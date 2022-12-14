ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Justice Court Relocates

After a seven-month remodel, the Flathead County Justice Court has relocated to the former Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) building to a new location west of the Justice Center at 935 First Avenue West. The new justice court is part of a multi-phase project to expand county services and to...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

MDT Awards Sidewalk Project to Columbia Falls

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) awarded the city of Columbia Falls a project to construct a shared-use path and sidewalk through its Transportation Alternatives Program. The project will include creating approximately three-quarters of a mile of pathway that will run along the east side of 4th Avenue West beginning...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Lake County Leader

Public Law 280 reaches "a breaking point"

Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Thoughts of traffic, development

Growth and development are inevitable in the Flathead. It is only a matter of deciding how, where and when such growth should occur for the long-term health and sustainability of our residents. Like all subdivisions, the developer and their technical staff do not intentionally plan or design for human death. City staff and authorities responsible for reviewing and approving such subdivisions equally do not intentionally act to facilitate human death. Neither of course ultimately accepts any legal or financial responsibility for such outcomes from residential development. Yet ... the reality is human injury and even death can and do occur...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
railfan.com

Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold

ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Man Dies While Snowmobiling in Canyon Creek

Search and rescue (SAR) teams on Dec. 14 recovered the body of an 87-year-old Whitefish man who was snowmobiling solo in Canyon Creek outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary after he was reported missing the day before, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Two Bear Air located Charles...
WHITEFISH, MT
Hungry Horse News

Man dies in house fire north of Polebridge

Columbia Falls and Blankenship firefighters responded to a fatal house fire up the North Fork Saturday morning. Columbia Falls Fire chief Karl Weeks said the cabin was located 18 miles north of Polebridge. Firefighters were dispatched at 6:02 a.m., but because of the distance to the fire, arrived at 7:39 a.m. It was 53 miles up bad roads to the scene of the blaze. By then, the cabin was flattened and all that was left were some propane lines still burning. Firefighters later found a man and his dog in the remains of the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Weeks said. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said the man’s remains were taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for DNA analysis. The man lived alone and neighbors who may have known the victim’s family members are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (406) 758-5610. Having next of kin can be critical in positively identifying the victim, Heino noted. Firefighters were off the scene at 12:33 p.m. According to social media posts, a candlelight vigil for the man is planned for 5 p.m. Friday.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Flu, Covid cases on the rise

By MATT BALDWIN For the Hungry Horse News Influenza cases in Montana hit a sharp rise at the start of December, with nearly 1,000 new cases and more than 50 new hospitalizations reported statewide last week. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services weekly influenza report, cases and hospitalizations have rapidly increased in recent weeks and are far ahead of historical averages for this time of year. Season to date, the department has reported 2,708 total flu cases, 120 hospitalizations and two deaths associated with flu. Flathead County reported 73 new cases during the week ending Dec. 3. Logan Health Medical Center officials...
MONTANA STATE
Hungry Horse News

Man arrested without incident after high speed chase

A man wanted on a felony warrant out of Lincoln County led Montana Highway Patrol troopers on a long distance high speed chase Friday afternoon, but gave up peacefully in the end. According to trooper Laramie Stefani, the pursuit began near Browning on Highway 2 for Richard Mongan of Kalispell. The initial chase was called off because of road conditions, but Stefani picked up the pursuit of the white pickup Mongan was driving near Nyack Flats. Flathead County Sheriff’s Deputies as well as more Highway Patrol Troopers assisted and spike strips were put down, blowing out at least one tire on Mongan’s truck. Mongan pulled over near Lake Five and was taken into custody without incident, Stefani said. Mongan was additionally charged with eluding arrest and criminal endangerment. Laramie said he didn’t know the exact charge Mongan faced out of Lincoln County.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

In the minority

I know I have not written a column for several weeks. Usually, when I don’t write it is because not much has happened on the North Fork. That is not the case this time. If anything there has been more happening than usual in the Fall. Biggest thing was the election. All of the hype only succeeded in making me disgusted with both political parties. One candidate calling their opponent a snake, the other ridiculing a lawyer for defending an accused rapist. The only bright spot was the House District 3 race. Both candidates were young recent graduates from Columbia Falls...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

The Blotter: Ice fishing after curfew

Dec. 7 A concerned student informed police after reading a school shooting threat written in the bathroom at the high school. A man reported being stalked by his ex wife who was interested in what he was doing. Police had to escort a belligerent man who was bothering a family at the North Fork Trailer Park. Dec. 8 A van with out of state plates and an intoxicated driver was seen tailgating and swerving through Columbia Falls. Dec. 9 A driver complained to police when stuck in traffic that a neighboring car’s music was too loud. A female was seen snooping through employee’s...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week

A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
MONTANA STATE
Grist

Strange diseases are spreading in Blackfeet Country. Can canines track down the culprits?

The sun is setting in Glacier County, Montana. Souta Calling Last guns her diesel-powered white GMC pickup truck east on Highway 2. The car following her can barely keep up as she hurtles across the dimming prairie, one hand resting lightly on the steering wheel, her eyes scanning the side of the highway. Calling Last, a researcher and an enrolled member of the Blood Tribe — one of the four nations that make up the Blackfoot Confederacy — grew up on the Blackfeet reservation. She knows this landscape by heart.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Toys for Tots sees a great response again this year

About 100 volunteers came out Sunday to the Kalispell National Guard Armory to unload thousands of toys for the annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. The program will serve about 800 local families again this year, said coordinator Kelly Hamilton of Columbia Falls. All of the toys are brand new, still in packaging. In addition to toys, about $30,000 in cash was raised through a radiothon by members of Bee Broadcasting, so the program can go out and buy more toys if need be. The volunteers came from all over the valley, Hamilton said — church groups, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, 4-H...
KALISPELL, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
MISSOULA, MT
Hungry Horse News

In Oberling case, does art survive the artist?

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Nick Oberling case has also created ripples across the local art world, with his art taken off walls in some venues and shows that were scheduled for 2023 put on hold. Oberling, the renowned Hungry Horse landscape painter was well established — and well-liked — in the art community. In July, Oberling was accused of trying to electrocute his significant other while she took a shower at the couple’s Hungry Horse home on July 24. He allegedly hot-wired the soap dish to a cord and then plugged it into an electrical outlet, shocking his female partner. Just two days...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

PHOTOS: Shop with a Cop

The annual event takes less fortunate youngsters in Columbia Falls and their families on a Christmas shopping trip so they can have a nice holiday. The event is funded through donations to the Columbia Falls Police Association. ...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Loretta Fauske, 89

Loretta Irene Fauske died December 8, 2022, in Columbia Falls, Montana. Service details are pending. Loretta is survived by her children Diana Motichka, Rodney Fauske, Janice Judd and Sue Culbert. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Loretta’s family.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls, MT
434
Followers
754
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.

 https://hungryhorsenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy