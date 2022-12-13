ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pawtucket Times

Governor taps National Guard to help run warming station

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's governor said Wednesday that he activated the state National Guard to help run a warming station in Providence for the homeless. The move comes as Democratic Gov. Dan McKee faces a lawsuit over his decision to evict people camping in tents outside of Rhode Island’s State House.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

Boston U. 67, Dartmouth 59

DARTMOUTH (4-8) Adelekun 5-8 0-1 11, Haskins 1-4 0-0 2, Neskovic 4-9 0-0 10, Johnson 3-7 3-3 9, Robinson 3-6 0-0 7, Mitchell-Day 1-3 0-2 2, Williams 2-5 0-1 4, Myrthil 0-4 0-0 0, Krystkowiak 2-4 3-5 8, McRae 1-2 0-0 2, Munro 2-3 0-0 4, Blaufeld 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 6-12 59.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Pawtucket Times

TURNING THE CORNER: From getting cut in middle school to landing at N.C. State, it's been quite the journey for Isaiah Miranda

PAWTUCKET – The road to becoming a highly sought-after recruit started on the bumpy side. For Isaiah Miranda, there was a time in his life when he didn’t consider basketball a big deal. Eventually, he saw the light and changed his tune. His decision to head to N.C. State and compete in the ACC lowered the curtain on a recruiting saga that’s proven to be most intriguing since the city native received his first scholarship offer from Siena College in October 2019 while attending Tolman High School.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Pawtucket Times

Boston College 63, Stonehill 56

STONEHILL (4-8) Bergan 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 7-14 5-8 20, Zegarowski 4-8 1-2 12, Burnett 2-9 1-4 5, Stone 1-8 0-0 3, Mack 2-3 0-0 5, Johnson 3-8 0-0 7, Meuser 0-2 0-0 0, Melis 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 21-58 7-14 56. BOSTON COLLEGE (6-6) Bickerstaff 2-4 3-3 7, Langford...
EASTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy