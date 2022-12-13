The 70-foot-tall Ferris Wheel is returning to White River Wonderland Dec. 16 through Dec. 23, according to the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC). In 2021, the Ferris Wheel attracted over five thousand riders during its ten-day run. Ferris Wheel riders came from as far away as California and Maine. Just fifty-five percent of riders hailed from the state of Arkansas, the chamber said.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO