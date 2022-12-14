Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Justice Court Relocates
After a seven-month remodel, the Flathead County Justice Court has relocated to the former Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) building to a new location west of the Justice Center at 935 First Avenue West. The new justice court is part of a multi-phase project to expand county services and to...
Gov. Gianforte donates part of salary to Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry
Gov. Gianforte has donated a quarter of his annual salary to the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry.
Flathead Beacon
MDT Awards Sidewalk Project to Columbia Falls
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) awarded the city of Columbia Falls a project to construct a shared-use path and sidewalk through its Transportation Alternatives Program. The project will include creating approximately three-quarters of a mile of pathway that will run along the east side of 4th Avenue West beginning...
Lake County Leader
Public Law 280 reaches "a breaking point"
Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought...
Thoughts of traffic, development
Growth and development are inevitable in the Flathead. It is only a matter of deciding how, where and when such growth should occur for the long-term health and sustainability of our residents. Like all subdivisions, the developer and their technical staff do not intentionally plan or design for human death. City staff and authorities responsible for reviewing and approving such subdivisions equally do not intentionally act to facilitate human death. Neither of course ultimately accepts any legal or financial responsibility for such outcomes from residential development. Yet ... the reality is human injury and even death can and do occur...
railfan.com
Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold
ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Man Dies While Snowmobiling in Canyon Creek
Search and rescue (SAR) teams on Dec. 14 recovered the body of an 87-year-old Whitefish man who was snowmobiling solo in Canyon Creek outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary after he was reported missing the day before, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Two Bear Air located Charles...
Man dies in house fire north of Polebridge
Columbia Falls and Blankenship firefighters responded to a fatal house fire up the North Fork Saturday morning. Columbia Falls Fire chief Karl Weeks said the cabin was located 18 miles north of Polebridge. Firefighters were dispatched at 6:02 a.m., but because of the distance to the fire, arrived at 7:39 a.m. It was 53 miles up bad roads to the scene of the blaze. By then, the cabin was flattened and all that was left were some propane lines still burning. Firefighters later found a man and his dog in the remains of the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Weeks said. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said the man’s remains were taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for DNA analysis. The man lived alone and neighbors who may have known the victim’s family members are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (406) 758-5610. Having next of kin can be critical in positively identifying the victim, Heino noted. Firefighters were off the scene at 12:33 p.m. According to social media posts, a candlelight vigil for the man is planned for 5 p.m. Friday.
Flu, Covid cases on the rise
By MATT BALDWIN For the Hungry Horse News Influenza cases in Montana hit a sharp rise at the start of December, with nearly 1,000 new cases and more than 50 new hospitalizations reported statewide last week. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services weekly influenza report, cases and hospitalizations have rapidly increased in recent weeks and are far ahead of historical averages for this time of year. Season to date, the department has reported 2,708 total flu cases, 120 hospitalizations and two deaths associated with flu. Flathead County reported 73 new cases during the week ending Dec. 3. Logan Health Medical Center officials...
Man arrested without incident after high speed chase
A man wanted on a felony warrant out of Lincoln County led Montana Highway Patrol troopers on a long distance high speed chase Friday afternoon, but gave up peacefully in the end. According to trooper Laramie Stefani, the pursuit began near Browning on Highway 2 for Richard Mongan of Kalispell. The initial chase was called off because of road conditions, but Stefani picked up the pursuit of the white pickup Mongan was driving near Nyack Flats. Flathead County Sheriff’s Deputies as well as more Highway Patrol Troopers assisted and spike strips were put down, blowing out at least one tire on Mongan’s truck. Mongan pulled over near Lake Five and was taken into custody without incident, Stefani said. Mongan was additionally charged with eluding arrest and criminal endangerment. Laramie said he didn’t know the exact charge Mongan faced out of Lincoln County.
Crews searching for 87-year-old missing snowmobiler near Whitefish
Crews are searching for an 87-year-old snowmobiler who has been reported missing in the Whitefish area.
In the minority
I know I have not written a column for several weeks. Usually, when I don’t write it is because not much has happened on the North Fork. That is not the case this time. If anything there has been more happening than usual in the Fall. Biggest thing was the election. All of the hype only succeeded in making me disgusted with both political parties. One candidate calling their opponent a snake, the other ridiculing a lawyer for defending an accused rapist. The only bright spot was the House District 3 race. Both candidates were young recent graduates from Columbia Falls...
The Blotter: Ice fishing after curfew
Dec. 7 A concerned student informed police after reading a school shooting threat written in the bathroom at the high school. A man reported being stalked by his ex wife who was interested in what he was doing. Police had to escort a belligerent man who was bothering a family at the North Fork Trailer Park. Dec. 8 A van with out of state plates and an intoxicated driver was seen tailgating and swerving through Columbia Falls. Dec. 9 A driver complained to police when stuck in traffic that a neighboring car’s music was too loud. A female was seen snooping through employee’s...
NBCMontana
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week
A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
Strange diseases are spreading in Blackfeet Country. Can canines track down the culprits?
The sun is setting in Glacier County, Montana. Souta Calling Last guns her diesel-powered white GMC pickup truck east on Highway 2. The car following her can barely keep up as she hurtles across the dimming prairie, one hand resting lightly on the steering wheel, her eyes scanning the side of the highway. Calling Last, a researcher and an enrolled member of the Blood Tribe — one of the four nations that make up the Blackfoot Confederacy — grew up on the Blackfeet reservation. She knows this landscape by heart.
Toys for Tots sees a great response again this year
About 100 volunteers came out Sunday to the Kalispell National Guard Armory to unload thousands of toys for the annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. The program will serve about 800 local families again this year, said coordinator Kelly Hamilton of Columbia Falls. All of the toys are brand new, still in packaging. In addition to toys, about $30,000 in cash was raised through a radiothon by members of Bee Broadcasting, so the program can go out and buy more toys if need be. The volunteers came from all over the valley, Hamilton said — church groups, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, 4-H...
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
In Oberling case, does art survive the artist?
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Nick Oberling case has also created ripples across the local art world, with his art taken off walls in some venues and shows that were scheduled for 2023 put on hold. Oberling, the renowned Hungry Horse landscape painter was well established — and well-liked — in the art community. In July, Oberling was accused of trying to electrocute his significant other while she took a shower at the couple’s Hungry Horse home on July 24. He allegedly hot-wired the soap dish to a cord and then plugged it into an electrical outlet, shocking his female partner. Just two days...
PHOTOS: Shop with a Cop
The annual event takes less fortunate youngsters in Columbia Falls and their families on a Christmas shopping trip so they can have a nice holiday. The event is funded through donations to the Columbia Falls Police Association. ...
Loretta Fauske, 89
Loretta Irene Fauske died December 8, 2022, in Columbia Falls, Montana. Service details are pending. Loretta is survived by her children Diana Motichka, Rodney Fauske, Janice Judd and Sue Culbert. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Loretta’s family.
Hungry Horse News
Columbia Falls, MT
The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.https://hungryhorsenews.com/
