Medical News Today

Can sleep apnea cause A-fib?

Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) refers to a type of arrhythmia, which is an irregular heartbeat. It can cause blood to pool and move slowly, which can result in severe complications. Sleep apnea may cause A-fib. Sleep apnea is a condition. a person’s breathing stops and starts multiple times while they sleep....
MedicalXpress

Three things to know about teplizumb, the new diabetes drug

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a medication that can delay the onset of type 1 diabetes. This marks the first treatment to change the course of this autoimmune disease since the discovery of insulin in 1922. Type 1 diabetes, also known as type 1 diabetes mellitus, is...
Healthline

1 in 10 Pregnant People At Risk for Hypertension Following Childbirth

New research shows that 1 in 10 pregnant people may develop hypertension within a year of giving birth, even with no prior history of high blood pressure. The highest risk was associated with people over 35, current or former smokers, or people who delivered their babies by c-section. Black people...
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes: Artificial intelligence model predicts onset within 12 hours

Researchers recently created an artificial intelligence model that predicts diabetes onset with 12 hours of blood glucose data collected from a wearable device. They say their model could aid the diagnosis of prediabetes and help prevent type 2 diabetes. How the AI model will impact rates of type 2 diabetes...
SELF

Here’s What You Should Know About the Link Between High Blood Pressure and Heart Failure

We’ve all been there: The nurse places a blood pressure cuff around your upper arm, squeezes that little bulb that makes the cuff inflate, and voilà—you get a reading. A normal blood pressure measurement is less than 120/80 mmHg; it’s considered elevated when it’s greater than 130/81. Doctors make a big fuss about this number because high blood pressure, or hypertension, can set the stage for various forms of heart disease, including heart failure.
physiciansweekly.com

Examining Use of Medications Linked With Weight Gain

Obesity among adults in the United States has been increasing since the 1980s, with the trend continuing during the past 20 years, according to Craig M. Hales, MD, MPH, MS. In the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2017-2018, the incidence of obesity (BMI ≥30 kg/m2) among adults aged 20 and older was 42.4%, and the incidence of class 3 obesity (BMI ≥40 kg/m2) was 9.2%. “Although the high prevalence of obesity can be tied to greater calorie intake and lower energy expenditure, other factors such as medication use may also play a role,” he says.
MedicalXpress

Consumer Health: Who is at risk for inflammatory bowel disease?

Researchers estimate that more than half a million people in the U.S. have Crohn's disease, and 600,000 to 900,000 people in the U.S. have ulcerative colitis, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Inflammatory bowel disease is an umbrella term used to describe disorders that...
MedicalXpress

10 ways to prevent diabetes complications

More than 37 million people in the U.S. have diabetes, and more than 96 million adults in the U.S.—over one-third—have prediabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Diabetes mellitus refers to a group of diseases that affect how your body uses blood sugar. The underlying...
MedicalXpress

New mobile health technology for sleep apnea care to address individual patient needs

Sleeping with a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, or CPAP, machine is the most effective treatment for sleep apnea, yet getting patients to use the devices consistently remains a major challenge. Now, a development by University of Chicago Medicine and Northwestern University scientists gives both patients and physicians a new tool for monitoring adherence to therapy.
L.A. Weekly

Simultaneous Alcohol And Cannabis Use Is Increasing In These States

The greater the availability and opportunity to access cannabis through legal supply chains may explain the increases in simultaneous cannabis/alcohol use, finds new research. Marijuana legalization is increasing the simultaneous use of alcohol and marijuana, a combination that, while common, has some negative side effects associated with it. Researchers from...
L.A. Weekly

healthcareguys.com

Blood Pressure Treatment For High & Low Blood Pressure

The force with which the blood pushes against the artery walls is called ‘blood pressure.’ When this pressure is higher than normal, then it’s called high blood pressure or hypertension, and the opposite condition is called ‘hypotension’. High blood pressure is a condition that could take years to develop without showing any signs or symptoms, but throughout this time, it would have done enough damage to your health. High blood pressure is identified as primary and secondary, where the former doesn’t have any known cause while the latter has.

