Wilmington police chief selected to lead St. Louis PD
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki hasn’t yet said how the city plans to replace police Chief Robert Tracy, who on Tuesday was selected to lead the St. Louis, Missouri Police Department. Tracy’s selection as the Gateway City’s top cop was announced by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Tuesday morning. It’s the first time in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s 214-year ... Read More
wilmingtonde.gov
Mayor Mike Purzycki Issues a Statement Regarding the Departure of Chief Tracy for St. Louis
“I offer my sincere congratulations to Chief Tracy on his selection as Police Commissioner of St. Louis. I wish nothing but the best for the Chief, Brenda, and their family as they embark on new opportunities and challenges in St. Louis. The Chief came to Wilmington during a very difficult time and leaves almost six years later with record reductions in homicides, the lowest violence in a decade, the lowest number of complaints against our police officers, and a very high level of officer retention. He institutionalized Wilmington’s crime analysis systems and his improvements will be preserved in the upcoming change in leadership. Most important he built deep relationships with the community and the clergy. We are grateful to the Chief for his service to our City and wish him and the citizens of St. Louis well. Chief Tracy will continue to hold the position of Police Chief in Wilmington through January 6. Between now and then, I’ll have more to say about the transition to a new police administration.”
Philly Mafia Boss Ran 'Vast Network' In PA, NJ: Feds
A high-ranking member of Philadelphia's underworld will spend five years in federal prison for running a "vast network" of criminal enterprises, federal authorities say. Steven Mazzone, 59-year-old "underboss" of the Philly mafia, previously pleaded guilty in September to racketeering, loansha…
St. Louis Man Sells Car, Is Immediately Robbed of Proceeds in CWE
Police believe the individuals who bought the car were not connected to the robbery
WDEL 1150AM
Howard to host basketball showcase on Saturday
The holiday season can be a time to bring family and friends together, and for the Delaware high school basketball community, a chance to test itself against some of the region's best teams. Included among the many events over the next two weeks is the Urban Youth Winter Showcase at...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Reading Champion crowned
DELAWARE – Fair View Elementary student Reid Chandler was crowned Delaware State Reading Champion for his participation in the Malcolm Youth Literacy Initiative. Reid read for a total of 6,670 minutes – more than 100 hours of reading in just a few weeks. City of Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen presented the award to him.
Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood resigns
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – On Thursday, Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood resigned, the department announced. Until a successor has been found, Norristown Police Lt. Michael Bishop will serve as Acting Police Chief.Wood was sworn in as chief almost a year ago to this day. He had worked for the Philadelphia Police Department before switching to Norristown police."While we were all surprised by the sudden departure of Chief Wood, we wish him well and will continue our forward progress in the Police Department and the Municipality," Municipal Administrator Crandall O. Jones said.The police department in Norristown employs 70 police officers and 30 civilian staff.
Philly man indicted in killing of EHT man inside casino hotel room
A Philadelphia man has been indicted on charges he stabbed a man to death inside the victim’s hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort. Andrew Osborne, 34, allegedly fled the room in the victim’s clothing, and then left the Atlantic City casino with his wife less than an hour later.
phl17.com
Delaware State Police arrest Philadelphia woman for Carjacking
Delaware State Police have arrested a Philadelphia woman for a carjacking that occurred in Lewes, Delaware. State troopers responded at 5:48 a.m. on December 15th, to the 1700 block of Valley Drive for a reported carjacking. State troopers stated the incident occurred when a 56-year-old victim remotely started her car...
Pennsylvania youth center had ‘dangerous’ lack of oversight; Teens beat up by guards
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A southeastern Pennsylvania county ran a juvenile detention center where troubled teens were beaten up by guards, sexually harassed, locked in seclusion for long periods without a court order and treated like criminals, a state grand jury said in a report released Tuesday. The 208-page report described what the state attorney […]
Montco School Admin Embezzled $579K, Opened Cards In Employees' Names: DA
A private school administrator in Montgomery County is accused of embezzling more than half a million dollars, opening credit accounts in her employees' names, and using the money to live a lavish lifestyle, authorities say. Katherine Paprocka, 36, of Paoli, was arraigned on dozens of felony charges Tuesday, Dec. 13...
Developer eyes apartment conversion for north St. Louis school closed since 2009
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis is pursuing the maximum amount of tax incentives possible for a developer seeking to convert a long-closed school in north St. Louis into apartments. Fleur De Lis Development Corp. is pursuing an $18.5 million residential and retail redevelopment of Simmons School,...
Philadelphia man charged for delivering drugs causing death in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in connection to a drug delivery in Montgomery County that ended in a woman's death, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. Christian Talman is accused of delivering drugs to a 37-year-old woman in East Norriton Township in July.The woman was later found dead in her home on Washington Avenue in East Norriton Township. The cause of death has been ruled an overdose.Police say an autopsy further revealed the cause of death was fentanyl, xylazine and amphetamine toxicity.Police also found a drawstring bag that contained six purple-tinted glassine bags that contained...
buffalonynews.net
Delaware Park Casino & Racing Donates $7,000 and Hundreds of New Toys to the Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Delaware Park Casino & Racing presented Toys for Tots with a check for $7,000 today, comprised of proceeds from unused slot vouchers and a large cash supplement from Delaware Park. Also donated: a vast amount of toys from a six-week collection period, graciously contributed by Casino guests, as well as 50 make-up kits and 50 basketballs, purchased by Delaware Park. Ron Baumann, President and General Manager of Delaware Park Casino & Racing said, 'In the spirit of the season, our guest participation has been exemplary this month. We are so happy to help spread holiday cheer to local children via these gifts.'
WFMZ-TV Online
Former administrator stole $500K from Montco private school, DA says
EAST NORRITON TWP., Pa. - The former senior administrator of a private school in Montgomery County is accused of stealing more than a half-million dollars from the school. Katherine Paprocka, 36, is behind bars on multiple felony charges in the theft from Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton Township, the county district attorney said Wednesday.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Airbnb to offer apartment rental program in Wilmington
Two Wilmington apartment buildings will be part of a new program from Airbnb. The program is designed for renters who want to find a place where they live where they can host 0ffer the unit for Airbnb guests. More than 175 Airbnb-friendly apartment buildings in 25-plus markets across the US...
Woman shot at bar in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 63-year-old woman is in stable conditon after she was shot at a bar in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning.The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 54th Street Lounge at 54th Street and Wyalusing Avenue, authorities say.Police say the shooter opened the door to the bar and fired at least three shots, hitting the victim in the leg.No one else at the bar was injured.Police have not made any arrests and the motive for the shooting is under investigation.Detectives are hoping cameras in the bar will help them learn more.
philasun.com
SUBURBAN NEWS: Chester County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program relaunches
Starting Monday, December 12, Chester County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) was relaunched with new eligibility guidelines to support individuals and families facing court-ordered eviction, a utility shutoff, or a need for security deposits to secure permanent affordable housing. “For those who struggle with the many factors that come...
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
temple.edu
President Wingard to move to North Philadelphia
How can Temple University be a better neighbor to local residents? And how can it better engage the campus community? President Jason Wingard has a very personal answer. Next year, President Wingard will move to the North Philadelphia community that surrounds the campus, becoming the first Temple president to live on or near Main Campus in the institution’s recent history.
