ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thetrace.org

An Inexpensive Solution to Gun Violence That Works

Could repairing abandoned houses reduce gun violence? A study of low-income, Black neighborhoods in Philadelphia directly linked decreases in weapons violations, gun assaults, and shootings with making structural improvements to vacant and abandoned spaces — including low-cost interventions like weeding and picking up trash. “Every time we step out of our houses, the places & spaces around us impact our minds, [bodies], and spirits,” lead researcher Eugenia C. South tweeted. “That’s why our environment matters.” Trees, rakes, and cleanup crews: A wealth of research demonstrates that neighborhood disinvestment and violence often go hand in hand, Brian Freskos wrote for The Trace in 2019. In Chicago, city leaders are investing in efforts to beautify these public spaces.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

New study: More than a million fatalities linked to gun violence over twenty-year period

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gun violence continues to affect communities nationwide.According to a new study published in the medical journal JAMA Network, the U.S. has seen more than 1.1 million firearm deaths from 1990 to 2021.The study also shows the disparity among victims, with more than a quarter of them being Black, non-Hispanic individuals.This all comes as people have been buying more firearms. More than 190,000 background checks were conducted on people buying guns this past Black Friday.And according to the Switzerland-based Small Arms Survey, there are about 120 guns for every 100 Americans.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 Investigates: Tons of marijuana found through U.S. mail system

While medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma, recreational marijuana is still off limits. Though some nearby states have legalized the drug, federal law prohibits sending marijuana through the mail system. Despite this, postal inspectors say they’ve seen tons of marijuana in the mail, which is a federal offense. “Often,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma governor’s ‘intoxicated’ son, 20, is caught on bodycam telling police: ‘My dad’s the governor’

Body-camera footage from a Halloween incident involving the Oklahoma governor’s son has gone viral as it appears to show the intoxicated 20-year-old brushing off police concerns due to who his father is. The footage obtained by OKC Fox shows Governor Kevin Stitt’s son John, who goes by Drew, standing in front of an officer with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office on Halloween night.Deputies from the local sheriff’s office had been deployed to Guthrie Haunts, a 30,000-sqft indoor scare space located just 37 miles north of Oklahoma City, after finding a box that contained two rifles, two pistols, several magazines,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
International Business Times

Man Meets Teen Online, Murders Her Mother, Grandparents Before Kidnapping Her

A man living in Virginia allegedly lured a teenager into an online relationship, traveled to California, and shot her family members before kidnapping her. The suspect was later found inside a vehicle with the teenager and was shot dead as gunfire was exchanged with police officers. The teenager was unharmed.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Still Unsolved

Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's Disappearance

The Martin FamilyPhoto by(KOIN) This case centers around a family on a Christmas vacation. The Martin family — consisting of 54-year-old Kennet Martin, 48-year-old Barbara Martin, and their four children — resided in Portland, Oregon. Their oldest (and estranged) son, Donny, lived in New York at the time.
PORTLAND, OR
BBC

Samuel Bateman: Polygamous cult leader had 20 wives, FBI says

A self-proclaimed prophet in the US had more than 20 wives, some of them younger than 18, the FBI has said. Samuel Rappylee Bateman claimed it was God's will for him to engage in sexual acts with his wives, the FBI said. Bateman, 46, was charged in September with destroying...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy