday, December 14. In-person learning for PreK/BECEP through grade 12 will not be in person. Grades K-12 have a virtual learning day. Activities, including practices and performances, will be postponed to a later date.
In Bismarck-Road Leads To Forgiveness-Time To Leave Her Alone
I'll start out by saying a simple fact - ALL people make mistakes... ...and one such Bismarck person just recently made perhaps the biggest one in her life. Her name is Emily Eckroth. A Bismarck School Board member, she made the news over an incident back in September regarding a traffic stop. It was here that she lost control of what is right and wrong, letting her temper get the best of the situation, haven't we all had that happen at one point or another in our lives? Her mistake and poor judgment unfortunately for her was captured on video - according to kfyrtv.com "Dash camera footage released Monday shows Bismarck School Board member Emily Eckroth cursing at police officers during a traffic stop Sept. 3. Eckroth pleaded guilty this month to a misdemeanor physical obstruction of a government function charge for the interaction"
Local ND Raffle To See Miranda Lambert In Vegas
North Dakota, we have a chance with odds greater than any lottery or scratch-off. Tis the Season for extraordinary things, and that is exactly what is happening right here in the 701. Take a deep breath, because what you are about to read is true and the tickets for this extra special raffle are LIMITED.
