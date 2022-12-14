Alum says ideas, experience key for Gundersen role. Rachel Albrecht always wanted to work for an organization where she could make a difference in her community. “I feel blessed to have found Gundersen,” says the new vice president for Ambulatory Services. “I have the opportunity and privilege every day to work with people who care so much about our patients and their families. People at Gundersen truly live our purpose for improving everyone’s health and well-being.”

