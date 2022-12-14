ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

wtaw.com

Texas High School Football Championships Kick-off on Wednesday

ARLINGTON, Texas – The UIL State Football championships kicked off Wednesday in Arlington. Benjamine defeated Lorain, 68-20 in the 6-Man Division II title game, while Westbrook got the better of Abbott, 69-24 in Division I. Albany stunned top-ranked Mart in the 2A Division II championship, 41-21. Franklin highlights things...
ARLINGTON, TX
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

List: Maryland School Delays & Closures

Updated 12/14/2022 6:47 p.m.  Ahead of the anticipated inclement weather in our forecast for Thursday, school systems across the area have begun to issue delays and closures. Below is a list of delays and closures. ALL TOGETHER LEARNING CENTER LLC OPENING AT 8:30 AM BALTIMORE COUNTY SCHOOLS OPENING 2 HOURS LATE – MORNING PRE-K CANCELLED […] The post List: Maryland School Delays & Closures appeared first on 92 Q.
MARYLAND STATE
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin requests investigation into Austin Edwards’ hire

Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked the inspector general of Virginia to investigate the hiring of Austin Edwards by Virginia State Police, according to WCYB. We previously reported that Edwards, the suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California, died in a shootout with police. Authorities say he had driven across the country to meet a teenage girl he “catfished” before killing three members of her family.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian Review

Jimmy Fortune Is Inducted Into The Virginia Opry

CLIFTON FORGE--Jimmy Fortune, the last active performer of The Statler Brothers, drew 425 to The Historic Masonic Theatre where he was inducted into The Virginia Opry, the Virginia Commonwealth’s official Opry, on Fri., Dec. 9. “The Jimmy Fortune Christmas Show” featured Fortune’s renditions of traditional Christmas songs, some of his most famous country music hits that he wrote for The Statler Brothers and some of his new songs that he announced will soon be recorded on a new album that will be released on Gaither Music label. Fortune joked that his mother told him that unless his CDs were sold in Cracker...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Del. Ronnie Campbell’s wife announces campaign for his seat

Ellen Campbell has announced her campaign for her late husband’s seat, Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Ronnie passed away on Tuesday after his long fight with cancer and served as a delegate for almost three years. Del. Campbell represented the 24th District which covers Rockbridge and Bath counties, along with...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell passes away

(WFXR) — A statement from Delegate Ronnie Campbell’s office says he has passed away from cancer at the age of 68. Del. Campbell represented Virginia’s 24th House Districted since 2018 when he won the seat in a special election. The statement said, “Delegate Campbell was a husband,...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Ronnie Campbell’s wife announces run for Va. House of Delegates

(WFXR) — Ellen Campbell, the wife of the late Virginia delegate, Ronnie Campbell has announced on Facebook that she will be running to take her husband’s place in the Virginia House of Delegates. Ellen Campbell says she will be running to represent Virginia’s 24th District which includes Amherst,...
VIRGINIA STATE
franchising.com

Marco’s Pizza® Announces 8-Unit Area Development Agreement in Virginia

Existing Multi-Unit Franchisee Seizes Growth Potential, Set to Open All Locations by End of 2025. December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // RESTON, Virginia – Marco’s Pizza, the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brand*, announces a multi-unit signed agreement that will bring eight new stores to Northern Virginia by the end of 2025. Marco’s remains on the fast-track for growth with multi-unit expansion continuing to play a key role in its overall development strategy. The news comes on the heels development and sales milestones with the opening of its 1100th store and surpassing $1B in annual systemwide sales.
VIRGINIA STATE

