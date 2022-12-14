ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI



Business Report: November unemployment numbers by island

Howard Dicus breaks down how inflation is affecting the price of food, gas and other daily necessities. Business Report: Japanese arrivals for 2022 Honolulu Marathon. Japanese arrivals for the Honolulu Marathon shows 1,900 arrivals Thursday and Saturday, over 2,000 on Friday. Business Report: Growing credit card debt. Updated: Dec. 9,...
Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies

Howard Dicus breaks down how inflation is affecting the price of food, gas and other daily necessities. Guy Hagi and Casey Lund are in Kalihi Kai on Hoe Street to taste some ono grindz at a Japanese eatery that's kind of tucked away. What's Trending: New Spiderman trailer and skiing...
Following recent renovation, major Waikiki hotel now has new owners

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Japanese investors has purchased the leasehold of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, a 315-room property in Waikiki. The sale price of the hotel was not disclosed. The hotel was built in 1969 on lands once reserved for Hawaiian royalty. The resort underwent a $35 million...
EPA takes action on 2021 Kailua sewage plant discharge to prevent future spills

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has entered into a consent order with the city over the discharge of millions of gallons of wastewater from the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant in 2021. The federal agency said it is now requiring the city to take steps to prevent...
Kaneohe family faces insurance challenge weeks after home destroyed in fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two neighbors whose homes burned in a fire are having two different experiences with their insurance companies — one has been responsive, the other has dragged their feet. Kathryn Ingrim remembers the chaos on Dec. 3 just before dawn. “I had people screaming my name trying...
HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Department Major Benjamin Moszkowicz will be leaving Oahu to become the next Hawaii Police Department chief. Moszkowicz received the five needed votes during a Hawaii County Police Commission meeting on Friday, beating out Edward Ignacio, who was second. Moszkowicz, who has more than 20 years...
Kua Aina Sandwich Shop sues billionaire rancher, claiming trademark infringement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claims a company owned by an Idaho billionaire is wrongfully using its name. Attorneys for the 47-year-old Haleiwa burger joint filed a lawsuit against Honolulu Meat Company claiming trademark infringement and unfair competition. They say it’s illegally selling products using the...
Plans to prevent Waikiki from flooding still in discussion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After more than 20 years of planning to prevent a flooding disaster in Waikiki, the debate continues. The flood walls were a hot topic at a virtual public meeting Tuesday night to help engineers come up with a new proposal. Previous proposals had the walls at 14...
Weapons violations up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Internal data from the Honolulu Police Department shows officers are confronting more people carrying weapons. HPD confirms violations are up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts. But what the numbers don’t show are the types of weapons officers are finding. Hawaii News Now discovered it’s...
