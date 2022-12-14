Columbia Falls and Blankenship firefighters responded to a fatal house fire up the North Fork Saturday morning. Columbia Falls Fire chief Karl Weeks said the cabin was located 18 miles north of Polebridge. Firefighters were dispatched at 6:02 a.m., but because of the distance to the fire, arrived at 7:39 a.m. It was 53 miles up bad roads to the scene of the blaze. By then, the cabin was flattened and all that was left were some propane lines still burning. Firefighters later found a man and his dog in the remains of the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Weeks said. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said the man’s remains were taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for DNA analysis. The man lived alone and neighbors who may have known the victim’s family members are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (406) 758-5610. Having next of kin can be critical in positively identifying the victim, Heino noted. Firefighters were off the scene at 12:33 p.m. According to social media posts, a candlelight vigil for the man is planned for 5 p.m. Friday.

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO