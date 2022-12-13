Read full article on original website
Strep cases spiking in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The holiday season is that time of year when a lot of different sicknesses are going around. According to the World Health Organization, strep A is on the rise in multiple countries. The Arkansas Children's system confirmed that the Natural State is seeing this rise...
theadvocate.com
Amedisys, University of Arkansas reach deal for home health services
Amedisys and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences have reached a deal to provide a range of home health services to people living in 12 Arkansas counties. Financial terms of the deal between Baton Rouge-based Amedisys, its Contessa division and UAMS were not disclosed. Contessa is a health technology start up that allows Amedisys to offer hospital at-home and skilled nursing facility at-home services through joint ventures with hospital systems.
whiterivernow.com
Chamber announces the return of Ferris Wheel to White River Wonderland
The 70-foot-tall Ferris Wheel is returning to White River Wonderland Dec. 16 through Dec. 23, according to the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC). In 2021, the Ferris Wheel attracted over five thousand riders during its ten-day run. Ferris Wheel riders came from as far away as California and Maine. Just fifty-five percent of riders hailed from the state of Arkansas, the chamber said.
KATV
'First in Arkansas': UAMS, first to use new liver transplant technology in recent surgery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — For the first time in the state of Arkansas, a liver transplant was recently performed at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences that used groundbreaking technology that preserves donor's livers and keeps them viable for an extended period of time. The new technology helped...
talkbusiness.net
Hallie Shoffner returns to her roots; pushes for environmentally friendly farm practices
Hallie Shoffner grew up on a farm near the township of Shoffner, named for her family in rural Jackson County. When she left to attend college at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., she decided to study one of her passions, literature. After graduating, she received a master’s degree from the...
HEALTH MATTERS: Baptist Health uses new device to transport donor hearts
Baptist Health has a new way to transport donor hearts and give transplant patients a better chance at life.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
United States Bicycle Route 80 debuts in Arkansas; Stuttgart on route connecting West Memphis, North Little Rock
The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced last week the official designation of United States Bike Route (USBR) 80 through Arkansas, marking the state’s first nationally recognized bicycle route. USBR 80 begins in Little Rock, where the Big Dam Bridge crosses the Arkansas River, ending in West Memphis, on the Mississippi River at the Tennessee border. Along the way, it passes through rural areas and historical downtowns of the Arkansas Delta.
Arkansas airports addressing greatest need
A bird's eye view of airports across Arkansas won't reveal the problems planes are having when they touch down. Because when they touch down many won't have a place to rest.
Cinnamon Crème Bakery brings homemade cinnamon rolls to Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For nearly three decades, the Cooper family has owned and operated restaurants and bakeries in Star City, Arkansas where they've left mouths watering for more. For many in that southeastern portion of Arkansas, their food has left quite the impression and has become iconic as...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: #10 Arkansas vs Bradley at North Little Rock; Fan Information
Who: #10 Arkansas Razorbacks (9-1, 0-0 SEC) vs Bradley Braves (7-3, 0-0 MVC) What: The first meeting between Arkansas and Bradley. Arkansas is 16-10 all-time in North Little Rock – 12-10 in Simmons Bank Arena. When: Saturday – Dec. 17 – 3 pm (CT) Where: North Little...
Arkansas pharmacy works to meet demand amid medication shortages
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This time of year has always been a busy one for Kavanaugh Pharmacy. “A busier time of year than the summer traditionally, is just because people start getting sick,” said owner Anne Pace. However, Pace said they've never seen chaos like this before. “So...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Tornado watch until 2am for southeast Arkansas
Strong to severe storms are likely to move across Arkansas during the day Tuesday.
Tiny home village for homeless to be built in Pulaski County
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — We are continuing the conversation on the homeless problem in central Arkansas. Just over a week ago, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the removal of homeless camps near Little Rock and North Little Rock interstates. With overcrowded shelters, there aren't a lot of options...
talkbusiness.net
First Security acquires property near I-430 for new Little Rock HQ
First Security Bancorp has purchased property from Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Rodney Parham Road near I-430 in Little Rock, where it will establish its Little Rock headquarters. The Searcy-based financial institution made the announcement on Thursday (Dec. 15). The campus at 4001 Rodney Parham Road will include...
neareport.com
Serial Killer William Miller?
William “Billy” Miller confessed to killing college student Rebekah Gould on or about Sept. 20, 2004 inside her ex-boyfriend’s house near the town of Melbourne. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Oct. 18. It turns out he confessed to at least five other murders...
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders to reappoint Secretary of the Department of Agriculture
Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced her intent to reappoint the current Secretary of the Department of Agriculture.
Hoop Hogs hoping for stronger showing in North Little Rock
No. 10 Arkansas (9-1) will return to action this Saturday when it faces Bradley (7-3) in North Little Rock (Ark.). Tipoff between the Razorbacks and Braves is set for 3 p.m. (CT) from Simmons Bank Arena, a building that has not always been kind to the Hoop Hogs. Since opening...
ualrpublicradio.org
Democratic Party of Arkansas delays choosing a new chair during emotional meeting
The Democratic Party of Arkansas is opting to wait to choose its next chairman. Committee members had originally planned to be select one during a meeting over the weekend. At its quarterly meeting at the dimly lit Teamsters Union building in southwest Little Rock, Senate Minority Leader Tippi McCullough of Little Rock successfully moved to adjourn the meeting until January. She told KUAR News after the meeting the delay would give interested candidates “time for thoughtful, unhurried consideration.”
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: It’s about to get cold
So far December has been cloudy, wet, and warm. The average temperature for the first half of the month is more than 7° warmer than normal.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Low chance of snow for some Monday evening into early Tuesday
It’s been a wet and warmer than average December so far, but winter is quickly approaching. The official start of Winter is 3:47pm Wednesday, December 21, and temperatures leading up to it are certainly going to feel like it. Cold and dry air settles in Thursday, December 15 and...
