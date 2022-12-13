PAWTUCKET – The road to becoming a highly sought-after recruit started on the bumpy side. For Isaiah Miranda, there was a time in his life when he didn’t consider basketball a big deal. Eventually, he saw the light and changed his tune. His decision to head to N.C. State and compete in the ACC lowered the curtain on a recruiting saga that’s proven to be most intriguing since the city native received his first scholarship offer from Siena College in October 2019 while attending Tolman High School.

