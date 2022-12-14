Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
thetrace.org
An Inexpensive Solution to Gun Violence That Works
Could repairing abandoned houses reduce gun violence? A study of low-income, Black neighborhoods in Philadelphia directly linked decreases in weapons violations, gun assaults, and shootings with making structural improvements to vacant and abandoned spaces — including low-cost interventions like weeding and picking up trash. “Every time we step out of our houses, the places & spaces around us impact our minds, [bodies], and spirits,” lead researcher Eugenia C. South tweeted. “That’s why our environment matters.” Trees, rakes, and cleanup crews: A wealth of research demonstrates that neighborhood disinvestment and violence often go hand in hand, Brian Freskos wrote for The Trace in 2019. In Chicago, city leaders are investing in efforts to beautify these public spaces.
New study: More than a million fatalities linked to gun violence over twenty-year period
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gun violence continues to affect communities nationwide.According to a new study published in the medical journal JAMA Network, the U.S. has seen more than 1.1 million firearm deaths from 1990 to 2021.The study also shows the disparity among victims, with more than a quarter of them being Black, non-Hispanic individuals.This all comes as people have been buying more firearms. More than 190,000 background checks were conducted on people buying guns this past Black Friday.And according to the Switzerland-based Small Arms Survey, there are about 120 guns for every 100 Americans.
Guns N’ Roses Sue Texas Gun Store for Using, Allegedly Appropriating, Band Name
Members of Guns N’ Roses filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court against an online gun store based in Texas, claiming trademark infringement. The Houston-based Texas Guns and Roses is allegedly operating under the premise that the business appears to be affiliated with the band, according to attorneys for the band.
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX23 Investigates: Tons of marijuana found through U.S. mail system
While medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma, recreational marijuana is still off limits. Though some nearby states have legalized the drug, federal law prohibits sending marijuana through the mail system. Despite this, postal inspectors say they’ve seen tons of marijuana in the mail, which is a federal offense. “Often,...
‘God Forgive Me for What I’m Going to Do’: Virginia Authorities Release ‘Death Note’ of Accused Walmart Mass Shooter
The Walmart supervisor who killed six of his colleagues and himself in a store in Chesapeake, Virginia, legally purchased a 9 mm handgun from a local store on the morning of the massacre — and wrote a self-described “death note” found on his phone, authorities revealed on Friday.
Massachusetts man faces federal weapons charge, found with 8 ghost guns, hundreds of rounds of ammo, DOJ says
A Massachusetts man faces a weapons charge after he was found with ghost guns and firearm components, federal prosecutors said.
Calif. police captain dead after arrest in husband’s slaying
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The body of a California Highway Patrol captain was found just days after a man was arrested in the shooting death of her husband in Kentucky, investigators said. Julie V. Harding, 49, a commander with the highway patrol, was found dead Saturday at a home...
ATF set to destroy guns associated with Obama-era Fast and Furious scandal
The ATF is set to destroy firearms associated with the Obama-era Operation Fast and Furious scandal, sparking a rebuke from GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.
Oklahoma governor’s ‘intoxicated’ son, 20, is caught on bodycam telling police: ‘My dad’s the governor’
Body-camera footage from a Halloween incident involving the Oklahoma governor’s son has gone viral as it appears to show the intoxicated 20-year-old brushing off police concerns due to who his father is. The footage obtained by OKC Fox shows Governor Kevin Stitt’s son John, who goes by Drew, standing in front of an officer with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office on Halloween night.Deputies from the local sheriff’s office had been deployed to Guthrie Haunts, a 30,000-sqft indoor scare space located just 37 miles north of Oklahoma City, after finding a box that contained two rifles, two pistols, several magazines,...
International Business Times
Man Meets Teen Online, Murders Her Mother, Grandparents Before Kidnapping Her
A man living in Virginia allegedly lured a teenager into an online relationship, traveled to California, and shot her family members before kidnapping her. The suspect was later found inside a vehicle with the teenager and was shot dead as gunfire was exchanged with police officers. The teenager was unharmed.
A catfishing cop came to California and killed their family. They have an urgent message for parents
Family members of three slain Riverside residents -- two grandparents and a single mom -- implored parents to protect their children after a Virginia cop catfished and "groomed" a 15-year-old daughter of one of the victims, killed her family and set fire to their home.
Virginia Walmart worker who escaped shooting files $50M suit, says she complained of gunman's 'bizarre' behavior
A Walmart worker who was shot at during last week's mass killing in a Virginia store filed a $50 million lawsuit, saying she wrote a formal complaint about the shooter's "bizarre" behavior two months ago and nothing was done about it. Donya Prioleau was in the break room at the...
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's Disappearance
The Martin FamilyPhoto by(KOIN) This case centers around a family on a Christmas vacation. The Martin family — consisting of 54-year-old Kennet Martin, 48-year-old Barbara Martin, and their four children — resided in Portland, Oregon. Their oldest (and estranged) son, Donny, lived in New York at the time.
Tennessee Man Who Yelled ‘You’re Going to Die’ at Police and Lit Up Inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 Gets Years Behind Bars
A Donald Trump supporter who brought multiple weapons to Washington, D.C. ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, and shouted at law enforcement officers that they were “going to die” and to “get out of the way” as rioters marauded through the building that day has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.
AOL Corp
Colorado governor says he will ‘take a hard look’ at why red flag law failed to stop Club Q shooting
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Sunday said he will “take a hard look” at why Colorado’s red flag law did not stop the shooting at Club Q earlier this month, adding that an expansion of the legislation may be examined. “We’re certainly going to take a...
North Carolina Man Gets 6+ Years, Robbing Pennsylvania Family Of French Bulldog Puppies At Gunpoint
A North Carolina man was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,660 in restitution for robbing a Lancaster County puppy breeder and his family at gunpoint in order to steal five French Bulldog
Where group of migrants came from remains a mystery
The Office of Emergency Management does not know where a large group of migrants came from that ended up in the Mile High City, leaving many wondering why this information is such a mystery.
BBC
Samuel Bateman: Polygamous cult leader had 20 wives, FBI says
A self-proclaimed prophet in the US had more than 20 wives, some of them younger than 18, the FBI has said. Samuel Rappylee Bateman claimed it was God's will for him to engage in sexual acts with his wives, the FBI said. Bateman, 46, was charged in September with destroying...
California restaurant chain robbed 4 times in 4 days: 'No consequences'
One California restaurant manager who was the target of a string a smash-and-grab robberies blamed the crime surge on the border crisis and lenient policies
