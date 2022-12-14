CLIFTON FORGE--Jimmy Fortune, the last active performer of The Statler Brothers, drew 425 to The Historic Masonic Theatre where he was inducted into The Virginia Opry, the Virginia Commonwealth’s official Opry, on Fri., Dec. 9. “The Jimmy Fortune Christmas Show” featured Fortune’s renditions of traditional Christmas songs, some of his most famous country music hits that he wrote for The Statler Brothers and some of his new songs that he announced will soon be recorded on a new album that will be released on Gaither Music label. Fortune joked that his mother told him that unless his CDs were sold in Cracker...

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO