Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Outs the Biggest Request He Made of the Anime
Attack on Titan's anime run will be officially coming to an end with the final part of the final season next year, but with the manga ending some time ago, the original creator behind it all opened up about the biggest request he had made for the anime adaptation. Series creator Hajime Isayama officially ended the manga's run last year, and notably made some changes to the final moments a bit after the manga's final chapter hit shelves. One can imagine that it's been a period of reflection for the creator as the anime is ending too.
otakuusamagazine.com
ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister! Anime About Turning Into a Girl Shares Trailer
The manga ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister! (a.k.a. Onii-chan wa Oshimai! in Japanese) is getting an anime adaptation that will debut on January 5. A trailer for it has dropped, and in it you can hear the opening theme song “Identeitei Meltdown” being performed by P Maru-sama and cosplayer Enako.
otakuusamagazine.com
Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Anime Reveals More Info in New Trailer
Nene Yukimori’s Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible manga is officially getting its anime adaptation underway on January 10, but that’s not the only new piece of info we have for this one. The second promo debuted along with new details on the cast and staff, so check it out below and read on for the latest additions.
epicstream.com
Where to Start Reading Bocchi the Rock! After the Anime
Bocchi the Rock! became an unlikely sensation in the Fall 2022 anime season, sitting among the top titles such as Chainsaw Man and Bleach. As such, there will be an increased interest in the manga after the finale. But where can you start reading Bocchi the Rock! after the anime ends?
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
SheKnows
It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’
Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
epicstream.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Net Worth: Relive the Life and Success of The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ
News about Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ death surprised many. He was famous for being the jolly, dancing DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and had been loved by many. He, too, had inspired others with his great dancing skills as a freestyle hip-hop dancer and choreographer. Now that he’s gone, relive the life and success of tWitch and the net worth he had left.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8
It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Is About to Come to Life on the Oculus Like Never Before
Attack on Titan is moving into its final days, and it seems the hit series is rolling out a few big projects to celebrate the anime's end. With the show slated to return to air next year, all eyes are on Eren as his violent journey promises to close soon. His finale will bring the Survey Corps together in a final push to save the world. And thanks to a new announcement, we have learned Attack on Titan is about to come to life like never before.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Finale Sparks Hilarious Sailor Moon Comparison
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has recently brought the story of the Stone Ocean to a close via Netflix and David Production's anime adaptation, and with the conclusion, the world of the Joestars will never be the same. With the final episodes pitting Jolyne Cujoh against the nefarious Pucci, the priest of Green Dolphin Street Prison who was looking to "reach heaven", the streaming service has picked a hilarious image that has many Stand fans thinking that Jolyne might have taken a page from one of anime's most classic character, Sailor Moon.
epicstream.com
Lycoris Recoil’s Chisato and Takina Get Married in Adorable Bridal Merch
While it has been a couple of months now since the first season’s finale, Lycoris Recoil is still being promoted with new merch. Specifically, the latest Lycoris Recoil merch features a lovely bridal illustration of Chisato and Takina. The new merch line was revealed along with where fans can get their hands on them.
ComicBook
Pokemon Introduces Its New Rival to Goku in This Dragon Ball Crossover
Dragon Ball and Pokemon have been vying for the top of the charts when it comes to the anime world, with each of the franchises focusing on battles, but the former involves Saiyans and the latter involves pocket monsters. With Dragon Ball Super recently announcing that its manga will return with a new story focusing on Goten and Trunks, and Pokemon recently crowning Ash Ketchum as the newest world champion, one artistic fan has smashed the two franchises together by introducing a powerful new challenger who might have performed the fusion dance.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Creator Addresses the Anime's Timeline
Dragon Ball has been around for decades at this point, and honestly? It is a challenge just to keep the story's timeline straight. Over the years, so much has happened, and its many sequels have blurred the story's chronology. Of course, there is one person keeping track of the timeline, and that happens to be creator Akira Toriyama. So obviously, fans tuned in recently when the artist addressed the timeline in a rare new statement.
ComicBook
Will One-Punch Man Season 3 Really Be Made by Studio MAPPA?
There is one thing One-Punch Man fans want, and that is a redemption arc. If you will remember back in the day, the anime was one of the industry's biggest when it debuted, and season one blew netizens away with its spot-on animation. It was almost unthinkable for season two to flop, but sadly, One-Punch Man failed to live up to expectations. Now, season three is on the horizon, and a new rumor has fans buzzing over whether anime's studio darling might be overseeing Saitama's return.
ComicBook
Black Clover Announces Last-Minute Holiday Delay
Black Clover is now making its way through the manga's final arc, but the series has revealed that it will be taking a last minute delay until the holidays! Following a few months to get everything ready for the grand finale, Yuki Tabata's manga has officially kicked off the first real fight of the grand finale. Asta's in the climax of his latest training period to master a new ability, and naturally this got interrupted by a surprise attack as Judgment Day's full war lingers ahead. But it's going to be a bit of a longer wait than expected to see what is coming our way next.
epicstream.com
Stranger Things: Sadie Sink Teases What’s In For Max and Lucas In Season 5
Stranger Things Season 4 spoke volumes on how far Max and Lucas had gone — from becoming friends, to dating, and eventually, the post-breakup version where they end up leading their own lives, with Max isolating herself to slowly heal on the trauma on not getting to save her brother, Billy, in Season 3, and with Lucas finding his new peers among the basketball team of Hawkins.
ComicBook
Anime's Top-Searched Series of 2022
As the winter holidays approach so too does the new year with all its big releases. Of course, this means fans are looking back at 2022 in passing to see how their favorites are stacked up. This means end-of-year data is coming out about all sorts of anime series, and now, we have learned which shows were the most Googled in 2022. So if you have a hunch as to what show came first, it is time to make your guesses now!
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Madre solo hay dos Season 1 Free Online
Best sites to watch Madre solo hay dos - Last updated on Dec 15, 2022. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Madre solo hay dos online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Madre solo hay dos on this page.
ComicBook
BioShock Creator Reveals New Game, Judas
BioShock creator Ken Levine has revealed his next game, Judas. BioShock is one of the most well-regarded games of all-time, largely thanks to its big themes and twisty story. It was backed up even further by a really compelling world and satisfying gameplay which only continued to evolve with its sequels. Sadly, BioShock sort of went away after the critical success of BioShock Infinite in 2013. Developer Irrational Games shut down and the BioShock series disappeared. Levine went on to found another studio known as Ghost Story Games which has been quietly working on a new game for a really, really long time. There's been rumblings of what this game actually is, but now, we finally have our first look.
epicstream.com
Westworld Season 5 Didn't Happen Because of Major Budget Cut
There is little doubt that fans are still disappointed that Westworld Season 5 isn't happening. However, it looks like HBO was ready to produce the fifth and final season of the series. Unfortunately, the showrunners decided to turn down the option because it would mean the last episodes will go through a major budget cut due to Warner Bros. Discovery's mandated changes.
Comments / 0