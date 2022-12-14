ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans spot Di Maria’s classy gesture to Modric after Croatia star is knocked out of what could be his final World Cup

By Kealan Hughes
 3 days ago

ARGENTINA star Angel Di Maria was the first player to console Croatia talisman Luka Modric after the World Cup semi-final.

Modric was key to getting his side to the latter stages but Aregtnina proved a step too far as the South Americans won comfortably.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BhPYK_0jiYBSp100
Angel Di Maria consoled his former Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kagl_0jiYBSp100
He hugged and kissed the Croatia captain following Argentina's win Credit: Getty

A Lionel Messi penalty and a Julian Alvarez double gave Argentina a 3-0 win, and Modric looked heartbroken after the match.

So Di Maria, a former team-mate of Modric at Real Madrid, quickly went over to the midfielder.

He hugged and kissed Modric, 37, and appeared to offer him some reassuring words after what could be his final World Cup appearance.

Modric had done exactly the same in the round prior after Croatia beat Brazil on penalties.

The Croatia captain comforted Real pal Rodrygo after he missed a penalty in the shoot-out.

Fans on social media also showed support for Modric with one saying: "Nothing will change the fact Modric is legend.

Another added: "You will forever be a goat Modric."

And a third said: "Doesn't need consolation, a semi-final with Croatia, beating favourites Brazil is something you cannot be more proud of 🐐."

BETTING SPECIAL - BEST OFFERS FOR EXISTING CUSTOMERS FOR DECEMBER 2022

Modric helped Croatia to the final of the 2018 World Cup where they were beaten by France.

Les Bleus could face Argentina in this year's final but first have to overcome a resilient Morocco side at 7pm today.

