Presidium Breaks Ground on 358-Unit Multifamily Project in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has broken ground on a 358-unit multifamily project in northeast Austin. Designed by Dallas-based Humphreys & Partners, Presidium Tech Ridge will sit on 14 acres and feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Residences will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, built-in desks, wine coolers and full-size washers and dryers. The amenity package will comprise a pool, fitness center, game room, coffee bar, theater lounge, golf simulator, business center, catering kitchen, coworking lounge, courtyard with fire pits and a dog park. Completion is slated for late 2023.
TMG Negotiates Sale of 148-Unit Apartment Complex in Killeen, Texas

KILLEEN, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has negotiated the sale of Ashton Park, a 148-unit apartment complex located in the Central Texas city of Killeen. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1974 and features studio, one- two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a pool, fitness center, tennis court and a basketball court. Paul Yazbeck of TMG represented the seller, and Chase Davis of TMG procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.
