ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francisville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Melba's give free Louisiana holiday book with po-boy

Christmas in Louisiana gets a new twist in book by a local author, with free signed copies being offered with the purchase of a po-boy from Melba's Sunday at noon. "There Ain't No Reindeer on the Bayou" by Brandi Reynaud will be offered at the 1525 Elysian Fields Ave. restaurant until 1 p.m.
LOUISIANA STATE
brentwoodnewsla.com

“Bella Petite Beverages”: The Hottest New Trend in LA and Growing Around the World!

Have you ever tried zero alcohol-infused wines? It’s all the goodness of real wine without the alcohol and all of its complex carbohydrates, calories and sugars. Bella is not just zero-alcohol wine, it’s infused zero-alcohol wine. Bella infuses their wines, sangrias and amazing bubblies with natural USDA-certified organic hemp, giving you a healthier natural relaxing and enjoyable experience.
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianalottery.com

No Louisiana-Based Drawings on Christmas Day

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation announced that there will be no Pick 3, Pick 4 or Pick 5 drawings on Sunday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day. In accordance with Lottery policy, no drawings for Louisiana-based games take place on Christmas Day or Easter Sunday. Lottery offices will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday from Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26 as well as for the New Year’s holiday from Friday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 2.
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Could North Louisiana get a white Christmas?

Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

$100,000 scratch-off ticket sold at Gonzales grocery store

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Someone will be having a very merry Christmas after a $100,000 scratch-off ticket was sold in a local grocery store in Gonzales. The 20X scratch-off ticket was sold at Lamendola Supermarket on Thursday, according to Louisiana Lottery. This type of scratch-off ticket sells for $5 and the odds of winning the $100,000 prize are 1 in 341,080.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Sheriff’s office looking for missing St. Helena Parish teen girl

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The sheriff’s office in St. Helena Parish says they need help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said 14-year-old Ryleigh Mercier was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. She is described as having blond hair, weighing 100 pounds and being five-foot-three tall and last seen wearing black gym shorts and a white shirt.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Price is Right Live Coming to Louisiana

I don't think it would be a stretch to say there isn't anyone who doesn't remember staying home from school, eating a grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, and watching the Price is Right. Well now you have the chance to catch the Price is Right Live at a town...
MONROE, LA
beckersasc.com

American College of Gastroenterology honors Louisiana physician

The American College of Gastroenterology has awarded its 2022 Willaim D. Carey award to James Hobley, MD, a physician at Shreveport, La.-based GastroIntestinal Specialists, according to a Dec. 15 report from KTBS. The annual award is given to a physician who serves on the ACG board and college, and has...
SHREVEPORT, LA
theadvocate.com

Tornado warnings issued for communities south and east of Baton Rouge; see radar

A volatile storm system prompted tornado warnings for communities south and east of Baton Rouge during the lunch hour, and bad weather extended back into Acadiana and into Mississippi. Possible tornadoes were reported near Donaldsonville, Greensburg, Covington, Kentwood, Bogalusa and northeast of Hammond. There were no immediate confirmed reports of...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy