ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searcy, AR

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

Strep cases spiking in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The holiday season is that time of year when a lot of different sicknesses are going around. According to the World Health Organization, strep A is on the rise in multiple countries. The Arkansas Children's system confirmed that the Natural State is seeing this rise...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
theadvocate.com

Amedisys, University of Arkansas reach deal for home health services

Amedisys and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences have reached a deal to provide a range of home health services to people living in 12 Arkansas counties. Financial terms of the deal between Baton Rouge-based Amedisys, its Contessa division and UAMS were not disclosed. Contessa is a health technology start up that allows Amedisys to offer hospital at-home and skilled nursing facility at-home services through joint ventures with hospital systems.
SEARCY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Chamber announces the return of Ferris Wheel to White River Wonderland

The 70-foot-tall Ferris Wheel is returning to White River Wonderland Dec. 16 through Dec. 23, according to the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC). In 2021, the Ferris Wheel attracted over five thousand riders during its ten-day run. Ferris Wheel riders came from as far away as California and Maine. Just fifty-five percent of riders hailed from the state of Arkansas, the chamber said.
BATESVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

United States Bicycle Route 80 debuts in Arkansas; Stuttgart on route connecting West Memphis, North Little Rock

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced last week the official designation of United States Bike Route (USBR) 80 through Arkansas, marking the state’s first nationally recognized bicycle route. USBR 80 begins in Little Rock, where the Big Dam Bridge crosses the Arkansas River, ending in West Memphis, on the Mississippi River at the Tennessee border. Along the way, it passes through rural areas and historical downtowns of the Arkansas Delta.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
THV11

Tiny home village for homeless to be built in Pulaski County

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — We are continuing the conversation on the homeless problem in central Arkansas. Just over a week ago, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the removal of homeless camps near Little Rock and North Little Rock interstates. With overcrowded shelters, there aren't a lot of options...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

First Security acquires property near I-430 for new Little Rock HQ

First Security Bancorp has purchased property from Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Rodney Parham Road near I-430 in Little Rock, where it will establish its Little Rock headquarters. The Searcy-based financial institution made the announcement on Thursday (Dec. 15). The campus at 4001 Rodney Parham Road will include...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
neareport.com

Serial Killer William Miller?

William “Billy” Miller confessed to killing college student Rebekah Gould on or about Sept. 20, 2004 inside her ex-boyfriend’s house near the town of Melbourne. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Oct. 18. It turns out he confessed to at least five other murders...
MELBOURNE, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Democratic Party of Arkansas delays choosing a new chair during emotional meeting

The Democratic Party of Arkansas is opting to wait to choose its next chairman. Committee members had originally planned to be select one during a meeting over the weekend. At its quarterly meeting at the dimly lit Teamsters Union building in southwest Little Rock, Senate Minority Leader Tippi McCullough of Little Rock successfully moved to adjourn the meeting until January. She told KUAR News after the meeting the delay would give interested candidates “time for thoughtful, unhurried consideration.”
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy