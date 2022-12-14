ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley Tucci: Search For Italy is CANCELED by CNN due to cut backs on original programming - despite being a huge hit with viewers... and he hopes to keep it alive on new platform

 6 days ago

Stanley Tucci revealed his travel show was searching for a new home for its third season on Tuesday while visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC.

The 62-year-old actor has been hosting the travel and food show Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy since its premiere in February 2021 on CNN.

'Unfortunately, CNN has canceled all of their original programming. So hopefully we will end up on another streamer, network, we don't know,' Stanley said of the critically acclaimed show. 'I have plans to do season three and more.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMXeX_0jiXn6Rz00
Future unknown: Stanley Tucci revealed his travel show was searching for a new home for its third season on Tuesday while visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC

'So, Searching For Italy is searching for ...' Jimmy said.

'A network,' Stanley replied. 'It's not as appetizing.'

Jimmy, 48, said he loved the show and that it had inspired him to become a chef. He said he made a pizza and put it on YouTube, but fellow talk show host and pizza-making expert Jimmy Kimmel, 55, destroyed him about it.

'It was just every single mistake I made,' Jimmy said of Kimmel's critique.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ytkmu_0jiXn6Rz00
CNN departure: 'Unfortunately, CNN has canceled all of their original programming. So hopefully we will end up on another streamer, network, we don't know,' said Stanley, shown in a season one still,  of the critically acclaimed show that premiered in February 2021 on CNN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMUuk_0jiXn6Rz00

Stanley said he had eaten pizza at Kimmel's house and that it was incredible.

'I can't make pizza like that,' Stanley said. 'I'm not kidding, he really is amazing.'

Jimmy said that Stanley through his travel show had inspired people to travel and cook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H1vKQ_0jiXn6Rz00
Got inspired: Jimmy, 48, said he loved the show and that it had inspired him to become a chef

'It's wonderful,' Stanley said. 'When the show came out, it was during the pandemic, we were in lockdown. So we had a captive audience, right. People were desperate to get out and they sort of lived vicariously through us.'

Jimmy asked how the video of Stanley on Instagram making a Negroni cocktail went viral.

Stanley said his wife Felicity Blunt, 42, urged him to do it and showed him how to post the video online and it immediately became popular on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hk4bV_0jiXn6Rz00
Viral video: Jimmy asked how the video of Stanley on Instagram making a Negroni cocktail went viral

'Chris Evans tweeted it,' Stanley said referencing the Marvel Studios star.

Jimmy then pulled out two Negroni Sbagliato drinks with Prosecco from behind his desk for them to taste.

'I'd buy that for a dollar,' Stanley said after taking a sip. 'That's nice.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4k5Y_0jiXn6Rz00
Negroni tasting: Jimmy then pulled out two Negroni Sbagliato drinks with Prosecco from behind his desk for them to taste

Stanley added the drink could use a little bit more of the harder alcohol in it.

Jimmy also pointed out that Stanley made the list of one of sexiest bald men on the planet right below Vin Diesel.

Stanley appeared on the talk show to promote his role in the new Whitney Houston biopic film I Want To Dance With Somebody that will be released December 23. Jimmy asked him about playing legendary producer Clive Davis in the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYCCi_0jiXn6Rz00
Cute couple: Stanley said his wife Felicity Blunt, shown together earlier this month in Italy, urged him to make the cocktail video and showed him how to post it online
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3khm1N_0jiXn6Rz00

Stanley said he prepared by watching a documentary on Clive, reading his book and speaking with him on a Zoom call.

'We talked for an hour and he was amazing,' Stanley said. 'Then I met him for like a half hour before, two days before I started filming, and he was nothing but generous and kind. He's fascinating. The music we listen to today, one of the reasons is because of him.'

Stanley said that Clive was a lawyer who ended up in his job in the music industry 'almost by happenstance.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8drq_0jiXn6Rz00
Music man: Clive Davis is shown with Stanley on Tuesday in New York City at the premiere of Whitney Houston: I Want To Dance With Somebody

'He's not a singer,' Stanley said. 'He's not a musician. It turns out he just has this incredible ear that has now informed all of our ears.'

Clive helped discover Whitney and serves as one of the film's producers.

English actress Naomi Ackie, 30, stars as Whitney in the film distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CjlXR_0jiXn6Rz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QL4wk_0jiXn6Rz00
Film still: Stanley is shown portraying Clive in a still from I Want To Dance With Somebody, which is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 23 by Sony Pictures Releasing

