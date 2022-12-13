Read full article on original website
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Town Residents Spoke Out and a Decision Was Announced on the Dedham Christmas TreeThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Claiming to be cops, suspects pistol-whip and zip-tie residents in Providence home invasion
A police official said investigators believe the incident was targeted.
Fall River police open internal probe after officer charged at Foxwoods casino
Police confirmed the charge came after an "altercation" at the resort casino.
ABC6.com
4 men wanted in connection to ‘violent’ home invasion in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Four men are wanted in connection to a “violent” home invasion in Providence early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Trask Street. According to a police report obtained by ABC 6 News, police were called to the home at...
newbedfordguide.com
57-year old New Bedford woman charged with cyber crimes
“At 1:13 p.m. on Dec. 7, Cranston Police arrested Lori Levasseur, 57, of 136 Blackstone St., New Bedford, MA, on a Cranston Police Arrest Warrant for Domestic Cyberstalking and Cyber Harassment as a result of the suspect coming into headquarters. Levasseur awaited arraignment by a Justice of the Peace.” -Cranston...
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing cousin in Westerly
A Connecticut man convicted of shooting and killing his cousin in Westerly has been sentenced to life in prison, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office.
Attleboro Murder Suspect Caught at Guatemala Shrimp Farm
ATTLEBORO — One of the most wanted fugitives in Massachusetts — sought in connection to an Attleboro murder 30 years ago — has been caught hiding out at a shrimp farm in Guatemala. Massachusetts State Police say Mario Garcia is the main suspect in a 1991 fatal...
ABC6.com
Attleboro man indicted in connection to decades-old Fairhaven rape case
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — A Bristol County grand jury indicted an Attleboro man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl more than 20 years ago in Fairhaven. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Wednesday that Patrick Avila was charged with rape of a child with force. On Oct. 26,...
GoLocalProv
Student in Central High Fight Charged As Adult — And Being Held as Bail Violator for Prior Arrests
One of three students seen assaulting another student at Central High School two weeks ago is being held at the Rhode Island Department of Corrections intake center and is being charged as an adult, GoLocal has learned. On November 30, GoLocal received a copy of a video that shows the...
ABC6.com
6 Providence men accused of stealing nearly $18K from Home Depot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Six Providence men were accused of stealing nearly $18,000 worth of Home Depot products in Boston earlier this month. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said that on Dec. 9, Boston police went to the Home Depot at VFT Parkway and spoke with the store’s loss prevention officer.
Providence man found guilty in deadly 2021 shooting
Andrew Mangru, 23, was convicted of second-degree murder and other charges in the August 2021 death of Andrei Bonilla.
Man killed in Rehoboth crash identified
The investigation continues into a crash that killed an Attleboro man Tuesday afternoon.
1 killed, 5 injured in Rehoboth crash
Police are investigating after an Attleboro man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
16-year-old struck by car in Warwick
An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old girl was struck by a car in Warwick early Wednesday morning.
Turnto10.com
Police warn of item tracking devices being misused to track people instead
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Apple AirTags and similar small devices are intended to help people keep track of their items but when happens when they're secretly being used to keep track of people?. Barrington Police Chief Michael Correia said two different people found tracking devices hidden on their cars...
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations
A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
Providence man to be sentenced in $6K drug trafficking case
A Providence man pleaded guilty to trafficking $6,300 in cocaine and fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
Fall River daycare broken into twice in 2 days
Police were first called to the Pumpkin Patch Childcare Center on South Main Street on Saturday, after a reported break-in.
ABC6.com
Woonsocket man pleads guilty to federal drug charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket man busted for his involvement in a drug trafficking bust in 2020 pleaded guilty to federal charges Monday. Michael Wilkerson, 38, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Wilkerson was arrested in Oct. 2020 as part...
YAHOO!
This Diman teacher was accused of indecent assault and fired. A jury found him not guilty.
FALL RIVER — After just 20 minutes of deliberation on Monday, a jury acquitted a former Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School plumbing instructor and hockey coach of indecent assault and battery on a 14-year-old female student last April. Leonard Dutra Jr., who has maintained his innocence and reportedly...
Former New Bedford Priest Under Investigation for Misconduct
FALL RIVER — The Fall River Diocese says a priest who formerly worked in parishes in New Bedford and Seekonk has been placed on leave while he is being investigated for misconduct. Father David Sharland is facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct that the diocese did not disclose, but described...
