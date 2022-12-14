ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Lane Johnson headlines a list of six injured Philadelphia Eagles

Weeks pass and so do months. The dates on the calendars change. Preparation for the next opponent always leads to a game before that contest is forgotten and the Philadelphia Eagles begin preparing for another clash. Each week brings a constant, however. Every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at about 4 p.m. EST, eyes are glued to our timelines and the notifications we receive on our cellular devices to catch a glimpse of the latest injury report. Unfortunately, the NFL’s best right tackle, Lane Johnson, lands on Week 15’s list on Wednesday.
Eagles news: Rival Cowboys may sign Odell Beckham Jr. after all

Heading into the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Week 15 game versus the Chicago Bears, some of the local and national media lost track of the fact that Philly plays the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, not this Sunday. Never underestimate the power of some ill-timed Micah Parsons drama. We still haven’t seen the Eagles and Bears game yet, but more news comes out of Dallas that Birds fans might find interesting. It appears that Odell Beckham Jr. might be joining that team in Texas after all.
HipHopDX.com

Gillie Da Kid & Wallo Awarded Keys To The City Of Philadelphia

Gillie Da Kid and Wallo have been awarded keys to their hometown of Philadelphia. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosts shared the honor on their respective Instagram pages on Thursday (December 15), with a photo alongside Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and Gillie’s wife Gene. “I just got one...
