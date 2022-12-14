PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gun violence continues to affect communities nationwide.According to a new study published in the medical journal JAMA Network, the U.S. has seen more than 1.1 million firearm deaths from 1990 to 2021.The study also shows the disparity among victims, with more than a quarter of them being Black, non-Hispanic individuals.This all comes as people have been buying more firearms. More than 190,000 background checks were conducted on people buying guns this past Black Friday.And according to the Switzerland-based Small Arms Survey, there are about 120 guns for every 100 Americans.

12 DAYS AGO