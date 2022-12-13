Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenWorcester, MA
Town Residents Spoke Out and a Decision Was Announced on the Dedham Christmas TreeThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Related
Man killed in Rehoboth crash identified
The investigation continues into a crash that killed an Attleboro man Tuesday afternoon.
16-year-old struck by car in Warwick
An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old girl was struck by a car in Warwick early Wednesday morning.
WTNH.com
State police seek information in Killingly evading crash
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are seeking help from the public in regard to an evading crash in Killingly on Tuesday. State police said they were called to the KB Ambulance garage on Westcott Road in Danielson on December 13. Surveillance video shows a white Ford Escape backing into one of the ambulance bay doors.
1 killed, 5 injured in Rehoboth crash
Police are investigating after an Attleboro man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
East Greenwich man reported missing
The East Greenwich Police Department said they're searching for 33-year-old David A. Craig.
nrinow.news
Two hospitalized following two-vehicle crash on Victory Highway
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Both drivers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in North Smithfield Tuesday evening. Emergency personnel were called to the scene at the corner of Victory Highway and Carpenter Street around 6 p.m. and lined the busy roadway after the accident, which involved an SUV and a car, according to North Smithfield Fire & Rescue Chief David Chartier.
Claiming to be cops, suspects pistol-whip and zip-tie residents in Providence home invasion
A police official said investigators believe the incident was targeted.
Smithfield crash victim remembered as ‘one-in-a-million guy’
Anthony Manieri was driving in the high-speed lane on I-295 South in Smithfield Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his pickup truck, according to police.
Fall River police open internal probe after officer charged at Foxwoods casino
Police confirmed the charge came after an "altercation" at the resort casino.
ABC6.com
4 men wanted in connection to ‘violent’ home invasion in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Four men are wanted in connection to a “violent” home invasion in Providence early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Trask Street. According to a police report obtained by ABC 6 News, police were called to the home at...
Woman charged with DUI after crashing into a building in New London: PD
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was charged with DUI after crashing into a building in New London on Sunday morning. Police said just after 2 a.m., officers responded to Ocean Avenue for the report of a one-car crash. When officers arrived, they determined the driver struck a concrete staircase that was attached to […]
whdh.com
Car goes up in flames in Wrentham
WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went up in flames on I-495 in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the incident around 12:10 a.m. and were able to quickly get the fire under control. Officials said everyone was able to get out of the vehicle safely. (Copyright (c) 2022...
fallriverreporter.com
Police investigating after 56-year-old Bristol County man killed due to afternoon highway crash
Police are investigating after a 56-year-old Bristol County man was killed in a highway crash Sunday afternoon. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Sunday, just after 4:15 p.m., Troopers from State Police Headquarters, as well as members of the Smithfield Police and Fire Departments, responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 295 South in the Town of Smithfield.
newbedfordguide.com
57-year old New Bedford woman charged with cyber crimes
“At 1:13 p.m. on Dec. 7, Cranston Police arrested Lori Levasseur, 57, of 136 Blackstone St., New Bedford, MA, on a Cranston Police Arrest Warrant for Domestic Cyberstalking and Cyber Harassment as a result of the suspect coming into headquarters. Levasseur awaited arraignment by a Justice of the Peace.” -Cranston...
Missing East Greenwich man found dead
The East Greenwich man reported missing Wednesday has been found dead, according to the DEM.
ABC6.com
Attleboro man indicted in connection to decades-old Fairhaven rape case
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — A Bristol County grand jury indicted an Attleboro man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl more than 20 years ago in Fairhaven. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Wednesday that Patrick Avila was charged with rape of a child with force. On Oct. 26,...
Turnto10.com
Police warn of item tracking devices being misused to track people instead
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Apple AirTags and similar small devices are intended to help people keep track of their items but when happens when they're secretly being used to keep track of people?. Barrington Police Chief Michael Correia said two different people found tracking devices hidden on their cars...
Pawtucket Times
Natick police officer pleads guilty to indecent assault
NATICK, Mass. (AP) — A Natick police sergeant has pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery related to the inappropriate touching of a female dispatcher, according to the county prosecutor and police chief. The police officer remains on unpaid administrative leave and the Natick Select Board...
fallriverreporter.com
Several firefighters recognized after helping rescue injured and lost kayaker
Fire Chief Steven Pinch has announced that several members of the Union Fire District were honored by the South Kingstown Police Department earlier this month for their part in helping to locate and rescue a lost kayaker in the Chipuxet River over the summer. On December 1, the South Kingstown...
Providence to install 60 more license plate cameras
Public safety officials also reviewed the city's crime statistics over the past 10 years.
Comments / 0