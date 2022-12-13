ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

WTNH.com

State police seek information in Killingly evading crash

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are seeking help from the public in regard to an evading crash in Killingly on Tuesday. State police said they were called to the KB Ambulance garage on Westcott Road in Danielson on December 13. Surveillance video shows a white Ford Escape backing into one of the ambulance bay doors.
KILLINGLY, CT
nrinow.news

Two hospitalized following two-vehicle crash on Victory Highway

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Both drivers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in North Smithfield Tuesday evening. Emergency personnel were called to the scene at the corner of Victory Highway and Carpenter Street around 6 p.m. and lined the busy roadway after the accident, which involved an SUV and a car, according to North Smithfield Fire & Rescue Chief David Chartier.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
whdh.com

Car goes up in flames in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went up in flames on I-495 in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the incident around 12:10 a.m. and were able to quickly get the fire under control. Officials said everyone was able to get out of the vehicle safely. (Copyright (c) 2022...
WRENTHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police investigating after 56-year-old Bristol County man killed due to afternoon highway crash

Police are investigating after a 56-year-old Bristol County man was killed in a highway crash Sunday afternoon. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Sunday, just after 4:15 p.m., Troopers from State Police Headquarters, as well as members of the Smithfield Police and Fire Departments, responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 295 South in the Town of Smithfield.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
newbedfordguide.com

57-year old New Bedford woman charged with cyber crimes

“At 1:13 p.m. on Dec. 7, Cranston Police arrested Lori Levasseur, 57, of 136 Blackstone St., New Bedford, MA, on a Cranston Police Arrest Warrant for Domestic Cyberstalking and Cyber Harassment as a result of the suspect coming into headquarters. Levasseur awaited arraignment by a Justice of the Peace.” -Cranston...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Pawtucket Times

Natick police officer pleads guilty to indecent assault

NATICK, Mass. (AP) — A Natick police sergeant has pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery related to the inappropriate touching of a female dispatcher, according to the county prosecutor and police chief. The police officer remains on unpaid administrative leave and the Natick Select Board...
NATICK, MA

