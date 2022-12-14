Read full article on original website
Related
Vitamin B12 deficiency is a common health problem that can have serious consequences – but doctors often overlook it
B12 deficiency is a common health problem that affects an estimated 6% to 20% of the U.S. population.
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug cost-effective for cardiovascular and kidney benefits, finds Australian study
Medication that helps reduce a person's risk of developing cardiovascular and kidney disease is a cost-effective option to treat Australia's entire population of people with type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. The study, a collaboration between Monash University and the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, analyzed the cardiovascular...
How To Fix High Blood Pressure Without Medication
High blood pressure affects nearly half of adults, contributing to heart disease. However, it may be possible to bring blood pressure down without medications.
Study Says People That Have Diabetes Have a 73% Higher Chance of Getting Dementia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, TheHealthy and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Medical News Today
Can sleep apnea cause A-fib?
Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) refers to a type of arrhythmia, which is an irregular heartbeat. It can cause blood to pool and move slowly, which can result in severe complications. Sleep apnea may cause A-fib. Sleep apnea is a condition. a person’s breathing stops and starts multiple times while they sleep....
MedicalXpress
Three things to know about teplizumb, the new diabetes drug
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a medication that can delay the onset of type 1 diabetes. This marks the first treatment to change the course of this autoimmune disease since the discovery of insulin in 1922. Type 1 diabetes, also known as type 1 diabetes mellitus, is...
Prevention
What Is Ozempic, the Diabetes Medication That’s Being Used Off-Label for Weight Loss?
A medication designed to help manage insulin levels is now hard to find after a slew of people on social media talked about how they used it for weight loss. Ozempic, which is a brand name for semaglutide, is on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of current drug shortages.
Healthline
1 in 10 Pregnant People At Risk for Hypertension Following Childbirth
New research shows that 1 in 10 pregnant people may develop hypertension within a year of giving birth, even with no prior history of high blood pressure. The highest risk was associated with people over 35, current or former smokers, or people who delivered their babies by c-section. Black people...
A new wave of companies is making testosterone easily available online. The authors of a recent study say there could be risks to patients.
A new study says that direct-to-consumer companies may not be educating patients about the risks of testosterone.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Artificial intelligence model predicts onset within 12 hours
Researchers recently created an artificial intelligence model that predicts diabetes onset with 12 hours of blood glucose data collected from a wearable device. They say their model could aid the diagnosis of prediabetes and help prevent type 2 diabetes. How the AI model will impact rates of type 2 diabetes...
Here’s What You Should Know About the Link Between High Blood Pressure and Heart Failure
We’ve all been there: The nurse places a blood pressure cuff around your upper arm, squeezes that little bulb that makes the cuff inflate, and voilà—you get a reading. A normal blood pressure measurement is less than 120/80 mmHg; it’s considered elevated when it’s greater than 130/81. Doctors make a big fuss about this number because high blood pressure, or hypertension, can set the stage for various forms of heart disease, including heart failure.
physiciansweekly.com
Examining Use of Medications Linked With Weight Gain
Obesity among adults in the United States has been increasing since the 1980s, with the trend continuing during the past 20 years, according to Craig M. Hales, MD, MPH, MS. In the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2017-2018, the incidence of obesity (BMI ≥30 kg/m2) among adults aged 20 and older was 42.4%, and the incidence of class 3 obesity (BMI ≥40 kg/m2) was 9.2%. “Although the high prevalence of obesity can be tied to greater calorie intake and lower energy expenditure, other factors such as medication use may also play a role,” he says.
MedicalXpress
Consumer Health: Who is at risk for inflammatory bowel disease?
Researchers estimate that more than half a million people in the U.S. have Crohn's disease, and 600,000 to 900,000 people in the U.S. have ulcerative colitis, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Inflammatory bowel disease is an umbrella term used to describe disorders that...
MedicalXpress
10 ways to prevent diabetes complications
More than 37 million people in the U.S. have diabetes, and more than 96 million adults in the U.S.—over one-third—have prediabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Diabetes mellitus refers to a group of diseases that affect how your body uses blood sugar. The underlying...
MedicalXpress
New mobile health technology for sleep apnea care to address individual patient needs
Sleeping with a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, or CPAP, machine is the most effective treatment for sleep apnea, yet getting patients to use the devices consistently remains a major challenge. Now, a development by University of Chicago Medicine and Northwestern University scientists gives both patients and physicians a new tool for monitoring adherence to therapy.
L.A. Weekly
Simultaneous Alcohol And Cannabis Use Is Increasing In These States
The greater the availability and opportunity to access cannabis through legal supply chains may explain the increases in simultaneous cannabis/alcohol use, finds new research. Marijuana legalization is increasing the simultaneous use of alcohol and marijuana, a combination that, while common, has some negative side effects associated with it. Researchers from...
L.A. Weekly
California Raises Minimum Wage To Ease Cost Of Living Strain – But Will it Work?
Californians (like residents in other states) are terribly affected by the recession. The government now offers a solution and in January, California will raise the minimum wage for its residents — but not everyone thinks the solution is that simple. Starting in 2023, Californians will receive a $15.50 minimum wage, regardless of size of employer.
L.A. Weekly
Tyraa Nicole Caldwell’s sharp business sense and knowledge in the world of real estate turn heads around and how.
She is not just a real estate broker and entrepreneur but has also turned into an educator and mentor for people in new business startups and real estate. The more we talk about people making it huge in their respective industries and doing it all independently, the more we feel the need to talk about them. Ever wondered why? Because most of these success stories that people hear about today across industries of the world are either of youngsters or of women. Women entrepreneurs, especially, have been those who have literally stunned people worldwide and have turned heads around them and their work in their industries. These rare gems are those who never shy away from taking the required risks in their journeys and, in the process, also make sure to think beyond the “usual” to create success much beyond what they expect out of themselves and, most importantly, to inspire others through the same. We couldn’t help but notice the rise of one such incredible business personality, a woman who believed in her dreams and who put in exemplary efforts to chase them and attain them; we are talking about Tyraa Nicole Caldwell.
healthcareguys.com
Blood Pressure Treatment For High & Low Blood Pressure
The force with which the blood pushes against the artery walls is called ‘blood pressure.’ When this pressure is higher than normal, then it’s called high blood pressure or hypertension, and the opposite condition is called ‘hypotension’. High blood pressure is a condition that could take years to develop without showing any signs or symptoms, but throughout this time, it would have done enough damage to your health. High blood pressure is identified as primary and secondary, where the former doesn’t have any known cause while the latter has.
Comments / 0