Avatar 2 first reactions: Raving critics say James Cameron sequel is ‘light years better than the first’
Avatar: The Way of Water was finally unveiled to some members of the media on Tuesday as the film premiered in London.The Avatar sequel comes 13 years after James Cameron’s original record-breaking epic and if the first reviews are anything to go by, fans will feel it was worth the wait.IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter: “lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Hallmark Channel's Most Epic Christmas Crossover Is Finally Here
Forget the MCU, the Hallmark Channel Universe is officially here and it's spreading Christmas cheer. Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell, three of the network's most popular leading men,...
How To Watch Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas Streaming
Want to watch one, two or all three adaptations of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas streaming this holiday season? Look no further...
James Gunn can’t do Scooby-Doo 3 because Scooby is probably dead
Long before he became a household name for his work in the MCU and DCEU, James Gunn was killing it in the family movie game with his writing on the Scooby-Doo movies from the 2000s. When Gunn was recently asked about the chances of him helping to make a third movie in the series, the filmmaker said that would be very unlikely, due to the short life expectancy of the titular canine.
Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Adds Loki's Miss Minutes to the Marvel Studios Film
Ryan Reynolds has been hard at work developing the upcoming third Deadpool movie with Marvel Studios and it will be the characters first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds asked friend and iconic Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman to don the adamantium claws one more time for the sequel, and he agreed to return. There have been a ton of rumors about what this movie is about and how Deadpool will join the MCU but a recent report claims that the Merc with a Mouth will have a run-in with the Time Variance Authority and Miss Minutes from Loki. One fan is super excited to see this idea come to life that they have created a fan poster for Deadpool 3.
How to watch the Marvel movies in order: chronological and release date
We've restructured parts of this article to make it simpler to follow. Now, you'll see a more in-depth guide on watching the films and shows chronologically. Additionally, we've added the Guardians Holiday Special to various sections and updated our IMDb rankings segment with the most recent audience scores. There's never...
I couldn't let my mom sell our family's drive-in theater, so I took over. Now I work with Universal, Warner Brothers, and Paramount to bring hit movies to the cornfields of Idaho.
There used to be 4,000 drive-ins in the US; now there are less than 400. The owner of one shares how she's preserving her family's legacy.
Why So Serious? Previewing ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #10
“STRANGE VISITOR, CHAPTER FOUR: KEYS TO THE KINGDOM. The deadly duo of The Joker and the Key have twisted the increasingly powerful Boy Thunder into a walking time bomb of destructive power! Batman and Superman’s quest to guide young David toward the light takes an unexpected turn when the Teen Titans learn of the dark secret he’s been hiding from the World’s Finest! The Titans issue their ultimatum–tell Superman and Batman, or they will!”
11 Movies That Had Such Bad Endings That They Ruined The Entire Movie For People
Nothing will take you out of a perfectly good movie quicker than an ending that doesn't land.
Avatar: The Last Airbender series ‘had to change its name’ because of James Cameron’s Avatar
James Cameron has apparently always had big plans for his Avatar film series. In fact, half a decade before Avatar’s 2009 debut – whereupon it became the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, earning $2.9bn (£2.3bn) at the box office – he had already acquired the rights to its title.As it turns out, Cameron’s forward thinking had ramifications for Nickelodeon’s hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from Avatar to Avatar: The Last Airbender because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called...
Francis Manapul Is The Latest Superstar Artist To Contribute Interconnecting Covers For ‘The Walking Dead Deluxe’
Part of what I’ve enjoyed about the newly-coloured reprints of The Walking Dead series is the artists they’ve commissioned to create interconnecting covers. The latest artist being Francis Manapul, who will be producing covers for The Walking Dead Deluxe #55-60, written by Robert Kirkman with art by Charlie Adlard.
‘Detective Comics’ #1070 Launches “Gotham Nocturna” Part Two
Writer Ram V and artist Riccardo Federici launch the second part of of the very gothic and operatic ‘Gotham Nocturne’ in the forthcoming Detective Comics #1070. “This March, Ram’s graphic gothic opera continues with artist Riccardo Federici in Detective Comics #1070. In “Fallen,” the first chapter in this second act, Batman goes head-to-head with an Azmer demon, unaware that this demon is someone with a connection to Bruce Wayne. This issue also introduces The Vigil – a mysterious new team of characters called upon to investigate the Azmer sightings. But who are The Vigil, and are they on Batman’s side?
James Cameron reveals when you should pee during Avatar 2
By now, you’ve probably heard about Avatar 2‘s mammoth runtime. The upcoming science fiction movie has been confirmed to be 3 hours and 12 minutes. For context, that’s longer than the MCU movie Avengers: Endgame, and only 8 minutes shorter than the infamously long Lord of the Rings movie Return of the King.
Black And Pink Take On A Seemingly Unstoppable Robot From Space In ‘Radiant Black’ #20 Preview
“As the alien artifact activates and reveals its true purpose to the world Nathan and Marshall will have to work together to stop it – even if it means making a decision neither of them is ready to make.”. Radiant Black #20 is out now from Image Comics.
All For Nothing: 10 Best Movies Where No One Wins By The End
When you start watching a movie, you can be reasonably confident things will end well for the heroes. After all, a surefire way to end a story on a satisfying note is by having things turn out well for the characters we like. Plenty of good stories have their characters overcoming obstacles and making sacrifices, yet ultimately being better off at a movie's conclusion than they were at its beginning.
The Game Is Afoot: Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Armageddon Game’ #3
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game’ #3 continues to meticulously build towards something bigger as the various characters are moved around, closer to achieving their goals and coming back to the same space once more. Plenty of big bold moments are surrounded by solid character work, a visually dense and delightful experience that showcases a perfect way to approach event comic books.
A Deadly Monster Lurks In Your First Look At ‘The Approach’ #3 From BOOM! Studios
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at The Approach #3, the newest issue of a turbulent original horror series from writers Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, and artist Jesús Hervás. The monster could strike at any time and any place, and it’s up to Mac and...
Preview: Rumors Of A Werewolf In ‘The Witcher– The Ballad Of Two Wolves’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of The Witcher: The Ballad Of Two Wolves #1, dropping next week from writer Bartosz Sztybor, artist Miki Montlló, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. Hailed as the greatest monster slayer–the infamous witcher Geralt is beckoned to the town of Grimmwald. When a strange...
A Familiar Evil Awaits In Your First Look At ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ #103
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #103. The bold Reunited, Recharged era of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers continues with the superstar creative lineup of writer Melissa Flores, artist Simona Di Gianfelice, colorist Raúl Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. In dreams of the distant...
