The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
universalhub.com
The City that Only Mostly Sleeps: BU students will soon be able to get tacos until 3 a.m.
The Boston Licensing Board today unanimously approved a request from El Jefe's Taqueria to remain open until 3 a.m. at its outlet on Commonwealth Avenue near the Agganis Arena. The board noted concerns from Boston University and Boston Police about barflies spilling down Comm. Ave., but said El Jefe's owner...
Boston Globe
The place Boston’s Olympic stadium was supposed to go could soon be a railyard
The MBTA board OK’d the purchase of a 24-acre site south of downtown that has long been eyed for development. The industrial area known as Widett Circle essentially remained hidden in plain sight for decades, a nondescript string of low-slung buildings hard by the Southeast Expressway where hundreds of workers toiled away to prepare foods that fed the city.
universalhub.com
Body fished out of Boston Harbor at Long Wharf
No, there is no Smiley Face Killer. Thank you Adam, for nipping in the bud all that smart-alecky foolishness about Smiley Face Killer.
NECN
New Restaurant From Petit Robert Bistro Team Opening in Boston's South End
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like the people behind a French restaurant in the South End of Boston may be opening a new dining spot not too far away. According to a post from BosGuy, the Petit Robert Bistro team is apparently opening a restaurant...
universalhub.com
Meet Boston's newest giant head
The Creative, which joins Boston's pantheon of giant-head statues, sits outside the new home of the Boston Arts Academy on Ipswich Street in the Fenway. Simon Donovan, who created the work - commissioned by the city for the new school building - along with Ben Olmstead, explains the statue:. We...
New developments look to bridge areas on either side of Mass. Pike
For the first time in decades, major air rights projects are underway in Boston. Back Bay and Fenway are two of Boston’s most vibrant, heavily trafficked neighborhoods. But for years, traveling between the two has not been easy for those on foot. Now, a series of developments are in...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
MassDOT Plans to Tweak Its Highway ‘Blunder’ in Back Bay
MassDOT recently committed to building two highway projects near Boston’s Kenmore Square that would scale down the convoluted tangle of highway ramps around Storrow Drive and the Fenway and make room for a partial restoration of the historic parklands that once joined the Back Bay Fens and the Charles River.
rnbcincy.com
Boston Approves Creation of Reparations Task Force
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Boston’s City Council unanimously approved the creation of a reparations commission. As reported by WGBH, the city council’s move will establish a five-person task force to consider proposals on reparations. It could require the task force to make...
Eater
A Hyde Park Bakery Supplied Coffee Cake to the Royals During Their Boston Visit
During a radio appearance on GBH this week, Mayor Michelle Wu disclosed that the city snagged coffee cake from Hyde Park bakery My Grandma’s of New England to serve to the royals while they were in town earlier this month. The Boston Globe reports that the bakery donated three cakes for Wu to have on hand while welcoming Prince William and Kate: granny smith apple, a “Red, White, and Blue Patriot” cake with cranberries and blueberries, and the bakery’s most popular flavor, cinnamon walnut. Owner Bob Katz tells the Globe that he sent over two more cakes, chocolate and pineapple coconut, for the royals to bring home to the kids.
Beloved Italian Restaurant In Braintree Reopening…Kinda
A restaurant that has been closed since July is coming back to life, but not exactly how patrons might have expected. Maria's Restaurant, an Italian and Greek eatery at 240 Quincy Avenue in Braintree, has new owners and a new name – but will allegedly be similar to the original restaura…
Highway sign falls onto 93 North in Somerville, hits driver
A highway sign hanging over a major Boston roadway and hit a driver below on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, a 25-year-old Quincy was struck in her vehicle when the Green MassDOT sign toppled onto Route 93 North shortly after 9:00 a.m. The woman was not injured by...
Here are the best restaurants in Boston right now, according to OpenTable users
The top restaurant in Boston this month is Beacon Hill Books and Cafe, according to OpenTable users. Each month, the company compiles a list of diners’ favorite restaurants in the area, according to more than 400,000 user reviews. Beacon Hill Books and Cafe topped the list for December. The...
vanyaland.com
Boston Music Awards 2022: Here are the winners from Big Night Live
The annual Boston Music Awards went down this evening at its new home of Big Night Live in North Station, with the city’s tidal wave of a hip-hop scene taking center stage. Weaved in around a string of animated live performances — kei, Alisa Amador, STEFAN THEV, GA-20, Salem Wolves, The Q-Tip Bandits, and Aaron & The Lord all impressed — and a heavy contingent of networking, socializing, and photo-taking, plenty of vinyl was handed out across 41 categories.
Boston police locate 15-year-old girl last seen playing in basketball game
BOSTON — Boston police have cancelled the missing person alert for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, was not seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
wgbh.org
How Logan Airport almost destroyed East Boston — and how East Boston is still fighting back
The Price of Flight, Part I on Morning Edition | Dec. 13, 2022. As a child growing up in East Boston, Fran Riley delighted in chasing after frogs, collecting fireflies in a jar and relaxing in the shade of towering oak and elm trees. Riley, now 79, still remembers the gaiety of family picnics, when the sound of accordions and violins would float through her neighborhood.
For $38m, a Boston penthouse where your neighbor is the sky
The newly renovated condominium combines two units and captures views of the city skyline and the Charles River via walls of windows. The city lights viewed from Unit 5801 and 5802 at 1 Dalton St. in Boston are manufactured constellations beautiful in their own way. This expansive penthouse underwent a renovation the Lagasse Group completed this year, and here, that gorgeous view and the heavens above it take center stage.
Man who tried to dive out high-rise window in Boston following discovery of body to face a judge
BOSTON — A man who tried to dive out of a high-rise window in Boston following the discovery of a body is slated to face a judge on Wednesday. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.
Mayor Wu Announces Two-Day Hockey Fan Festival on City Hall Plaza
Family-friendly festivities to precede 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. BOSTON – Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the National Hockey League (NHL®) will hold NHL Winter Classic Plaza™, a two-day free, non-ticketed fan festival on December 30th and December 31st on the newly reopened City Hall Plaza. City Hall Plaza will host interactive hockey-themed activities, including appearances by Boston Bruins alumni. NHL Winter Classic Plaza™ builds up to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, an outdoor regular season hockey game that this year will be at Fenway Park on January 2nd, 2023.
universalhub.com
Extensive revamp proposed for Franklin Park
WBUR reports on proposed upgrades released by the city yesterday. Much of the money for the work will come from the roughly $150 million that Millennium Partners paid for a condemned city parking garage in Winthrop Square downtown, which it razed to make way for a mixed-use 55-story tower now nearing completion. Some $56 million of the money was earmarked for upgrade work at Franklin Park and Boston Common.
Boston Globe
New life for old plans to revive the long-empty Alexandra Hotel
Plans to convert the long-abandoned hotel on Mass. Ave. into condos just cleared their final city approval. Next up? Financing. Arthur F. “Bud” Larievy III used to walk past the long-dilapidated Alexandra Hotel at the corner of Massachusetts Ave. and Washington Street with a sense of longing, of sadness, of nostalgia.
