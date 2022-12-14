Read full article on original website
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
Oldham County teenagers shadow UofL Health doctors, surgeons to gain real-world experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors at UofL Health had a typical day of surgery Friday. The only difference was the group of high school students from Oldham County who joined them in the operating room. The students spend time outside of school learning at the Arvin Education Center in La...
lanereport.com
U.S. News & World Report names Nazareth Home among best in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nazareth Home’s Highlands Campus at 2000 Newburg Road in Louisville has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report. Now in its 13th year, Best Nursing Homes ratings assist prospective residents and...
Wave 3
Parents of head coach for UofL women’s volleyball overjoyed as team advances to national championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville women’s volleyball team will play in the national championship Saturday night. When UofL takes on Texas Saturday night, head coach Dani Busboom Kelly will be looking to make history. She’s trying to win the first championship at the school in that...
wdrb.com
Louisville doctors and survivors warn about the potential signs of an aneurysm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A silent killer claimed the life of a nationally known sports writer. Grant Wahl died from an aneurysm while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, said “Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium,” she wrote on her husband’s website, referring to the wall that surrounds the heart.
wdrb.com
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
WLKY.com
Flu cases, flu-related deaths in Louisville and southern Indiana continue to rise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Flu cases and flu-related deaths are surging on both sides of the river. In the midst of the holiday season, doctors are reminding people to get their flu vaccine. "We're seeing tons of patients on the outpatient side of things that are coming into our ER's,...
Wave 3
Health experts discuss respiratory viruses in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville doctors are urging you to protect yourself and loved ones from infectious illnesses this holiday season. “I think its important for people to know that outbreaks can occur in any community in which immunization rates drop. So our best protection is for people to get the recommended immunizations,” Dr. Kris Bryant, an epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist at Norton Children’s Hospital, said.
WLKY.com
Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is now hiring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria, a Cincinnati-area staple, is getting closer to opening. The restaurant is located near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. We don't yet know exactly when it will open, as the website still just says "Coming Soon," but we do know...
WHAS 11
Louisville doctors warn of several illnesses in Jefferson County
Currently, over 7,000 flu cases have been reported, and RSV outbreaks have been reported at several schools. Now they're worried about a measles outbreak in Ohio.
wdrb.com
Construction progressing at UofL Health South Hospital in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Things are starting to take shape at the UofL Health South Hospital off Interstate 65 and Brooks Road in Bullitt County. The $70 million expansion project will add more beds to the emergency room and inpatient care, which is much needed in the county. The crane...
Wave 3
Louisville pediatrician urges vaccinations after son passes away from the flu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville pediatrician is raising awareness after the loss of his son to make sure others are prepared for what officials warn could be the worst flu season in years. His message comes after a four-year-old from Bullitt County died from the flu. Ever since he...
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
WLKY.com
Louisville brings back program that helps people save money switching to solar energy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville his bringing back an initiative to help people switch to solar energy in a more affordable way. Solar Over Louisville is a partnership between Louisville Metro Government and the Louisville Sustainability Council. It gives households in Louisville and the region the opportunity to use collective...
WLKY.com
Here's when Condado Tacos is expected to open in Louisville's Oxmoor Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — Now that TopGolf has finally opened in the Oxmoor Center, a fast growing taco chain is ready to move forward with a restaurant to complement it,Louisville Business First reports. Ohio-based Condado Tacos offers build-your-own tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful and energetic...
wdrb.com
Catholic Charities of Louisville purchases $5.1 million property for new headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Archdiocese of Louisville announced today that Catholic Charities of Louisville purchased a property from Stock Yards Bank to house its new headquarters. The property — which is on East Broadway — was purchased for $5.1 million and includes a 75-space surface parking lot at the...
WLKY.com
'It's unfair': Louisville couple that lost 2 children in crash shares both heartbreak and joy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shaking his head, and with his eyes welling with tears, Justice Hunter said, "It's unfair we have to live through this." He and his girlfriend of six years lost their two young sons in mid-November. "A month. It's been that long, it feels like it. But...
wdrb.com
'It's good to be home' | US Navy service member surprises younger brother in Oldham County classroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sailor with the U.S. Navy from Oldham County drove through the night to get to his family just ahead of the holidays, and went on a mission to surprise his little brother. For Gavin Dees, there is quite literally no place like home for the...
wdrb.com
Investigation underway after video shows fight inside New Albany High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fight caught on video inside New Albany High School is under investigation. Officials with New Albany-Floyd County Schools said the fight happened last Friday. Video shared with WDRB News shows students fighting and appears to show someone throwing a student to the ground. Staff can...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Republican leaders share plans for upcoming legislative session at Louisville Forum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Republican leaders shared their plans for the upcoming legislative session at a luncheon in downtown Louisville on Wednesday. The 2023 Kentucky General Assembly Preview was hosted by the Louisville Forum at Vincenzo's. Sen. Damon Thayer, Majority Floor Leader, and Rep. Jason Nemes, Majority Whip, spoke about the future of Kentucky.
wdrb.com
More bolt repairs done at troubled Kennedy Bridge joint
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There were more repairs this week to part of the Kennedy Bridge where a malfunctioning roadway joint caused several months of lane closures last year. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Jim Hannah said inspectors noticed 10 loose bolts, two broken bolts and one missing entirely during...
