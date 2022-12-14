ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

lanereport.com

U.S. News & World Report names Nazareth Home among best in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nazareth Home’s Highlands Campus at 2000 Newburg Road in Louisville has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report. Now in its 13th year, Best Nursing Homes ratings assist prospective residents and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville doctors and survivors warn about the potential signs of an aneurysm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A silent killer claimed the life of a nationally known sports writer. Grant Wahl died from an aneurysm while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, said “Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium,” she wrote on her husband’s website, referring to the wall that surrounds the heart.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Health experts discuss respiratory viruses in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville doctors are urging you to protect yourself and loved ones from infectious illnesses this holiday season. “I think its important for people to know that outbreaks can occur in any community in which immunization rates drop. So our best protection is for people to get the recommended immunizations,” Dr. Kris Bryant, an epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist at Norton Children’s Hospital, said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is now hiring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria, a Cincinnati-area staple, is getting closer to opening. The restaurant is located near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. We don't yet know exactly when it will open, as the website still just says "Coming Soon," but we do know...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Here's when Condado Tacos is expected to open in Louisville's Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — Now that TopGolf has finally opened in the Oxmoor Center, a fast growing taco chain is ready to move forward with a restaurant to complement it,Louisville Business First reports. Ohio-based Condado Tacos offers build-your-own tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful and energetic...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky Republican leaders share plans for upcoming legislative session at Louisville Forum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Republican leaders shared their plans for the upcoming legislative session at a luncheon in downtown Louisville on Wednesday. The 2023 Kentucky General Assembly Preview was hosted by the Louisville Forum at Vincenzo's. Sen. Damon Thayer, Majority Floor Leader, and Rep. Jason Nemes, Majority Whip, spoke about the future of Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

More bolt repairs done at troubled Kennedy Bridge joint

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There were more repairs this week to part of the Kennedy Bridge where a malfunctioning roadway joint caused several months of lane closures last year. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Jim Hannah said inspectors noticed 10 loose bolts, two broken bolts and one missing entirely during...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN

