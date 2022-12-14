KILLEEN, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has negotiated the sale of Ashton Park, a 148-unit apartment complex located in the Central Texas city of Killeen. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1974 and features studio, one- two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a pool, fitness center, tennis court and a basketball court. Paul Yazbeck of TMG represented the seller, and Chase Davis of TMG procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

