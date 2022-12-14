ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Sam Smith rocks a low-cut sparkling silver jumpsuit and pink purse while leading the stars at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 in Washington, D.C.

By Sonia Horon For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Sam Smith commanded attention while hitting the red carpet at Hot 99.5's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

The Unholy singer, 30, wore a very low-cut chest-baring sparkling silver jumpsuit - which he previously sported a the Jingle Bell Ball in London on Saturday - underneath a glimmering black jacket, and accessorized the look with a pink purse and a diamond necklace.

Aside from Sam, the event featured performances from artists including Pitbull, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lauv, Ava Max, Nicky Youre, and Jax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jIvUK_0jiXr4Oj00
All eyes on me: Sam Smith commanded attention while hitting the red carpet at Hot 99.5's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 in Washington, DC on Tuesday

Smith - who goes by they/them pronouns - added further sparkle the attention-grabbing outfit with glimmering black boots as well as a silver and pearl earring.

The English singer and songwriter rocked their platinum tresses in a slightly gelled up look, and rocked shiny lipstick.

Meanwhile singer Ava Max, 28, put her toned arms on display in a red hot sleeveless fur top and low-cut frayed jeans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18IXOC_0jiXr4Oj00
Sparkling: The Unholy singer, 30, wore a very low-cut chest-baring sparkling silver jumpsuit underneath a glimmering black jacket, and accessorized the look with a pink purse and a diamond necklace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xLL1_0jiXr4Oj00
Unique: Smith added further sparkle the attention-grabbing outfit with glimmering black boots as well as a silver and pearl earring

The Sweet but Psycho singer wore her long platinum tresses in a straight style and cascading down her shoulders and back for the event.

As for glam, the beauty wore dramatic lashes, well-defined eyebrows, and accentuated her pout with dark pink lipstick.

Max added some bling to her look with a number of silver rings, a watch, and two necklaces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrfYE_0jiXr4Oj00
Standing out: Meanwhile singer Ava Max, 28, put her toned arms on display in a red hot sleeveless fur top and low-cut frayed jeans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YR5ev_0jiXr4Oj00
Blondie: The Sweet but Psycho singer wore her long platinum tresses in a straight style and cascading down her shoulders and back for the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8WBj_0jiXr4Oj00
Trendsetters: Singer Jax, 26, rocked holiday-themed pajamas underneath an oversized black jacket, while Canadian star Tate McRae, 19, kept warm in grey cargo pants, a matching sweater and a puffer vest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMHNs_0jiXr4Oj00

Singer Jax, 26, rocked holiday-themed pajamas underneath an oversized black jacket. She paired the comfortable look with chunky black boots.

Meanwhile Canadian star Tate McRae, 19, kept warm in grey cargo pants, a matching sweater and a puffer vest.

The hitmaker rocked an unusual gold choker around her neck, and wore her brunette tresses in an updo, with a few strands left to frame her face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20YB7v_0jiXr4Oj00
Cozy: Khalid, 24, was cozy in a blue puffer jacket, oversized jeans and white boots. The Better hitmaker also rocked a neatly groomed beard and a peace sign chain to the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pFNgS_0jiXr4Oj00
Men's fashion: San Francisco born musician Lauv, 28, rocked a camouflage jacket over a T-shirt of Cher, while Nicky Youre, 23, showed off his style in a black jacket with white floral embroidery, over a black t-shirt and white sneakers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxQQJ_0jiXr4Oj00

Khalid, 24, was cozy in a blue puffer jacket, oversized jeans and white boots. The Better hitmaker also rocked a neatly groomed beard and a peace sign chain to the event.

San Francisco born musician Lauv, 28, rocked a camouflage jacket over a T-shirt of Cher.

The I Like Me Better crooner finalized his look with black jeans featuring ripped holes on the knees, and black boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tnBTH_0jiXr4Oj00
Rocking out: Smith - who goes by they/them pronouns - was pictured rocking out the crowd inside the event, while showing off their various tattoos 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037niL_0jiXr4Oj00
Details: Smith's glamorous outfit was belted at the waist 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTyl6_0jiXr4Oj00
Unholy: German singer Kim Petras, 30, was seen joining Smith onstage for a performance of their smash hit Unholy 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6sXI_0jiXr4Oj00
Touched: The singer appeared touched as they looked out onto the crowd

Nicky Youre, 23, showed off his style in a black jacket with white floral embroidery, over a black t-shirt and white sneakers.

Inside the event Smith was pictured rocking out the crowd inside the event, while showing off their various tattoos.

German singer Kim Petras, 30, was seen joining Smith onstage at one point for a performance of their smash hit Unholy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjx2R_0jiXr4Oj00
Graphics: Red and blue graphics appeared on the screen behind the Dancing with a Stranger crooner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PHTpw_0jiXr4Oj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tDGC2_0jiXr4Oj00
Keeping warm: The musician was seen rocking their jacket before taking it off 

Red and blue graphics appeared on the screen behind the Dancing with a Stranger crooner.

Meanwhile American rapper Pitbull, 41, also graced the stage in a dashing all-black look, including a leather jacket and a pair of dark sunglasses.

The Timber hitmaker - born Armando Christian Pérez - was surrounded by a bevy of dancers in red hot coats, matching thigh-high boots and fishnet stockings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22WpyA_0jiXr4Oj00
Back on stage! American rapper Pitbull, 41, also graced the stage in a dashing all-black look, including a leather jacket and a pair of dark sunglasses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lwzkn_0jiXr4Oj00
Entertaining: The Timber hitmaker - born Armando Christian Pérez - was surrounded by a bevy of dancers in red hot coats, matching thigh-high boots and fishnet stockings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4NeZ_0jiXr4Oj00
Having fun! The musician put on a show stopping performance that included confetti 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nibtp_0jiXr4Oj00
Sizzling: McRae switched up her look once she hit the stage, letting her hair down and showing off her taut tummy in a black bra and strappy top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1qqR_0jiXr4Oj00
Sultry: The songstress paired the look with black PCV pants

The musician put on a show stopping performance that included confetti.

McRae switched up her look once she hit the stage, letting her hair down and showing off her taut tummy in a black bra and strappy top.

The songstress paired the look with black PCV pants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zlqdZ_0jiXr4Oj00
Exciting performance: Ava Max rocked a sparkling bodysuit with side cut-outs while onstage  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAvuJ_0jiXr4Oj00
Giving it her all: The beauty was seen giving a passionate performance 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqexc_0jiXr4Oj00
Backup dancers: She was joined by backup dancers in glittering outfits 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vtAS8_0jiXr4Oj00
Choreography: The star showcased some impressive choreography throughout the show 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VinhT_0jiXr4Oj00
Lean in: At one point her dancers all leaned into her 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVqBB_0jiXr4Oj00
Hands in the air: In another thrilling moment the superstar raised her hand in the air while her dancers stood behind her in unison 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efo3x_0jiXr4Oj00
Coming soon: Max's performance at the event comes less than two months before the release of her second studio album, Diamonds & Dancefloors

Ava Max rocked a sparkling bodysuit with side cut-outs while onstage. She was joined by backup dancers in glittering outfits.

The star showcased some impressive choreography throughout the show.

At one point her dancers all leaned into her, while in another thrilling moment the superstar raised her hand in the air while her dancers stood behind her in unison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yPTg_0jiXr4Oj00
Christmas spirit: While the other ladies changed their looks before hitting the stage, Jax remained dressed in her festive onesie pajamas 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DEXGS_0jiXr4Oj00
Cute: The star wore her blonde tresses pinned up into an updo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPD6A_0jiXr4Oj00
Fashionable: Khalid switched into a pastel-colored shirt and lilac pants while a dancer dressed in all red performed behind him 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qCw2U_0jiXr4Oj00
Eyes closed: Lauv closed his eyes while belting out one of his hit songs

Max's performance at the event comes less than two months before the release of her second studio album, Diamonds & Dancefloors.

While the other ladies changed their looks before hitting the stage, Jax remained dressed in her festive onesie pajamas.

Khalid switched into a pastel-colored shirt and lilac pants while a dancer dressed in all red performed behind him.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is an annual 'holiday concert with the year's top artists performing their #1 hits.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37wcHa_0jiXr4Oj00
Annual tradition: iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is an annual 'holiday concert with the year's top artists performing their #1 hits'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin

They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
Daily Mail

Alison Hammond shows off her incredible weight loss in a black shimmering top as she's joined by Vanessa Feltz at the Jack And The Beanstalk press night performance

Alison Hammond looked sensational on Wednesday as she attended the Jack And The Beanstalk press night performance at the London Palladium alongside her pal Vanessa Feltz. The This Morning star, 47, showed off her incredible weight loss and slimmed-down frame in a black shimmering top and skin-tight leather leggings. She...
Daily Mail

Pregnant Hilary Swank shows off her baby bump as she trims her Christmas tree as she prepares to welcome twins

Hilary Swank looked blissfully happy as she decorated her Christmas tree as visions of her little ones danced in her head. The actress, who is expecting twins, showed off her growing baby bump as she put the finishing touches on her tree trimming on Saturday, sharing her own take on a popular holiday tune writing, 'All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s).'
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

707K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy