yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – Crazy Mountain Access Project
Jess Peterson, with Western Skies Strategies, talks about the importance of public comment for a proposed public land exchange in the Crazy Mountains. Conservationists and sportsman ranchers came together for this proposed project. This area will be excellent for fishing, hunting, and hiking all for the public to enjoy. In order for this to happen, the public has to weigh in! Use the QR code and submit your comment for this exciting project.
discoveringmontana.com
The 10 Best Historic Hotels In Montana
Montana is a proudly historic state with much to exhibit by way of national heritage. You’ll find historic blocks, districts, and buildings dating back to the earlier days of the state’s development. This could’ve come by way of the railroad, the mining industry, homesteading, or agriculture. The...
discoveringmontana.com
The 10 Best Casino Hotels In Montana
Are you feeling lucky? Well, if you are heading in the direction of Montana your chances may be improving due to the number of casino hotels. Many of the top casino hotels in Montana are ready whenever you are as they offer 24-hour gaming along with onsite restaurants and bars. In addition, many go the extra mile and offer such things as onsite pools or fitness centers.
eagle933.com
CONFIRMED: Why West Coasters Are Still Fleeing To Montana
We could all blame our housing issues in Montana on several factors; availability of building materials, rising interest rates, our local government, or even the influx of higher-salaried residents moving to Montana. Thanks to some data-backed research, we can now see why home appreciation prices are contributing to a wave of Montana transplants.
icytales.com
Bitterroot Valley: 8 Amazing Places to Explore
One of Western Montana’s best-kept secrets is the “Bitterroot Valley”, which offers countless opportunities for top-notch leisure. Whether you like bicycling the Bitterroot Trail or climbing through canyons, you can enjoy anything from relaxing in alpine lakes to trout fishing on world-class rivers. The beautiful bitterroot valley is full of fascinating things to discover. The highlights are outlined in the following list.
Montana state veterinarian reports rise in canine brucellosis
The rise is alarming for area animal shelters and rescue operations like Dog Tag Buddies, which pairs dogs with veterans to help treat invisible injuries.
Montana Beats Out Surrounding States For the Ultimate Winter Record
It's winter in Montana, which means cold temperatures. This should come as no surprise to anyone who has lived here for any period of time, but for some, the bitter cold is like a smack in the face. I was born in Minnesota, grew up in North Dakota, and now...
explorebigsky.com
Christy Sports buys Grizzly Outfitters, continues to expand into Montana
One year after purchasing Lone Mountain Sports, Christy Sports finalized their acquisition of Grizzly Outfitters on Dec. 14. Christy Sports announced Thursday that it has purchased longtime Big Sky business Grizzly Outfitters. The acquisition comes nearly one full year after the Colorado-based company acquired Lone Mountain Sports, in December 2021.
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Worry, That Magnesium Chloride Highway De-Icer Isn’t Going To Kill All Of Our Fish
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Magnesium chloride highway de-icer potentially poisoning fish has raised some concern in Montana, but that shouldn’t be a problem in Wyoming, a biologist says. Magnesium chloride runoff from icy Montana highways into roadside fisheries “has been a concern we’ve dealt...
Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
Powerful Winter Storm Causes Traffic Nightmare in Montana
Interstate 90 was a parking lot. Traffic came to a complete stand-still many times due to crashes, pile ups, and slide offs. US 93 had dozens of it's own accidents. Montana is having a very rough week on the roads. The Montana Highway Patrol, fire crews, police, medical response teams,...
Montana’s Minimum Wage Will See Big Changes in 2023
This news might make a difference in other parts of the state, but here in the Gallatin Valley, it doesn't move the needle at all. The minimum wage debate has been raging for many years and differs from state to state. Here in Montana, the minimum wage has been lower than in many major cities and states due to the low cost of living. Only the cost of living in Montana has risen drastically over the past several years, and the state of Montana is hoping this initiative will help.
Montana judge to governor: Turn over records for review
A Montana district court ordered Gov. Greg Gianforte to turn over internal office records for its review and possible release, dismissing much of his argument the documents could be withheld from the public due to “executive privilege.” In 2021, plaintiff Jayson O’Neill sued the Governor’s Office after it denied his request to see “Agency Bill […] The post Montana judge to governor: Turn over records for review appeared first on Daily Montanan.
3 Things No Renter Should Ever Deal With In Montana, Or Anywhere
There are very few things that actually get under my skin, but over the past month or so, I have come to realize that these three things really grind my gears. Like most of the other renters here in Bozeman, our rent is not ideally priced. With that being said, there are some things that I feel should come with the high cost of living.
Montana’s Best Upscale Restaurant Is Actually Worth The Buck
Not everyone can break the bank for a meal, but sometimes a restaurant is worth the price. Some restaurants in Montana will make you dig deep in those pockets and break out the big bucks—but which pricey restaurants are really worth it? We've discussed what Montana's most expensive restaurants are, but which one gives you the best bang for that big buck?
U.S. Highway 212 in SE Montana closed
The storm system that moved through the region on Tuesday has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 212 in southeast Montana.
wallstreetwindow.com
Young Montana Entrepreneur Is Being Legally Barred from Hauling Trash Because Established Players Don’t Want the Competition – Patrick Carroll
When Parker Noland launched his trash-hauling business at age 20 in the summer of 2021, he was excited about the opportunities that lay before him. After taking out a loan from a local bank, the Montana native bought a truck and some dumpsters and got to work promoting his services. The business plan was simple: he would deliver dumpsters to construction sites looking to get rid of debris and then transport the dumpsters to the county dump once they were full.
Road Closures and Blizzard Conditions Hit Montana Wyoming Border
Southeastern Montana is getting hammered with snow, wind, and cold temperatures. Semis have been blown over, blocking lanes of traffic and some major roads have been closed down altogether. As of Wednesday morning, US-212 was still closed from Crow Agency (south of Hardin) all the way to the Wyoming border....
Swerve: The Types of Bad Drivers in Montana
George Carlin said "have you ever noticed that anybody driving slower than you is an idiot, and anyone going faster than you is a maniac?" and in fact, I have often noticed that. I like driving— it's those pesky other drivers that's the problem. I get along with pretty much everyone I meet, but the second we share the road together you become my mortal enemy. That's dramatic, but you get the idea. Here are the types of bad drivers in Montana:
This Bug In Wyoming Is Resistant To Insecticide?
A new publication released by the University of Wyoming Extension assesses insecticide resistance in alfalfa weevil populations in Wyoming, Montana, and Utah, according to a recent release. Suggestions for preventing and combating resistance are also provided. Resistance occurs when economically damaging levels of the pest survive after labeled rates of...
